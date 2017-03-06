Conte laments loss of clean sheet despite controlling Chelsea win

Antonio Conte drives toward perfection, and he does it with intensity.

Speaking after the Blues ran their table lead to 10 points after a 2-1 win at West Ham, the Chelsea manager praised his players while also lamenting a late letdown.

The Blues allowed a Manuel Lanzini goal in stoppage time, perhaps the only time they gave West Ham a chance to beat them. And that was sticking with Conte despite the win.

“It’s a pity for the goal we conceded, to give away another clean sheet at the end of the game is not good,” he said. “We must improve in this situation, but I’m pleased. We played a good game with great concentration of the players, a great will to win, and also a reply to our opponents yesterday who win. Today, we won and it is good.”

Conte was also asked about the lightning counter goal his side scored, as N'Golo Kante was three steps ahead of the Irons and set up Eden Hazard and Pedro for a run that ended with the first goal of the night.

“When you have these type of players, counterattack can be an option for you,” he said. “Usually we score the goals, not counterattack, but to counterattack is a good option.”

