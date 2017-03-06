More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
c6olcy1wmaeqvzk
Mayor of London

Chelsea’s new $612 million stadium given green light

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 8:39 AM EST

Chelsea’s $612 million redevelopment of Stamford Bridge has been given the green light by the Mayor of London.

[ MORE: Wenger on Sanchez saga ]

The office of Sadiq Khan released a statement on Monday saying he was confident the project “will be a jewel in London’s sporting crown” as Chelsea will increase the capacity of their home from 41,490 to 60,000.

This stadium will be the jewel in the crown of Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abrambovich as the search for a solution to increase their stadium capacity has been arduous with moves to potential sites at Battersea Power Station, Chelsea Barracks and Earls Court all failing.

Now, the wait is over. The Mayor of London has to give the final say on large-scale planning applications in England’s capital and now Chelsea are all set to kick on with their impressive plans.

“Following a review by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, we are delighted he has chosen to support the council’s decision,” Chelsea said in a statement. “This is the latest significant step toward redevelopment of the stadium and the delivery of the extensive local community programme. Further steps lie ahead, both during and after the planning process, before construction work can commence.”

Chelsea’s plans for the huge overhaul of their stadium got the thumbs up from the local council in January and they’ve now overcome a big hurdle in their plans to demolish their historic home and build a stadium befitting of the modern era, while also improving transport and infrastructure in the community around their famous home. That’s no mean feat in the bustling streets around Fulham Road with train lines, a cemetery, houses, hotels and businesses all close by.

Currently leading the Premier League in their quest to win two titles over the past three seasons, Chelsea previously stated their ambition to have their new home ready for the 2021-22 season and it is expected they will play at Wembley Stadium for the next three campaigns if everything goes smoothly in the coming months.

The new stadium has been designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron, the designers behind the Birds Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing and Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

High-strung Wenger says Sanchez reports “completely false”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal shouts instructions to Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

Arsenal’s manager Arsene Wenger was in a combative mood on Monday.

[ MORE: 3 things on Liverpool-Arsenal

After losing 2-1 at Liverpool on Saturday — their third defeat in their last four PL games — Wenger’s side slipped up in the top four race as they’re now 13 points behind leaders Chelsea.

To compound matters the Gunners boss was heavily criticized for benching top scorer and star player Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger has claimed Sanchez’s omission was purely tactical as he went with Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud up top for a more direct approach but numerous reports have since circulated suggesting that the Chilean forward was involved in a training ground spat with his teammates last week.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (Arsenal trail 5-1 from the first leg) at the Emirates, Wenger said “nothing happened” and the reports were “completely false” and had this to say about Sanchez’s current attitude.

“I explained after the game at Liverpool that I decided to go for a more direct option in the game. That was the unique reason in my decision,” Wenger explained. “For the rest, his attitude, he is a committed player sometimes with excessive behaviors but you have that so many times in the history in many squads.”

He then described his current relationship with Sanchez, while showing some annoyance when asked about the forward not yet agreeing to a new contract.

“Honest and normal, like with every single player,” Wenger said. “Alexis Sanchez has 15 months left on his contract so the decision depends on Arsenal Football Club, not on anybody else.”

Wenger then jumped in as reporters grilled club captain Per Mertesacker, who was sat alongside him in the press conference, about their support for Wenger and if the players want him to stay at the Emirates Stadium next season.

The Frenchman, whose contract runs out this summer, stated the players did not decide who the manager would be, the board do, and then gave this rallying call.

“I think we are in the best club in the world and we have to show pride and commitment to defend the pride of this club,” Wenger said. “It is not about the politics. We are not in a political club here, we are in the performance. I have to perform and the players have to perform.”

After seemingly months of criticism of him and his players, Wenger is hitting back.

This siege mentality could hold them in good stead for the rest of the season but with so much uncertainty surrounding the future of Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Wenger himself there are still plenty of distractions. Wenger’s decision to call these reports false will somewhat clear them up and he was seen shaking Sanchez’s hand before training on Monday at their London Colney home.

That said, his comments saying Sanchez as “excessive behaviors” leaves the door open for some intrigue as to what has gone on behind-the-scenes. Sanchez is a notoriously hard trainer and is upset when he isn’t picked to play in a third round League Cup game, let alone a massive Premier League battle away at relegation rivals.

Don’t expect this situation to quieten down between now and the end of the season.

