LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal shouts instructions to Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
High-strung Wenger says Sanchez reports “completely false”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

Arsenal’s manager Arsene Wenger was in a combative mood on Monday.

After losing 2-1 at Liverpool on Saturday — their third defeat in their last four PL games — Wenger’s side slipped up in the top four race as they’re now 13 points behind leaders Chelsea.

To compound matters the Gunners boss was heavily criticized for benching top scorer and star player Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger has claimed Sanchez’s omission was purely tactical as he went with Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud up top for a more direct approach but numerous reports have since circulated suggesting that the Chilean forward was involved in a training ground spat with his teammates last week.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (Arsenal trail 5-1 from the first leg) at the Emirates, Wenger said “nothing happened” and the reports were “completely false” and had this to say about Sanchez’s current attitude.

“I explained after the game at Liverpool that I decided to go for a more direct option in the game. That was the unique reason in my decision,” Wenger explained. “For the rest, his attitude, he is a committed player sometimes with excessive behaviors but you have that so many times in the history in many squads.”

He then described his current relationship with Sanchez, while showing some annoyance when asked about the forward not yet agreeing to a new contract.

“Honest and normal, like with every single player,” Wenger said. “Alexis Sanchez has 15 months left on his contract so the decision depends on Arsenal Football Club, not on anybody else.”

Wenger then jumped in as reporters grilled club captain Per Mertesacker, who was sat alongside him in the press conference, about their support for Wenger and if the players want him to stay at the Emirates Stadium next season.

The Frenchman, whose contract runs out this summer, stated the players did not decide who the manager would be, the board do, and then gave this rallying call.

“I think we are in the best club in the world and we have to show pride and commitment to defend the pride of this club,” Wenger said. “It is not about the politics. We are not in a political club here, we are in the performance. I have to perform and the players have to perform.”

After seemingly months of criticism of him and his players, Wenger is hitting back.

This siege mentality could hold them in good stead for the rest of the season but with so much uncertainty surrounding the future of Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Wenger himself there are still plenty of distractions. Wenger’s decision to call these reports false will somewhat clear them up and he was seen shaking Sanchez’s hand before training on Monday at their London Colney home.

That said, his comments saying Sanchez as “excessive behaviors” leaves the door open for some intrigue as to what has gone on behind-the-scenes. Sanchez is a notoriously hard trainer and is upset when he isn’t picked to play in a third round League Cup game, let alone a massive Premier League battle away at relegation rivals.

Don’t expect this situation to quieten down between now and the end of the season.

US U-20s beat Honduras to win CONCACAF Championship

USMNT U-20s (Photo credit: U.S. Soccer / Twitter: @ussoccer_ynt)
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 9:57 PM EST

Danny Acosta scored the winning goal in a shootout and the United States beat Honduras tie to win the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The U.S. won the tiebreaker 5-3 after a 0-0 tie. Acosta slotted the penalty kick into the lower left corner to give the U.S. its first CONCACAF title at the U-20 level.

The U.S. converted all of its penalty kicks, with Brooks Lennon, Coy Craft, Emmanuel Sabbi and Luca De La Torre connecting before Acosta. Jorge Alvarez, Douglas Martinez and Foslyn Grant scored for Honduras, and Rembrandt Flores missed.

The U.S. will play in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on May 20-June 11 in South Korea.

MLS: Expansion Atlanta Utd open with collapse vs. RBNY

Atlanta United midfielder Yamil Asad (11) reacts after scoring a goal in the first half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 9:43 PM EST

The game in 100 words (or less): Welcome to the wonderful world of Atlanta sports teams, MLS. Up 1-0 75 minutes into their MLS debut, Atlanta United pulled an [insert sad professional sports team from Atlanta], and conceded twice in the space of six minutes to lose 2-1 to the New York Red Bulls at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the expansion side’s temporary home until July. Yamil Asad bagged the game’s opening goal not long before the half-hour mark, and Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side was in total control of the evening’s proceedings, holding the Red Bulls to just two shots on target through 75 minutes. The 76th minute would see Alec Kann tasked with saving three efforts; he would make only two, as Daniel Royer headed home the equalizer. Six minutes later, Anton Walkes get the final touch as the the ball rolled over his own goal line.

Three Four moments that mattered

25′ — Asad prods home at the back post — Welcome to MLS, Atlanta. Roooaaarrr.

