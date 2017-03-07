Ancelotti: Blowout score line doesn’t do Arsenal justice

It’s not a surprise that Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti didn’t have issues with the officiating in his side’s 5-1 demolition of Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but he didn’t think the score line did the Gunners justice.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, on the contrary, hated what he called “scandalous” calls and non-calls made by the crew, including a red card to Laurent Koscielny for denial of a goal scoring opportunity.

From Goal.com:

“It was not a crazy game, more difficult. Until the penalty the game was really difficult,” he told a post-match news conference. “Arsenal played really well for 50 minutes, putting a lot of pressure in the game. We had difficulty defensively and also with the ball. We did mistakes that we are not used to doing. “This result doesn’t really respect what happened on the pitch because Arsenal played a really good game.”

It’s very easy to get caught up in how poorly Arsenal fared once they went down a man and a goal, but Ancelotti is right that the Gunners briefly looked like they had a shot to bring some entertainment to a day that started down 5-1. Still, we doubt that brings any relief to Gooners or the “#WengerOut” crowd.

Follow @NicholasMendola