Shaun Botterill /Allsport

Barcelona brewery honors Ronald Koeman with his own beer

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 10:15 PM EST

When Ronald Koeman buried an extra time free kick at Wembley Stadium to give the 1992 European Cup to Barcelona, little did he know he’d be living in England a quarter century later.

And now he can celebrate the goal’s anniversary, in England, with a beer brewed in his honor.

A Barcelona brewery, La Lenta, is saluting the goal with a citrus-tinged ale called Golden Koeman, which incredibly works as a pun “Gol d’En Koeman”. The beer, which fits nicely in the springtime flavor period, and has a very FC Barcelona promotional plan.

From Marca:

As part of the beer promotion, it will be sold with collectable orange t-shirts and posters, while the slogan is borrowed from Johan Cruyff, the coach of the ‘Dream Team’, who told his players to ‘go out and enjoy’. ”

The ‘Golden Koeman’ will even be entered into the Barcelona Beer Festival, a fact Doncel is incredibly proud of.

The Everton boss, 53, was just 29 on that May day when he did this:

Fun facts: three Barcelona players from that match went on to manage in the Premier League. Koeman, Michael Laudrup (Swansea City), and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City). Additionally, Sampdoria striker Roberto Mancini went on to lead Man City as well.

Orlando City loses Kaka for six weeks

Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 9:28 PM EST

Orlando City’s acquisition of Giles Barnes looks particularly prescient right about now.

Kaka is set to miss six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in Sunday’s season-opening 1-0 win over New York City FC.

While Barnes isn’t a like-for-like replacement for the former Ballon d’Or winner, he was the focal point of an MLS attack for several years in Houston before a midseason trade to Vancouver last season.

From The Orlando Sentinel:

“He’s a great player and he’s a loss, certainly, but Giles [Barnes] came in and did extremely well,” Lions centerback Jonathan Spector said. “That’s one of the great things about this team, we have so much strength and depth. When someone like Kaká goes down and someone like Giles Barnes comes in. . . . I think we are in a really good position.”

Kaka has 19 goals and 15 assists in 55 MLS appearances, and will certainly be missed, but the England-born Barnes has 19 caps for Jamaica, and brings 33 MLS goals to the lineup.

Orlando City faces a short respite of schedule with New England, Columbus, and Philadelphia before the Red Bulls, Galaxy, and New York City (again).

Five takeaways from MLS Week 1

Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 8:40 PM EST

Major League Soccer returned with (mostly) glorious wonder this weekend, with several eye-opening surprises and some dead-on certainties.

1) Houston can be electric — Mauro Manotas didn’t start up top for Wilmer Cabrera’s new Dynamo, and he may not get the chance after Erick “Cubo” Torres lined up between Honduran wingers Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis.

The Mexican striker scored, Quioto added a second, and each man could’ve easily had a brace as Houston picked up a 2-1 home win over the reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders. The three-man attack was a CONCACAF nightmare for Seattle, especially without Brad Evans. Barring injury, Houston’s a must-watch.

2) Resilient Red Bulls prove a spoiler — Atlanta United’s raucous debut crowd saw Yamil Asad put the hosts up 1-0 in a match designed for a Georgian win; The Red Bulls had played three nights earlier out in Vancouver, and this would’ve been a forgivable 0-1 start to the season.

But Daniel Royer made it 1-1 in the 76th minute before Spurs loanee Anton Walkes, prodded by Mike Grella and Kemar Lawrence, turned an own goal into the Atlanta net six minutes later. It was a rude welcome to MLS for United, and another reminder that Jesse Marsch is not to be overlooked.

3) Dallas looks the part — There are a lot of folks who expect FC Dallas to take another Supporters’ Shield, and their 2-1 road win at the new-look Galaxy isn’t going to change too many of those minds.

We’d watch this duo tangle on a week-to-week basis. FCD had the answers. New LA captain Jelle Van Damme had a standout night at center back, but it wasn’t enough as Maxi Urruti and Kellyn Acosta sandwiched Dallas goals around a Gio Dos Santos tally to take three points back to Texas.

4) Minnesota “Outshined” — Chris Cornell wasn’t doing any favors to the Northern state when he described a bout of low confidence as ‘Looking California but feeling Minnesota’ in the Soundgarden hit, but United’s first MLS match fit that description a bit too easily.