67′ — Almiron tries to chip Robles, leaves it short — Surely a better way to finish a wide-open breakaway exists…

76′ — Royer gets up, heads home for 1-1 — So, yeah, Almiron’s going to want that one back. Royer rises above, gets the hoop and the harm.

82′ — Walkes gets the final touch to complete RBNY’s comeback — The problem for Anton Walkes? Well, he currently plays for Atlanta, and that’s Atlanta’s goal.

Men of the match: Daniel Royer

Goalscorers: Asad (25′), Royer (76′), Walkes (OG – 82′)

Russian lawmaker aims to make football hooliganism a “sport”

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Fans clash after the UEFA EURO 2016 Group B match between England and Russia at Stade Velodrome on June 11, 2016 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 8:05 PM EST

MOSCOW (AP) A Russian lawmaker has proposed an unorthodox solution to the country’s problems with soccer hooliganism ahead of next year’s World Cup — legalize it and make it a spectator sport.

Organized groups of Russian fans, many with martial arts training, fought English fans on the streets of Marseille during last year’s European Championship.

That inspired Igor Lebedev, who sits in the Russian parliament, to draw up rules for what he calls “draka,” the Russian word for “fight” – 20 fighters on each side, unarmed, in an arena.

In a statement on the website of the nationalist LDPR party, Lebedev said organized brawls “could turn fans’ aggression in a peaceful direction.” He also claimed it would serve as an “example” for English fans, who he characterized as undisciplined louts and poor fighters.

“Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport,” said Lebedev, who also suggested fights between different fan groups could draw crowds of thousands. “English fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer — challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time.”

Some fan groups in Russia already hold illicit fights along similar lines, typically pre-arranged mass brawls in rural locations, away from police.

It isn’t the first time Lebedev has courted controversy with his views on hooligans. He hailed the violence in Marseille last year, telling Russian fans: “Well done, lads, keep it up!”

Besides his parliamentary duties as deputy speaker, Lebedev is also on the board of the Russian Football Union. He’s a longtime associate of fan leader Alexander Shprygin, who was deported from France last year following the Marseille violence. Two board members of an organization run by Shprygin were given prison sentences.

Despite his enthusiasm for soccer-related violence, Lebedev insisted Russian policing meant foreign fans wouldn’t be in danger at the World Cup. “We’ve taken all the safety measures, modernized legislation. Not a single tourist has any reason to fear traveling to our country in the summer of 2018.”

MLS Snapshot: Orlando christen new home with 1-0 win over NYCFC

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 05: Cyle Larin #9 of Orlando City SC scores a goal past goalkeeper Sean Johnson #1 of New York City FC during a MLS soccer match between New York City FC and Orlando City SC at the Orlando City Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 7:21 PM EST

The game in 100 words (or less): Shall we call them Orlando City SC 2.0? After spending their first two seasons as an MLS franchise playing their home games at the old Citrus Bowl, the Lions moved into a new venue on Sunday: home, otherwise known as Orlando City Stadium. Situated in downtown Orlando, the new digs were (not quite) completed at a total cost of $155 million, and Sunday’s opener indicated it was worth every penny paid (and then some). The north end of the stadium, dubbed “The Wall” in a nod to Borussia Dortmund’s yellow rendition, boasts the first all-standing section in MLS history. The angle at which the single-level stand sits helped to create an atmosphere not at all unlike that of the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City. Cyle Larin scored the first goal in the brand new, 25,500-seat stadium’s history, a 15th-minute header from three yards out, set up masterfully by Giles Barnes, and that’s all they’d need to secure three points and send the sellout crowd home without wanting.

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Kaka goes down early; day is done — 7 minutes, 13 seconds: that’s the exact period for which Kaka was healthy and fit to begin the 2017 season.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 05: Kaka #10 of Orlando City SC goes down with a leg injury during a MLS soccer match between New York City FC and Orlando City SC at the Orlando City Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
15′ — Larin heads home from Barnes’ cross — Larin will be in Europe sooner rather than later — this summer, if I’m putting my money on it — and this kind of (improved) back-post run is just one reason why; his size, speed to arrive at the right time, and leaping/heading ability are a few of the others.

53′ — Bendik reaches out to deny Harrison — Jack Harrison probably thought he’d pulled the visitors level as soon as he put his left foot through the ball in the 53rd minute. What he hadn’t foreseen, though, was Joe Bendik going full-stretch to push the ball wide of his right-hand post.

Men of the match: Joe Bendik

Goalscorers: Larin (15′)