More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Ibrahimovic, Mings charged by FA after ugly scenes

2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 9:54 AM EST

What did they expect?

[ MORE: Mings denies stamp | Zlatan denies elbow ]

Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with “alleged violent conduct” by the English Football Association following their game-long battle at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Manchester United striker and Bournemouth defender were involved in multiple unsavory scenes during the 1-1 draw, the worst of which saw Mings appear to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head as he was on the floor in the first half and moments later Ibrahimovic’s elbow struck Mings in the head which caused a melee.

That scuffle resulted in Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman being sent off but neither Ibrahimovic or Mings were given a red card. With the officials not seeing the incident live, retrospective action has now come down on the duo like a ton of bricks.

After the game Mings denied intentionally stamping on Ibrahimovic’s head, while the latter said that Mings “jumped into his elbow” just seconds after the duo were seen talking in the penalty box as a corner kick came in.

The standard punishment for an act of violent conduct is a three-game ban but the FA are clearly looking to ban Mings for longer as they’ve stated “the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient.'”

If Ibrahimovic is found guilty by the review panel he will miss United’s FA Cup quarterfinal at Chelsea next Monday, plus their Premier League games against Middlesbrough on Mar. 19 and West Brom on Apr. 1.

Below is the statement from the FA as both players have until 1 p.m. ET tomorrow to respond to the charges.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged with alleged violent conduct following the Manchester United versus AFC Bournemouth game on Saturday [4 March 2017].

The players were involved in two separate incidents in or around the 44th minute which were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video.

Furthermore, The FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient’.

Both players have until 6pm on Tuesday 7 March 2017 to reply to their charge.

Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

Each referee panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.

Three things we learned from Chelsea’s win at West Ham

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

LONDON — Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-1 at the London Stadium on Monday as Antonio Conte‘s men extended their lead atop the Premier League table.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Goals in each half from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa did the damage as Chelsea took the sting out of the London derby and Antonio Conte’s men continue their canter towards the Premier League title despite Manuel Lanzini‘s stoppage time consolation.

Here’s what we learned from a routine win for Chelsea.

TEXTBOOK CHELSEA

If Chelsea’s season could be summed up in one goal it would be their opener against West Ham.

The Hammers had a free kick on the edge of Chelsea’s box but Mark Noble took too long to pick out his cross and was dispossessed by N'Golo Kante. Eden Hazard raced through and combined with Pedro before rounding Darren Randolph and slotting home. Simple.

As talented as Chelsea’s squad is, perhaps the biggest reason why they’re top of the Premier League is due to Conte’s ability to simplify the game. He has also simplified the team selection with just 21 players used in the Premier League campaign this season, the fewest in the league, and just 24 team changes.

Familiarity breeds success and so does simplicity. It’s almost as if Conte has looked at Leicester City’s blueprint from their success last season and copied it.

With better quality players the Leicester-esque counters are even more devastating. Nobody expected this style of play from Chelsea. Even though Conte’s teams are often direct and physical, many expected more a possession based style from Chelsea this season with Cesc Fabregas, Hazard and Co. to pass teams to death. That’s not what Conte has delivered but his players do possess the quality that when they go ahead in games they can keep the ball and force their opponents to force the issue and then pick them off ruthlessly with inch-perfect passes into the final third.

He has delivered a ruthless winning machine which is capable of beating teams in multiple ways.

HAZARD UNPLAYABLE

With Costa’s goals and Conte’s switch to a 3-4-3 formation stealing much of the headlines around Chelsea’s stunning form this season, the form of Hazard has flown under the radar.

The Belgian winger was in sensational form on Monday, springing devastating counters time and time again and West Ham’s defense were petrified of him around the box.

In the first half he showed Jose Fonte a clean pair of heels and gained about 15 yards of space all with one drop of his shoulder. In the second half he got free on the right, cut back in and then flicked a delicate ball around the corner to Costa whose turn and shot was pushed wide.

Hazard was unplayable at times on Monday night, just as he has been for most of this season. He was subbed out with 17 minutes to go and West Ham’s fans and players breathed a sigh of relief. The fact that his replacement was Willian said it all.

This Chelsea juggernaut has strength in-depth and with Hazard’s trickery and Costa’s goals leading the way, they look unbeatable.

BLUNT HAMMERS

West Ham had a clear game plan before this encounter and for the opening 25 minutes it worked.