Aside from Christian Ramirez’s feel-good goal, the Loons were battered by a veteran Portland side. Two goals for Fanendo Adi and two more from Diego Valeri highlighted the 5-1 win, one that could put hopes too high in Oregon. As for whether it will make the outlook unrealistically bleak in Minnesota, that’s another story.

5) Orlando pride — While Atlanta debuted a new team, its new stadium won’t be ready until later in the year. Orlando City SC, meanwhile, rolled out a new home. In a way, it was the perfect projection of where many hope MLS will one day arrive: soccer-savvy supporters packing pristine, cavernous homes. And Orlando City Stadium was rowdy, wonderful, and victorious. Now will it see many more wins with Kaka out for six weeks?

Rapinoe says she will respect U.S. Soccer anthem policy

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 7:57 PM EST

Megan Rapinoe says she will respect a new U.S. Soccer Federation policy that says national team players “shall stand respectfully” during national anthems.

The policy was approved last month but came to light Saturday before the U.S. women’s national team lost to England in a SheBelieves Cup match. A Fox Soccer analyst posted an image of the rule on Twitter.

The policy comes after Rapinoe knelt during the anthem at a pair of national team matches last year. The midfielder has said she wanted to express solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt last season in an attempt to bring attention to racial inequality.

“It is an honor to represent the USA and all that we stand for – to be able to pull on the red, white and blue to play a game that I love. I will respect the new bylaw the leadership at USSF has put forward. That said, I believe we should always value the use of our voice and platform to fight for equality of every kind,” Rapinoe said in a statement released Monday by her agent.

Rapinoe was not on the roster for the national team for the SheBelieves Cup tournament while she continues to regain her form after knee surgery. She also knelt last year during at least one game with the Seattle Reign, her National Women’s Soccer League team.

Policy 604-1 states: “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”

U.S. Soccer’s Board of Directors passed it on Feb. 9.

Following the 1-0 loss to England on Saturday, U.S. coach Jill Ellis was asked about the policy.

“I’ve always felt that that should be what we do to honor the country and have the pride of putting on a national team jersey. I said that previously, I think that should be the expectation. That’s our workplace out there and we should represent ourselves and our country,” Ellis said.

It is unclear what action would be taken if players do not follow the rule.

The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Union issued a statement over the weekend that said it was aware that U.S. Soccer was meeting and would be voting on new bylaws, however: “We were unaware of the content of those bylaws amendments, and we will assess the implications of any unreasonable restrictions for our members.”

UCL Tuesday: Napoli, Arsenal face long odds

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 6:33 PM EST

There’s a lot of work ahead for Napoli and Arsenal if any sort of UEFA Champions League future awaits them.

Aside from road goals and home cooking, the Serie A and Premier League sides have little else going for them in second legs against killer opponents on Tuesday.

Napoli vs. Real Madrid — 2:45 p.m. EDT

Maurizio Sarri and Partenopei know it could be worse — See: Arsenal — but won’t be planning quarterfinal parties after falling 3-1 at the Bernabeu.

Lorenzo Insigne scored in the eighth minute of the first leg before Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro showcased the might of reigning champions.

2-0 at home would do it for Napoli, but Real has not been shutout since an April 6 first leg UCL match against Wolfsburg on April 6, 2016.

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich — 2:45 p.m. EDT

The Gunners were outright shellacked at the Allianz Arena, conceding five times in an onslaught that did little for the confidence of Arsenal fans.

Reversing score lines like 5-1 doesn’t happen often due to the nature of the beast, and flipping the script against a power like Bayern Munich is another story altogether (especially without Mesut Ozil). Sure there’s the 4-0 home loss to Real Madrid in 2013-14 and a blowout to Barcelona in 2008-09, but that’s the exception to the rule.

Then again, this could set up to be the latest in a long line of big wins when Arsene Wenger has been counted out, couldn’t it?

Incredibly unlikely, yeah, but the 67-year-old from Strasbourg would love to put one (last?) big result on his Arsenal resume. It’s more likely this is Wenger’s final UCL match as Arsenal boss, and that paints a relatively uninteresting affair in a different color.