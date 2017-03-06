More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Conte laments loss of clean sheet despite controlling Chelsea win

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 5:31 PM EST

Antonio Conte drives toward perfection, and he does it with intensity.

Speaking after the Blues ran their table lead to 10 points after a 2-1 win at West Ham, the Chelsea manager praised his players while also lamenting a late letdown.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

The Blues allowed a Manuel Lanzini goal in stoppage time, perhaps the only time they gave West Ham a chance to beat them. And that was sticking with Conte despite the win.

“It’s a pity for the goal we conceded, to give away another clean sheet at the end of the game is not good,” he said. “We must improve in this situation, but I’m pleased. We played a good game with great concentration of the players, a great will to win, and also a reply to our opponents yesterday who win. Today, we won and it is good.”

Conte was also asked about the lightning counter goal his side scored, as N'Golo Kante was three steps ahead of the Irons and set up Eden Hazard and Pedro for a run that ended with the first goal of the night.

“When you have these type of players, counterattack can be an option for you,” he said. “Usually we score the goals, not counterattack, but to counterattack is a good option.”

UCL Tuesday: Napoli, Arsenal face long odds

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 6:33 PM EST

There’s a lot of work ahead for Napoli and Arsenal if any sort of UEFA Champions League future awaits them.

[ VIDEO: PL highlights

Aside from road goals and home cooking, the Serie A and Premier League sides have little else going for them in second legs against killer opponents on Tuesday.

Napoli vs. Real Madrid — 2:45 p.m. EDT

Maurizio Sarri and Partenopei know it could be worse — See: Arsenal — but won’t be planning quarterfinal parties after falling 3-1 at the Bernabeu.

Lorenzo Insigne scored in the eighth minute of the first leg before Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro showcased the might of reigning champions.

2-0 at home would do it for Napoli, but Real has not been shutout since an April 6 first leg UCL match against Wolfsburg on April 6, 2016.

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich — 2:45 p.m. EDT

The Gunners were outright shellacked at the Allianz Arena, conceding five times in an onslaught that did little for the confidence of Arsenal fans.

Reversing score lines like 5-1 doesn’t happen often due to the nature of the beast, and flipping the script against a power like Bayern Munich is another story altogether (especially without Mesut Ozil). Sure there’s the 4-0 home loss to Real Madrid in 2013-14 and a blowout to Barcelona in 2008-09, but that’s the exception to the rule.

Then again, this could set up to be the latest in a long line of big wins when Arsene Wenger has been counted out, couldn’t it?

Incredibly unlikely, yeah, but the 67-year-old from Strasbourg would love to put one (last?) big result on his Arsenal resume. It’s more likely this is Wenger’s final UCL match as Arsenal boss, and that paints a relatively uninteresting affair in a different color.

Chelsea’s latest canter points to record-breaking title win

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 6:27 PM EST

LONDON — 10 points clear with 11 games to play. That says it all.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

“We’re going to win the league!” said Chelsea’s fans towards the end of their 2-1 win at West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday.

It’s not quite time to start tying some blue ribbons on the Premier  League trophy or planning a parade route around west London, but it’s not far off that time either.

Chelsea’s ruthless, composed display in their 2-1 win proved just how dominant they have become. Don’t look at the scoreline. It doesn’t tell the full story.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Antonio Conte‘s side have won 21 of their 27 Premier League games this season, but few were as easy as this.

“I think we played good football,” Conte said. “We created many chances to score the other goals. It is a pity to give away the other clean sheet at the end of the game. It is the second after Arsenal. We must work a bit on this aspect. I am pleased. It is not easy to play after your opponent played and won, when you know that if you drop points in these type of games, you give hope to your opponent to chase you. We played with a good pressure today but our answer was very good. I am very pleased for my players because we played very well and we controlled the game. We conceded not a lot. Our central defenders played very well against these long balls for Carroll, we defended very well. Good compact.”

That pressure will only mount in the coming weeks as Chelsea edge towards the title. With 11 games to go, everyone is waiting for Chelsea to stumble and their tricky games remaining come against Manchester City on Apr. 5 and Manchester United on Apr. 16. By the time the latter game is over, the race to win the league title may be as good as over.

Between now and then Conte knows the pressure is on.

