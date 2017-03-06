More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Malaysia soccer squad barred from traveling to North Korea

Mar 6, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) The Malaysian government has barred the country’s national soccer team from traveling to North Korea for an Asian Cup qualifying match on March 28 because of security concerns.

Football Association of Malaysia secretary-general Hamidin Mohamad Amin issued a statement Monday saying that Malaysia’s expulsion of North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol has “made the current situation unsafe for Malaysians to travel to North Korea for the moment.”

Hamidin said the FAM has written to the Asian Football Confederation to ask for the venue to be shifted from Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, to a neutral arena.

The North Korean ambassador was expelled from Malaysia over his criticism of the investigation into the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the exiled half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, last month at a crowded airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia was taking “extreme measures” that will do “great harm” to bilateral relations.

North Korea disputes Malaysia’s determination that the victim was killed by the nerve agent VX. Malaysia has rejected the North’s contention that he may have suffered a heart attack.

The March 28 Asian Cup qualifier in Pyongyang has been in doubt for weeks. At a news conference last week, Hamidin said he would leave it up to the Asian Football Confederation to decide whether or not to postpone the match or move it to a neutral venue.

There have been other occasions when international issues caused games in Asia to be played in a neutral country – some in recent weeks when the Asian Champions League kicked off.

Saudi Arabia and Iran’s lack of a diplomatic relationship means that for the second straight year, meetings between clubs from the two nations in the continental championship are taking place in a third country.

By Joe Prince-Wright Mar 6, 2017

Jose Fonte isn’t happy at being cast as the villain following his $10 million move from Southampton to West Ham United in January.

Fonte, 33, left Saints after seven years at St Mary’s with Southampton stating publicly that their club captain wanted to move on.

The Portuguese international center back was linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool in the summer after impressing in Portugal’s EURO 2016 win but instead he stayed with Saints and ended up moving on in January to the Hammers with moves to Old Trafford and Anfield always seeming a little far-fetched.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Graeme Souness ahead of West Ham’s London derby against Chelsea on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Fonte was asked if he was harshly treated on his departure from Saints.

“No doubt. You need to know all the facts,” Fonte said. “It’s tough to see in the press you’ve put in a transfer request, which I didn’t. I never wrote a letter to the manager or the club saying I want to leave because even when that came out in the beginning of January I didn’t have a club to go to, so why would I put in a transfer request? It was tough to see that and to hear people saying bad stuff about you when it’s a lie. But this is football – you learn how to deal with things like this. At least I have the opportunity to put it right.”

Fonte said it was a “disappointing ending” to his time at Southampton and was also angry with many media reports stating that he refused to play and train for the club until he had a move lined up.

He also stated that Saints “weren’t willing” to compromise over a move in the summer after he made it clear he wanted to explore other offers on the table for him.

“When I see all over the news that I submitted a transfer request to leave the club – that’s disappointing. That never happened. There was an interview from the club; from a press conference that I demanded to leave, which then the press took it as a transfer request and I wonder where is it?

“As I said before, in the summer there were possibilities of leaving – that’s normal, everyone fights for their own interests to get the best possible outcome for yourself. To say that I wrote an official transfer request to the club, that’s a lie. And also that I refused to train and I wasn’t being a good captain? That’s a complete lie. I’ve always given my best to that club. That’s the main thing the fans should know. My conscious is very clear.”

The Portuguese center back has played alongside Dejan Lovren and Virgil Van Dijk in recent seasons in the Premier League and he’s so often been overlooked as the guy who gives you 7 out of 10 each and every game. There’s no doubting he was instrumental in guiding Saints from the third-tier to the Premier League’s top six and after arriving in the PL at the age of 29 he was a late bloomer.

Still, you get the sense that with him changing his agent last summer to Jorge Mendes he was pushing hard for a move away from St Mary’s. Southampton have stated on numerous occasions they had offered Fonte a new deal, with an extra year and an increase in wages, but he instead decided to leave. Saints begrudgingly accepted his move to West Ham in January in a good will gesture for his service to the club.

However, ahead of the EFL Cup final Van Dijk suffered a long-term injury and that left Saints without their two first-choice center backs at the start of the season. Had Fonte played in the final against Manchester United — an agonizing 3-2 defeat in a game they dominated — instead of the talented yet young academy product Jack Stephens, would he have lifted their first piece of silverware since 1976? Who knows.

Still, Fonte leaving Saints has hurt his legacy with some of the clubs fans and despite his insistence that he is the victim, we all know how these things work.

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-Wright Mar 6, 2017

Alexis Sanchez has spoken for the first time since being benched by Arsene Wenger.

The Chilean forward started Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on the bench and came on at half time, with Arsenal trailing 2-0, to make a huge difference as he teed up Danny Welbeck‘s goal and almost equalized late on.

Ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday — the PL side trail 5-1 from the first leg — Wenger had to answer plenty of questions about Sanchez on Monday and said reports about the former Barcelona striker having a fallout with teammates last week are “completely false” and said he has a normal relationship with the Gunners’ leading scorer.

Sanchez, 28, quoted the famous writer GK Chesterton in a rather cryptic Instagram post on Monday.

“The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him. Let’s go Gunners. The only failure is not trying,” Sanchez said.

That seems to suggest Sanchez has no problems with his teammates and everything is fine behind-the-scenes at the Emirates.

Still, fans of Arsenal and perhaps Wenger himself may not be satisfied with Sanchez until he signs a new contract with the north London club as he has just 15 months remaining on his current deal.

There’s no doubting Sanchez’s importance to Arsenal. We saw that on Saturday against Liverpool.

He has been involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League this season but until he commits his future to Arsenal question marks will continue to swirl. That, plus Wenger’s bizarre “tactical” decision to bench his best player by a country mile, add further fuel to the fire that Sanchez’s future could lie elsewhere.

By Joe Prince-Wright Mar 6, 2017
  • Chelsea can extend lead atop the PL to 10 points
  • Hammers going for third-straight home win vs. Chelsea
  • Conte has lost 2 of his 3 away London derbies in the PL

This could get tasty.

West Ham United host Chelsea on Monday (Watch 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a London derby at the London Stadium.

The Hammers would love nothing more than to put a sizable dent in Chelsea’s title bid as Antonio Conte‘s side could move 10 points clear of their closest rivals once again if they win. As for Slaven Bilic‘s side, they’ve been much improved since the turn of the year and have lost just once in their last seven PL outings.

These two teams squared up on the opening weekend of the season with Chelsea securing a late 2-1 win thanks to Diego Costa‘s goal but the Hammers prevailed 2-1 in an EFL Cup clash at the London Stadium earlier this season. Tensions will be high.

In team news West Ham are hopeful Andy Carroll will return to action but Bilic’s side will be without the suspended Michail Antonio. Chelsea have no fresh injury worries with Cesc Fabregas again likely to start ahead of Nemanja Matic.

What they’re saying

West Ham’s Bilic on Andy Carroll’s impact: “It would mean a lot to have him back. We’ve done well without him in the last couple of games but I’m sure we would have done even better because he’s one of our key players. It would be great to have him on the pitch on Monday and it would also be a big blow if he somehow he doesn’t make. But as I said I am always trying to be optimistic, but this time it is not crazy optimistic it is realistic that he will be fit and available.”

Chelsea’s Conte on the threat of West Ham: “This game against West Ham, for us, is very important. In the last away game, the way we played against Burnley, we drew. They played very physical football against us. Maybe it can happen, the same, against West Ham on Monday. But for this reason we are preparing for this type of situation. It will be a really tough game.”

Prediction

This will be a lively atmosphere as two London rivals collide under the floodlights. Chelsea have some pressure on them with both Tottenham and Man City winning this weekend and I expect the Hammers’ direct style to cause Conte’s boys some problems. 2-2.

2 Comments
By Joe Prince-Wright Mar 6, 2017

What did they expect?

[ MORE: Mings denies stamp | Zlatan denies elbow ]

Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with “alleged violent conduct” by the English Football Association following their game-long battle at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Manchester United striker and Bournemouth defender were involved in multiple unsavory scenes during the 1-1 draw, the worst of which saw Mings appear to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head as he was on the floor in the first half and moments later Ibrahimovic’s elbow struck Mings in the head which caused a melee.

That scuffle resulted in Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman being sent off but neither Ibrahimovic or Mings were given a red card. With the officials not seeing the incident live, retrospective action has now come down on the duo like a ton of bricks.

After the game Mings denied intentionally stamping on Ibrahimovic’s head, while the latter said that Mings “jumped into his elbow” just seconds after the duo were seen talking in the penalty box as a corner kick came in.

The standard punishment for an act of violent conduct is a three-game ban but the FA are clearly looking to ban Mings for longer as they’ve stated “the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient.'”

If Ibrahimovic is found guilty by the review panel he will miss United’s FA Cup quarterfinal at Chelsea next Monday, plus their Premier League games against Middlesbrough on Mar. 19 and West Brom on Apr. 1.

Below is the statement from the FA as both players have until 1 p.m. ET tomorrow to respond to the charges.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged with alleged violent conduct following the Manchester United versus AFC Bournemouth game on Saturday [4 March 2017].

The players were involved in two separate incidents in or around the 44th minute which were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video.

Furthermore, The FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient’.

Both players have until 6pm on Tuesday 7 March 2017 to reply to their charge.

Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

Each referee panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.