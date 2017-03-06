Chelsea’s new $612 million stadium given green light

Chelsea’s $612 million redevelopment of Stamford Bridge has been given the green light by the Mayor of London.
The office of Sadiq Khan released a statement on Monday saying he was confident the project “will be a jewel in London’s sporting crown” as Chelsea will increase the capacity of their home from 41,490 to 60,000.
This stadium will be the jewel in the crown of Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abrambovich as the search for a solution to increase their stadium capacity has been arduous with moves to potential sites at Battersea Power Station, Chelsea Barracks and Earls Court all failing.
Now, the wait is over. The Mayor of London has to give the final say on large-scale planning applications in England’s capital and now Chelsea are all set to kick on with their impressive plans.
“Following a review by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, we are delighted he has chosen to support the council’s decision,” Chelsea said in a statement. “This is the latest significant step toward redevelopment of the stadium and the delivery of the extensive local community programme. Further steps lie ahead, both during and after the planning process, before construction work can commence.”
Chelsea’s plans for the huge overhaul of their stadium got the thumbs up from the local council in January and they’ve now overcome a big hurdle in their plans to demolish their historic home and build a stadium befitting of the modern era, while also improving transport and infrastructure in the community around their famous home. That’s no mean feat in the bustling streets around Fulham Road with train lines, a cemetery, houses, hotels and businesses all close by.
Currently leading the Premier League in their quest to win two titles over the past three seasons, Chelsea previously stated their ambition to have their new home ready for the 2021-22 season and it is expected they will play at Wembley Stadium for the next three campaigns if everything goes smoothly in the coming months.
The new stadium has been designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron, the designers behind the Birds Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing and Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.