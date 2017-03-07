More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

American center back Ream with tough own goal for Fulham (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 7:46 PM EST

Tim Ream has been a mainstay at center back for Fulham, and the 29-year-old American has been mostly good at Craven Cottage.

The problem with being a center back is that we rarely get to toss out video footage of key tackles and terrific positioning.

We get to note the bad stuff, though, and the ex-Red Bulls back certainly put one in that category on Tuesday.

[ MORE: USMNT learns Gold Cup draw ]

Fulham drew Leeds United 1-1, which isn’t an awful result for the resurgent Cottagers. Leeds’ goal, however, came off the boot of Ream. As we mentioned earlier, he plays for Fulham.

See the goal below. Fulham is seventh in the Championship table, five points back of the final promotion playoff spot with a match-in-hand. Fulham is off to first place Newcastle on Saturday, where Ream could be across from fellow American defender DeAndre Yedlin.

UCL Wednesday: Barca, Borussia Dortmund look to come back

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 6:58 PM EST

Two of the world’s loudest arenas will be at full volume during Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs.

[ MORE: USMNT learns Gold Cup draw ]

Westfalenstadion is the spot for Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica, while the Camp Nou will hope to see a borderline miracle when Unai Emery leads PSG into Spain for a match with Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica — 2:45 p.m. EDT
Benfica leads 1-0

A road goal would’ve been nice, but Thomas Tuchel and BVB will feel decent about the minimal damage inflicted by Benfica in Portugal.

Dortmund has been humming since the first leg, blowing out Wolfsburg, Freiburg, and Bayer Leverkusen. The latter was a 6-2 beatdown that saw USMNT teen Christian Pulisic register a goal and an assist.

Benfica is unbeaten in six, five of which are wins in the less challenging Primera Liga, and has only allowed one goal during that stretch. That’ll be well-tested at Signal Iduna Park.

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain — 2:45 p.m. EDT
PSG leads 4-0

The French side didn’t just beat Barcelona at the Parc des Princes; PSG ran riot over Barcelona in complete and dominant fashion.

But if there’s any team that’s going to flip the script on 4-0, it’s Barcelona. With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar, winning by four isn’t the problem; It’s keeping PSG off the scoresheet.

Keep in mind that Emery has plenty of experience at the Camp Nou and won’t be shrinking at the opportunity. Players like Angel Di Maria and Thiago Motta have been at Barca as opponent and home participant, too. Look for PSG to get the job done on the road.

USMNT learns Gold Cup draw

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 6:08 PM EST

Bruce Arena is aiming for his third Gold Cup as USMNT boss, and on Tuesday learned the first three nations which stand in the way.

The U.S. will face Panama, Martinique, and either Nicaragua or Haiti depending on the playoff between the Caribbean zone and Central American zone sides.

[ MORE: Arena to be cautious with players ]

The U.S. plays Panama on July 8 in Nashville, Martinique on July 12 in Tampa, and closes off the group stage on July 15 in Cleveland.

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, with the two top third place teams also moving onto the knockout rounds. The 2017 Gold Cup winner qualifies for the 2019 CONCACAF Cup, and advances to the 2021 Confederations Cup if it wins the 2019 Gold Cup.

Mexico is in Group C and Costa Rica in Group A. Mexico can avoid the U.S. and Costa Rica until at least the final by winning Group C.

Last summer saw the Yanks miss the proverbial podium for the first time since 2000 and just the third time in history, finishing fourth in a tournament that helped spell doom for Jurgen Klinsmann as USMNT boss.

Wenger rips “scandalous” ref, defends Arsenal after UCL exit

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 5:24 PM EST

Arsenal was destroyed by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16, losing the tie by a combined 10-2 after Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium.

Just like the first tie, this one saw Arsenal fall apart after falling behind. Unlike the first tie, the capitulation came on the heels of a red card to Laurent Koscielny.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

The defender chopped down Robert Lewandowski in the box after Lewandowski burned Nacho Monreal and was on the verge of facing keeper David Ospina 1v1.

And in an eight-goal aggregate loss, one preceded by fans protesting his job status, Wenger chose to criticize “scandalous” officials for an “unexplainable” red card before responding to questions on his future.

From the BBC:

“I feel we produced the game we wanted and we were really unlucky with some of the decisions. It’s really hard to understand.

“It’s definitely a penalty on Theo Walcott, Lewandowski is offside and after the red card it was very difficult for us to finish the game. My team has produced a huge effort tonight and played very well.”

The Walcott play in question certainly could’ve been given as a penalty, though the red card feels right. As for his future.

Here’s the AP’s Rob Harris:

UCL: Arsenal embarrassed, loses 10-2 on aggregate

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
  • Walcott gives early hope
  • Koscielny sent off, 54′
  • Lewandowski converts PK
  • Brace for Vidal
  • Robben, Costa also score

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski eliminated all Arsenal hope when he won and converted a penalty kick in a 5-1 win in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match-up at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal had gone ahead 1-0 through Theo Walcott, but still trailed 5-2 on aggregate, when Laurent Koscielny tripped up Lewandowski in the box. Koscielny was shown red.

The final score was 10-2 on aggregate, and the 5-1 home loss was the worst home blowout in Arsenal’s European history.

[ MORE: Champions League scores ]

A couple of chances went by the wayside before Arsenal went in front through Walcott. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer was prepared for a low shot, and Walcott ripped a high attempt that Neuer could only parry into the goal.

Arturo Vidal fouled Hector Bellerin in nodding a cross at David Ospina, as Bayern looked for a quick answer.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

[ MORE: Europa League schedule ]

Walcott had a very similar chance from a tighter angle, and blasted the contested shot off the outside of the net.

Robert Lewandowski missed a 38th minute chance to put the tie to bed when he mishit Arjen Robben’s looped pass wide of Ospina’s goal.

For as lopsided a score line as it was, Arsenal had plenty of chances to narrow it. Olivier Giroud nearly headed an Aaron Ramsey cross past Neuer in the 48th minute, putting it just over the bar.

Bayern came close to leveling the leg when Mats Hummels raced onto a free kick to redirect the ball past Ospina, but replays showed he was correctly ruled offside.

Lewandowski then worked Nacho Monreal to get free on goal, and was taken down by Laurent Koscielny. It began as a yellow card but was upgraded to a red for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

Arsenal would be down a man before it went down 6-2, which it did when Lewandowski bested Ospina.

Robben then looked to work a 1-2 with Lewandowski before beating Alexis Sanchez to the business end. Ospina couldn’t stop Robben’s shot, and it was 7-2.

It certainly could’ve gotten worse. Costa roasted Bellerin and squared the ball into the six where Lewandowski’s sliding effort spun off the far post.

Costa got his goal in the 78th minute when he cut around Montreal to beat a flying Ospina. And the goalkeeper was faced with a 2-on-0 when Lewandowski deferred to Vidal for a chipped finish. It wasn’t the last 2-on-0. Costa fed Vidal in the 85th minute to complete the bloodbath.