“I think this period has started,” Conte said. “For me 11 games are a lot. Now, this period is very important to relieve the pressure in the right away. When you play the game after, you know your opponent won the game the day before. I am pleased for the commitment, the right mentality of my players. Very focused. They showed me great will to win the game and to suffer in the first half but stayed compacted but didn’t concede great chances to West Ham. Then we scored the goal, controlled the game. In some situations it is better to score more when you have the chances to better the result. I am very happy for the game because today it was.”

The reason Conte is so happy is because every single Chelsea player knew what they were doing from start to finish. They were confident, had a swagger in their step and a ruthless streak to continuously launch rapid counters as well as being able to dictate play and force opponents into mistakes.

Such has been their dominance since their 3-0 defeat at Arsenal back in September — they’ve lost just one PL game in their last 21 — there’s no reason to believe they won’t win all 11 of their remaining PL games.

If they did that they’d finish the season on 99 points, four more than the record points tally they hold from their title win in the 2004-05 campaign. They’d also set the record for most PL wins in a single-season with 32.

It seems absurd to suggest that but it is absurd how strong this Chelsea side is. They simply don’t have a weakness.

Just as much as their counters, continuity has been the key in Chelsea’s stylish canter towards the Premier League title. They’ve used 21 players in the Premier League this season, the fewest in the PL, and Conte has made just 24 team changes to his team.

We all saw last season how keeping things simple led to Leicester City’s incredible success. Chelsea have had the luxury of being able to follow that model with no European games leaving their starting lineup fresh and ready each week. It’s almost as if Conte studied Leicester’s playing style and told his Chelsea team to follow it.

It may not be easy between now and the end of the season (if it takes that long to seal the title) but they look unstoppable.

“It is not an easy ride but they aren’t going to become casual. That is 100 percent. They look very, very serious,” West Ham’s manager Slaven Bilic said. “I can see them staying on top with the quality up top but also with how solid they are and concentrated they are and most of all how physically, the shape they are in… They are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table for a reason.”

Conte is trying to stay calm, keeping away from praising individuals despite being asked about stunning displays from the likes of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante.

He was asked if he trusts his players to see this job through and deliver a title in his opening season in England?

“I must have confidence in this because I think until now we deserve to stay on top of the table and now that we stay it is important to continue to keep this position,” Conte said. “For sure it won’t be easy because Tottenham and [Manchester] City, also Liverpool, two take two points from Arsenal and two points from United today was important. The game started to be less. I think this league will be very tough until the end. I listen to the other coaches of the other teams. They trust to win. This is right to have the ambition. It is important for us to know the others have this ambition, this hunger, this will to fight and stay on top of the league. It won’t be easy. We know this.”

“For sure, I trust my players,” Conte continued. “Because my players show me commitment not only during the games but during the week, in every training session, great will to working very hard to improve our work. I trust. Absolutely.”

It’s easy to trust your players when they’re 10 points clear at the top with 11 games to go.

Three things we learned from Chelsea’s win at West Ham

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

LONDON — Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at the London Stadium on Monday as Antonio Conte‘s men extended their lead atop the Premier League table.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Goals in each half from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa did the damage as Chelsea took the sting out of the London derby and Antonio Conte’s men continue their canter towards the Premier League title despite Manuel Lanzini‘s stoppage time consolation.

Here’s what we learned from a routine win for Chelsea.

TEXTBOOK CHELSEA

If Chelsea’s season could be summed up in one goal it would be their opener against West Ham.

The Hammers had a free kick on the edge of Chelsea’s box but Mark Noble took too long to pick out his cross and was dispossessed by N'Golo Kante. Eden Hazard raced through and combined with Pedro before rounding Darren Randolph and slotting home. Simple.

As talented as Chelsea’s squad is, perhaps the biggest reason why they’re top of the Premier League is due to Conte’s ability to simplify the game. He has also simplified the team selection with just 21 players used in the Premier League campaign this season, the fewest in the league, and just 24 team changes.

Familiarity breeds success and so does simplicity. It’s almost as if Conte has looked at Leicester City’s blueprint from their success last season and copied it.

With better quality players the Leicester-esque counters are even more devastating. Nobody expected this style of play from Chelsea. Even though Conte’s teams are often direct and physical, many expected more a possession based style from Chelsea this season with Cesc Fabregas, Hazard and Co. to pass teams to death. That’s not what Conte has delivered but his players do possess the quality that when they go ahead in games they can keep the ball and force their opponents to force the issue and then pick them off ruthlessly with inch-perfect passes into the final third.