Until Hazard’s opener they were snapping into tackles, getting the ball wide to Robert Snodgrass whenever possible and getting Andy Carroll in dangerous positions, Bilic’s plans were causing Chelsea plenty of problems.

But when Carroll plays there’s no Plan B.

Dimitri Payet used to deliver that moment of magic to score a goal out of nothing, that change of play which would open up at an opponents defense to set up a cross. Now, all of that creative pressure falls on Manuel Lanzini’s shoulders. Despite his clinical finish late on, the Argentine isn’t quite up to carrying this West Ham team in his injury hit season. Like most of West Ham’s team, he should be focused on next season.

West Ham will be fine and finish in midtable, which is not something to be scoffed at after their form in the opening half of the season which suggested they’d be involved in a relegation battle.

Bilic still hasn’t been offered a new deal and he may need to give West Ham’s owners a little more promise before he is entrusted to take this project to the next step which means the Hammers challenging for a top six finish like last season. Right now that seems a long way off.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea: Blues suffocate Irons

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 4:53 PM EST
  • Hazard opens scoring
  • Costa scores 49th PL goal
  • Table lead grows to 10

Compact and unbreakable until stoppage time, Chelsea gave West Ham little opportunity to score in a 2-1 derby win at the London Stadium on Monday.

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa scored the Blues goals, as Chelsea went 10 points clear of second-place Spurs with the win.

Manuel Lanzini scored as West Ham stayed 11th with 33 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The most notable moments in the early stages were derby-typical enough; One confrontation left Gary Cahill in need of a new shirt, while Andy Carroll was bloodied in a 50/50 challenge with Victor Moses.

Chelsea scored on the first real moment of danger for either side, with Eden Hazard’s razor-thin onside run meeting Pedro‘s through ball. The Belgian then walked around a charging Darren Randolph to side-foot an offering inside the near post.

Mark Noble set Manuel Lanzini up for West Ham’s best chance of the half, but the Argentine attacker lifted his 18-yard attempt a bit over the bar.

It should’ve been 2-0 when Diego Costa couldn’t adjust to Hazard’s square ball, Aaron Cresswell blocked Victor Moses shot, and Randolph did away with a Pedro blast.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Costa didn’t miss his next best chance, and it came via set piece. Pedro Obiang missed his attempted clearance of a corner, which turned into a flick to Costa.

Cesc Fabregas shouldered a ball out of the 18 moments later, though Andre Marriner wasn’t ready to call a handball.

West Ham had some promising moments as the match approached the hour mark, with Robert Snodgrass chipping a shot over Thibaut Courtois but also missing the far corner. Jose Fonte then headed a Winston Reid cross over the bar.

The chances didn’t all go the way of West Ham the Irons fought to drag a goal back, with Randolph slapping a strong Costa effort wide in the 67th minute.

West Ham was regularly forced to take shots from poor or low-success positions, as Lanzini and Obiang both belted speculative efforts from distance when confounded by compact Chelsea.

Lanzini did score late in stoppage time, besting Nemanja Matic and Gary Cahill to a loose ball after David Luiz forced Andre Ayew into traffic.

Report: Diskerud off to Sweden to rebuild career

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 4:29 PM EST

Mix Diskerud’s found a place to stay in shape and the market window, and it is not in Major League Soccer.

Bought out last week by New York City FC, the USMNT midfielder saw his playing rights still controlled by MLS.

[ MORE: Fonte hits out at Saints ]

He’ll reportedly dance off to Goteborg in Sweden on a short-term loan, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle:

The source said the loan, if completed, would provide “minor salary relief only” to Diskerud’s former club, New York City FC, which would still be responsible for paying the bulk of the player’s wages.

With 38 caps and six goals at age 26, Diskerud is plenty experienced and should find regular playing time under Jörgen Lennartsson, his former manager at Stabaek.

It’s low risk for the mid, who could become a staple for the Swedish side which has been in the UEFA Europa League in each of the last four seasons.

Hazard, Pedro, Kante give counterattacking clinic (video)

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 3:49 PM EST

Eden Hazard livened up a fairly listless first half of action with a dagger to West Ham’s resolve.

Chelsea scored on the first real moment of danger for either side, with Eden Hazard’s razor-thin onside run meeting Pedro‘s through ball.

WATCH WHUFC-CHELSEA LIVE ONLINE, HERE

The Belgian then walked around a charging Darren Randolph to side-foot an offering inside the near post.

It all started with N'Golo Kante as it often does, the Frenchman making the right decisions on the left flank.