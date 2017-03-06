More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

MLS extends partnership with Etihad Airways

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

Major League Soccer and Etihad Airways have announced a “multi-year renewal” of its partnership.

North America’s top-flight has been closely linked with the Abu Dhabi based airline since 2014 and it will be offering plenty of exciting opportunities for MLS fans this season.

Here’s more from Etihad — who sponsor teams across the City Football Group including Manchester City, Melbourne City and New York City FC of MLS — on what extending this partnership will mean.

“Under the renewed sponsorship, Etihad Airways and MLS will collaborate through the MLS Flight Path campaign, bringing competitions for fans, VIP experiences at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS Cup, the MLS championship game, as well as flights and holidays with the Skytrax Certified 5-Star Airline to experience its home of Abu Dhabi. MLS Flight Path also explores the global paths players have taken to become MLS stars through exclusive features and interactive digital maps.

Etihad Airways and MLS are celebrating the start of the season by inviting fans to share their best soccer-related travel photos on social media with the hashtag #MLSFlightPath. In April, two lucky fans will win a VIP experience at the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target in Chicago, where they will compete head-to-head for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Abu Dhabi.”

Patrick Pierce, Vice President Marketing Partnerships at Etihad Airways, was delighted to continue their support of MLS

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Major League Soccer, reinforcing our long-term commitment to North American soccer fans,” Pierce said. “Etihad Airways and MLS share the same spirit of global connectivity through sports, and we are dedicated to celebrating soccer’s rising popularity in the U.S., Canada and beyond.”

In the video above you can also see the Men In Blazers explain why Etihad and MLS are the perfect partners as the global game continues to thrive.

Alexis Sanchez finally speaks out about reports

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 10:45 AM EST

Alexis Sanchez has spoken for the first time since being benched by Arsene Wenger.

The Chilean forward started Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on the bench and came on at half time, with Arsenal trailing 2-0, to make a huge difference as he teed up Danny Welbeck‘s goal and almost equalized late on.

Ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday — the PL side trail 5-1 from the first leg — Wenger had to answer plenty of questions about Sanchez on Monday and said reports about the former Barcelona striker having a fallout with teammates last week are “completely false” and said he has a normal relationship with the Gunners’ leading scorer.

Sanchez, 28, quoted the famous writer GK Chesterton in a rather cryptic Instagram post on Monday.

“The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him. Let’s go Gunners. The only failure is not trying,” Sanchez said.

That seems to suggest Sanchez has no problems with his teammates and everything is fine behind-the-scenes at the Emirates.

Still, fans of Arsenal and perhaps Wenger himself may not be satisfied with Sanchez until he signs a new contract with the north London club as he has just 15 months remaining on his current deal.

There’s no doubting Sanchez’s importance to Arsenal. We saw that on Saturday against Liverpool.

He has been involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League this season but until he commits his future to Arsenal question marks will continue to swirl. That, plus Wenger’s bizarre “tactical” decision to bench his best player by a country mile, add further fuel to the fire that Sanchez’s future could lie elsewhere.

Preview: West Ham United vs. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
  • Chelsea can extend lead atop the PL to 10 points
  • Hammers going for third-straight home win vs. Chelsea
  • Conte has lost 2 of his 3 away London derbies in the PL

This could get tasty.

West Ham United host Chelsea on Monday (Watch 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a London derby at the London Stadium.

The Hammers would love nothing more than to put a sizable dent in Chelsea’s title bid as Antonio Conte‘s side could move 10 points clear of their closest rivals once again if they win. As for Slaven Bilic‘s side, they’ve been much improved since the turn of the year and have lost just once in their last seven PL outings.

These two teams squared up on the opening weekend of the season with Chelsea securing a late 2-1 win thanks to Diego Costa‘s goal but the Hammers prevailed 2-1 in an EFL Cup clash at the London Stadium earlier this season. Tensions will be high.

In team news West Ham are hopeful Andy Carroll will return to action but Bilic’s side will be without the suspended Michail Antonio. Chelsea have no fresh injury worries with Cesc Fabregas again likely to start ahead of Nemanja Matic.

