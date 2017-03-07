American center back Ream with tough own goal for Fulham (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tim Ream has been a mainstay at center back for Fulham, and the 29-year-old American has been mostly good at Craven Cottage.

The problem with being a center back is that we rarely get to toss out video footage of key tackles and terrific positioning.

We get to note the bad stuff, though, and the ex-Red Bulls back certainly put one in that category on Tuesday.

Fulham drew Leeds United 1-1, which isn’t an awful result for the resurgent Cottagers. Leeds’ goal, however, came off the boot of Ream. As we mentioned earlier, he plays for Fulham.

See the goal below. Fulham is seventh in the Championship table, five points back of the final promotion playoff spot with a match-in-hand. Fulham is off to first place Newcastle on Saturday, where Ream could be across from fellow American defender DeAndre Yedlin.

