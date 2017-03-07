Ancelotti: Blowout score line doesn’t do Arsenal justice

It’s not a surprise that Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti didn’t have issues with the officiating in his side’s 5-1 demolition of Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but he didn’t think the score line did the Gunners justice.
“It was not a crazy game, more difficult. Until the penalty the game was really difficult,” he told a post-match news conference.
“Arsenal played really well for 50 minutes, putting a lot of pressure in the game. We had difficulty defensively and also with the ball. We did mistakes that we are not used to doing.
“This result doesn’t really respect what happened on the pitch because Arsenal played a really good game.”
It’s very easy to get caught up in how poorly Arsenal fared once they went down a man and a goal, but Ancelotti is right that the Gunners briefly looked like they had a shot to bring some entertainment to a day that started down 5-1. Still, we doubt that brings any relief to Gooners or the “#WengerOut” crowd.
Neither Hannover nor Stuttgart are strangers to American talent. Longtime USMNT fullback Steve Cherundolo captained Hannover and is the current assistant manager, while Stuttgart boasts young American winger Julian Green.
Stuttgart leads the 2.Bundesliga table, while Hannover is in third. The third-place team in the final table will face the third-worst team in the Bundesliga in a playoff for a spot in the top flight.
“It does not surprise me that teams from all over the world are paying attention, and are interested in FC Dallas players,” FCD technical director Fernando Clavijo said in a statement to MLSsoccer.com.
Fulham drew Leeds United 1-1, which isn’t an awful result for the resurgent Cottagers. Leeds’ goal, however, came off the boot of Ream. As we mentioned earlier, he plays for Fulham.
See the goal below. Fulham is seventh in the Championship table, five points back of the final promotion playoff spot with a match-in-hand. Fulham is off to first place Newcastle on Saturday, where Ream could be across from fellow American defender DeAndre Yedlin.
A road goal would’ve been nice, but Thomas Tuchel and BVB will feel decent about the minimal damage inflicted by Benfica in Portugal.
Dortmund has been humming since the first leg, blowing out Wolfsburg, Freiburg, and Bayer Leverkusen. The latter was a 6-2 beatdown that saw USMNT teen Christian Pulisic register a goal and an assist.
Benfica is unbeaten in six, five of which are wins in the less challenging Primera Liga, and has only allowed one goal during that stretch. That’ll be well-tested at Signal Iduna Park.
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain — 2:45 p.m. EDT PSG leads 4-0
The French side didn’t just beat Barcelona at the Parc des Princes; PSG ran riot over Barcelona in complete and dominant fashion.
But if there’s any team that’s going to flip the script on 4-0, it’s Barcelona. With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar, winning by four isn’t the problem; It’s keeping PSG off the scoresheet.
Keep in mind that Emery has plenty of experience at the Camp Nou and won’t be shrinking at the opportunity. Players like Angel Di Maria and Thiago Motta have been at Barca as opponent and home participant, too. Look for PSG to get the job done on the road.
The U.S. plays Panama on July 8 in Nashville, Martinique on July 12 in Tampa, and closes off the group stage on July 15 in Cleveland.
The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, with the two top third place teams also moving onto the knockout rounds. The 2017 Gold Cup winner qualifies for the 2019 CONCACAF Cup, and advances to the 2021 Confederations Cup if it wins the 2019 Gold Cup.
Mexico is in Group C and Costa Rica in Group A. Mexico can avoid the U.S. and Costa Rica until at least the final by winning Group C.
Last summer saw the Yanks miss the proverbial podium for the first time since 2000 and just the third time in history, finishing fourth in a tournament that helped spell doom for Jurgen Klinsmann as USMNT boss.