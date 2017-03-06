MLS extends partnership with Etihad Airways

Major League Soccer and Etihad Airways have announced a “multi-year renewal” of its partnership.
North America’s top-flight has been closely linked with the Abu Dhabi based airline since 2014 and it will be offering plenty of exciting opportunities for MLS fans this season.
Here’s more from Etihad — who sponsor teams across the City Football Group including Manchester City, Melbourne City and New York City FC of MLS — on what extending this partnership will mean.
“Under the renewed sponsorship, Etihad Airways and MLS will collaborate through the MLS Flight Path campaign, bringing competitions for fans, VIP experiences at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS Cup, the MLS championship game, as well as flights and holidays with the Skytrax Certified 5-Star Airline to experience its home of Abu Dhabi. MLS Flight Path also explores the global paths players have taken to become MLS stars through exclusive features and interactive digital maps.
Etihad Airways and MLS are celebrating the start of the season by inviting fans to share their best soccer-related travel photos on social media with the hashtag #MLSFlightPath. In April, two lucky fans will win a VIP experience at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Chicago, where they will compete head-to-head for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Abu Dhabi.”
Patrick Pierce, Vice President Marketing Partnerships at Etihad Airways, was delighted to continue their support of MLS
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Major League Soccer, reinforcing our long-term commitment to North American soccer fans,” Pierce said. “Etihad Airways and MLS share the same spirit of global connectivity through sports, and we are dedicated to celebrating soccer’s rising popularity in the U.S., Canada and beyond.”
In the video above you can also see the Men In Blazers explain why Etihad and MLS are the perfect partners as the global game continues to thrive.