What they’re saying

West Ham’s Bilic on Andy Carroll’s impact: “It would mean a lot to have him back. We’ve done well without him in the last couple of games but I’m sure we would have done even better because he’s one of our key players. It would be great to have him on the pitch on Monday and it would also be a big blow if he somehow he doesn’t make. But as I said I am always trying to be optimistic, but this time it is not crazy optimistic it is realistic that he will be fit and available.”

Chelsea’s Conte on the threat of West Ham: “This game against West Ham, for us, is very important. In the last away game, the way we played against Burnley, we drew. They played very physical football against us. Maybe it can happen, the same, against West Ham on Monday. But for this reason we are preparing for this type of situation. It will be a really tough game.”

Prediction

This will be a lively atmosphere as two London rivals collide under the floodlights. Chelsea have some pressure on them with both Tottenham and Man City winning this weekend and I expect the Hammers’ direct style to cause Conte’s boys some problems. 2-2.

Ibrahimovic, Mings charged by FA after ugly scenes

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 9:54 AM EST

What did they expect?

Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with “alleged violent conduct” by the English Football Association following their game-long battle at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Manchester United striker and Bournemouth defender were involved in multiple unsavory scenes during the 1-1 draw, the worst of which saw Mings appear to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head as he was on the floor in the first half and moments later Ibrahimovic’s elbow struck Mings in the head which caused a melee.

That scuffle resulted in Bournemouth’s Andrew Surman being sent off but neither Ibrahimovic or Mings were given a red card. With the officials not seeing the incident live, retrospective action has now come down on the duo like a ton of bricks.

After the game Mings denied intentionally stamping on Ibrahimovic’s head, while the latter said that Mings “jumped into his elbow” just seconds after the duo were seen talking in the penalty box as a corner kick came in.

The standard punishment for an act of violent conduct is a three-game ban but the FA are clearly looking to ban Mings for longer as they’ve stated “the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient.'”

If Ibrahimovic is found guilty by the review panel he will miss United’s FA Cup quarterfinal at Chelsea next Monday, plus their Premier League games against Middlesbrough on Mar. 19 and West Brom on Apr. 1.

Below is the statement from the FA as both players have until 1 p.m. ET tomorrow to respond to the charges.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged with alleged violent conduct following the Manchester United versus AFC Bournemouth game on Saturday [4 March 2017].

The players were involved in two separate incidents in or around the 44th minute which were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video.

Furthermore, The FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient’.

Both players have until 6pm on Tuesday 7 March 2017 to reply to their charge.

Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

Each referee panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.

Chelsea’s new $612 million stadium given green light

c6olcy1wmaeqvzk
Mayor of London
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 6, 2017, 8:39 AM EST

Chelsea’s $612 million redevelopment of Stamford Bridge has been given the green light by the Mayor of London.

The office of Sadiq Khan released a statement on Monday saying he was confident the project “will be a jewel in London’s sporting crown” as Chelsea will increase the capacity of their home from 41,490 to 60,000.

This stadium will be the jewel in the crown of Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abrambovich as the search for a solution to increase their stadium capacity has been arduous with moves to potential sites at Battersea Power Station, Chelsea Barracks and Earls Court all failing.

Now, the wait is over. The Mayor of London has to give the final say on large-scale planning applications in England’s capital and now Chelsea are all set to kick on with their impressive plans.

“Following a review by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, we are delighted he has chosen to support the council’s decision,” Chelsea said in a statement. “This is the latest significant step toward redevelopment of the stadium and the delivery of the extensive local community programme. Further steps lie ahead, both during and after the planning process, before construction work can commence.”

Chelsea’s plans for the huge overhaul of their stadium got the thumbs up from the local council in January and they’ve now overcome a big hurdle in their plans to demolish their historic home and build a stadium befitting of the modern era, while also improving transport and infrastructure in the community around their famous home. That’s no mean feat in the bustling streets around Fulham Road with train lines, a cemetery, houses, hotels and businesses all close by.

Currently leading the Premier League in their quest to win two titles over the past three seasons, Chelsea previously stated their ambition to have their new home ready for the 2021-22 season and it is expected they will play at Wembley Stadium for the next three campaigns if everything goes smoothly in the coming months.

The new stadium has been designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron, the designers behind the Birds Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing and Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.