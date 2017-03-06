Orlando City loses Kaka for six weeks

Orlando City’s acquisition of Giles Barnes looks particularly prescient right about now.
Kaka is set to miss six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in Sunday’s season-opening 1-0 win over New York City FC.
While Barnes isn’t a like-for-like replacement for the former Ballon d’Or winner, he was the focal point of an MLS attack for several years in Houston before a midseason trade to Vancouver last season.
From The Orlando Sentinel:
“He’s a great player and he’s a loss, certainly, but Giles [Barnes] came in and did extremely well,” Lions centerback Jonathan Spector said. “That’s one of the great things about this team, we have so much strength and depth. When someone like Kaká goes down and someone like Giles Barnes comes in. . . . I think we are in a really good position.”
Kaka has 19 goals and 15 assists in 55 MLS appearances, and will certainly be missed, but the England-born Barnes has 19 caps for Jamaica, and brings 33 MLS goals to the lineup.
Orlando City faces a short respite of schedule with New England, Columbus, and Philadelphia before the Red Bulls, Galaxy, and New York City (again).
The United States women’s national team ended the SheBelieves Cup on a very sour note, falling 3-0 to France on Tuesday at RFK Stadium.
The loss gives France the SheBelieves Cup after the Yanks won the first edition of the tournament last season.
Camile Abily scored twice for France, while Eugenie Le Sommer had the other goal.
After going unbeaten in 2016, the U.S. has lost back-to-back matches. The three-goal setback is the USWNT’s worst loss since a 4-0 semifinal defeat against Brazil in the 2007 World Cup.
Goal differential drops the USWNT to last place in the tournament, two goals of difference behind England. France finished with a 2W-1D mark, while Germany finished second with four points.
LONDON (AP) A former English soccer coach has been charged with eight counts of child sexual abuse involving two victims from 1980-87.
Prosecutors say Barry Bennell will appear via videolink at a magistrates’ court on Monday in relation to the charges.
Bennell was charged Tuesday with five counts of having sex with a boy under 16, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14, and one count of indecent assault on a boy under 16.
The charges come after an investigation by Cheshire Police in northwest England.
It’s not a surprise that Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti didn’t have issues with the officiating in his side’s 5-1 demolition of Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but he didn’t think the score line did the Gunners justice.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, on the contrary, hated what he called “scandalous” calls and non-calls made by the crew, including a red card to Laurent Koscielny for denial of a goal scoring opportunity.
From Goal.com:
“It was not a crazy game, more difficult. Until the penalty the game was really difficult,” he told a post-match news conference.
“Arsenal played really well for 50 minutes, putting a lot of pressure in the game. We had difficulty defensively and also with the ball. We did mistakes that we are not used to doing.
“This result doesn’t really respect what happened on the pitch because Arsenal played a really good game.”
It’s very easy to get caught up in how poorly Arsenal fared once they went down a man and a goal, but Ancelotti is right that the Gunners briefly looked like they had a shot to bring some entertainment to a day that started down 5-1. Still, we doubt that brings any relief to Gooners or the “#WengerOut” crowd.
FC Dallas’ exceptional center back duo could be broken up if a couple German clubs have anything to say about it.
Walker Zimmerman and Matt Hedges have impressed in MLS, both earning call-ups to the United States men’s national team.
Zimmerman, 23, is the younger of the two, and Metro New York reporter Kristian Dyer says a source tells him that a pair of Bundesliga hopefuls are on his tail.
Neither Hannover nor Stuttgart are strangers to American talent. Longtime USMNT fullback Steve Cherundolo captained Hannover and is the current assistant manager, while Stuttgart boasts young American winger Julian Green.
Stuttgart leads the 2.Bundesliga table, while Hannover is in third. The third-place team in the final table will face the third-worst team in the Bundesliga in a playoff for a spot in the top flight.
MLSSoccer.com has a response from FCD:
“It does not surprise me that teams from all over the world are paying attention, and are interested in FC Dallas players,” FCD technical director Fernando Clavijo said in a statement to MLSsoccer.com.