US U-20s beat Honduras to win CONCACAF Championship

USMNT U-20s (Photo credit: U.S. Soccer / Twitter: @ussoccer_ynt)
Photo credit: U.S. Soccer / Twitter: @ussoccer_ynt
1 Comment
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 9:57 PM EST

Danny Acosta scored the winning goal in a shootout and the United States beat Honduras tie to win the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The U.S. won the tiebreaker 5-3 after a 0-0 tie. Acosta slotted the penalty kick into the lower left corner to give the U.S. its first CONCACAF title at the U-20 level.

The U.S. converted all of its penalty kicks, with Brooks Lennon, Coy Craft, Emmanuel Sabbi and Luca De La Torre connecting before Acosta. Jorge Alvarez, Douglas Martinez and Foslyn Grant scored for Honduras, and Rembrandt Flores missed.

The U.S. will play in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on May 20-June 11 in South Korea.

MLS: Expansion Atlanta Utd open with collapse vs. RBNY

Atlanta United midfielder Yamil Asad (11) reacts after scoring a goal in the first half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 9:43 PM EST

The game in 100 words (or less): Welcome to the wonderful world of Atlanta sports teams, MLS. Up 1-0 75 minutes into their MLS debut, Atlanta United pulled an [insert sad professional sports team from Atlanta], and conceded twice in the space of six minutes to lose 2-1 to the New York Red Bulls at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the expansion side’s temporary home until July. Yamil Asad bagged the game’s opening goal not long before the half-hour mark, and Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side was in total control of the evening’s proceedings, holding the Red Bulls to just two shots on target through 75 minutes. The 76th minute would see Alec Kann tasked with saving three efforts; he would make only two, as Daniel Royer headed home the equalizer. Six minutes later, Anton Walkes get the final touch as the the ball rolled over his own goal line.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Three Four moments that mattered

25′ — Asad prods home at the back post — Welcome to MLS, Atlanta. Roooaaarrr.

67′ — Almiron tries to chip Robles, leaves it short — Surely a better way to finish a wide-open breakaway exists…

76′ — Royer gets up, heads home for 1-1 — So, yeah, Almiron’s going to want that one back. Royer rises above, gets the hoop and the harm.

82′ — Walkes gets the final touch to complete RBNY’s comeback — The problem for Anton Walkes? Well, he currently plays for Atlanta, and that’s Atlanta’s goal.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Men of the match: Daniel Royer

Goalscorers: Asad (25′), Royer (76′), Walkes (OG – 82′)

Russian lawmaker aims to make football hooliganism a “sport”

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Fans clash after the UEFA EURO 2016 Group B match between England and Russia at Stade Velodrome on June 11, 2016 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 8:05 PM EST

MOSCOW (AP) A Russian lawmaker has proposed an unorthodox solution to the country’s problems with soccer hooliganism ahead of next year’s World Cup — legalize it and make it a spectator sport.

Organized groups of Russian fans, many with martial arts training, fought English fans on the streets of Marseille during last year’s European Championship.

That inspired Igor Lebedev, who sits in the Russian parliament, to draw up rules for what he calls “draka,” the Russian word for “fight” – 20 fighters on each side, unarmed, in an arena.

In a statement on the website of the nationalist LDPR party, Lebedev said organized brawls “could turn fans’ aggression in a peaceful direction.” He also claimed it would serve as an “example” for English fans, who he characterized as undisciplined louts and poor fighters.

“Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport,” said Lebedev, who also suggested fights between different fan groups could draw crowds of thousands. “English fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer — challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time.”

Some fan groups in Russia already hold illicit fights along similar lines, typically pre-arranged mass brawls in rural locations, away from police.

It isn’t the first time Lebedev has courted controversy with his views on hooligans. He hailed the violence in Marseille last year, telling Russian fans: “Well done, lads, keep it up!”

Besides his parliamentary duties as deputy speaker, Lebedev is also on the board of the Russian Football Union. He’s a longtime associate of fan leader Alexander Shprygin, who was deported from France last year following the Marseille violence. Two board members of an organization run by Shprygin were given prison sentences.

Despite his enthusiasm for soccer-related violence, Lebedev insisted Russian policing meant foreign fans wouldn’t be in danger at the World Cup. “We’ve taken all the safety measures, modernized legislation. Not a single tourist has any reason to fear traveling to our country in the summer of 2018.”