He has delivered a ruthless winning machine which is capable of beating teams in multiple ways.

HAZARD UNPLAYABLE

With Costa’s goals and Conte’s switch to a 3-4-3 formation stealing much of the headlines around Chelsea’s stunning form this season, the form of Hazard has flown under the radar.

The Belgian winger was in sensational form on Monday, springing devastating counters time and time again and West Ham’s defense were petrified of him around the box.

In the first half he showed Jose Fonte a clean pair of heels and gained about 15 yards of space all with one drop of his shoulder. In the second half he got free on the right, cut back in and then flicked a delicate ball around the corner to Costa whose turn and shot was pushed wide.

Hazard was unplayable at times on Monday night, just as he has been for most of this season. He was subbed out with 17 minutes to go and West Ham’s fans and players breathed a sigh of relief. The fact that his replacement was Willian said it all.

This Chelsea juggernaut has strength in-depth and with Hazard’s trickery and Costa’s goals leading the way, they look unbeatable.

BLUNT HAMMERS

West Ham had a clear game plan before this encounter and for the opening 25 minutes it worked.

Until Hazard’s opener they were snapping into tackles, getting the ball wide to Robert Snodgrass whenever possible and getting Andy Carroll in dangerous positions, Bilic’s plans were causing Chelsea plenty of problems.

But when Carroll plays there’s no Plan B.

Dimitri Payet used to deliver that moment of magic to score a goal out of nothing, that change of play which would open up at an opponents defense to set up a cross. Now, all of that creative pressure falls on Manuel Lanzini’s shoulders. Despite his clinical finish late on, the Argentine isn’t quite up to carrying this West Ham team in his injury hit season. Like most of West Ham’s team, he should be focused on next season.

West Ham will be fine and finish in midtable, which is not something to be scoffed at after their form in the opening half of the season which suggested they’d be involved in a relegation battle.

Bilic still hasn’t been offered a new deal and he may need to give West Ham’s owners a little more promise before he is entrusted to take this project to the next step which means the Hammers challenging for a top six finish like last season. Right now that seems a long way off.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea: Blues suffocate Irons

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 4:53 PM EST
  • Hazard opens scoring
  • Costa scores 49th PL goal
  • Table lead grows to 10

Compact and unbreakable until stoppage time, Chelsea gave West Ham little opportunity to score in a 2-1 derby win at the London Stadium on Monday.

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa scored the Blues goals, as Chelsea went 10 points clear of second-place Spurs with the win.

Manuel Lanzini scored as West Ham stayed 11th with 33 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The most notable moments in the early stages were derby-typical enough; One confrontation left Gary Cahill in need of a new shirt, while Andy Carroll was bloodied in a 50/50 challenge with Victor Moses.

Chelsea scored on the first real moment of danger for either side, with Eden Hazard’s razor-thin onside run meeting Pedro‘s through ball. The Belgian then walked around a charging Darren Randolph to side-foot an offering inside the near post.

Mark Noble set Manuel Lanzini up for West Ham’s best chance of the half, but the Argentine attacker lifted his 18-yard attempt a bit over the bar.

It should’ve been 2-0 when Diego Costa couldn’t adjust to Hazard’s square ball, Aaron Cresswell blocked Victor Moses shot, and Randolph did away with a Pedro blast.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Costa didn’t miss his next best chance, and it came via set piece. Pedro Obiang missed his attempted clearance of a corner, which turned into a flick to Costa.

Cesc Fabregas shouldered a ball out of the 18 moments later, though Andre Marriner wasn’t ready to call a handball.

West Ham had some promising moments as the match approached the hour mark, with Robert Snodgrass chipping a shot over Thibaut Courtois but also missing the far corner. Jose Fonte then headed a Winston Reid cross over the bar.

The chances didn’t all go the way of West Ham the Irons fought to drag a goal back, with Randolph slapping a strong Costa effort wide in the 67th minute.

West Ham was regularly forced to take shots from poor or low-success positions, as Lanzini and Obiang both belted speculative efforts from distance when confounded by compact Chelsea.

Lanzini did score late in stoppage time, besting Nemanja Matic and Gary Cahill to a loose ball after David Luiz forced Andre Ayew into traffic.