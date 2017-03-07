More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Atlanta United addressing anti-gay chant at first match

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 7, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United says it is “taking measures internally” to address an anti-gay chant used by some fans attending the team’s first Major League Soccer match.

United spokesman Winkler said Monday the team was aware of the chant during Sunday night’s 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. In a statement to The Associated Press, the team said “inappropriate chants have no place in our matches” and fans participating in those chants will be removed from games.

Some fans complained about Atlanta fans chanting a Spanish word at New York players that is an offensive term for a male prostitute.

Atlanta drew a sellout crowd of 55,297 for its first MLS game. The team made announcements before the game asking fans to avoid abusive behavior.

Premier League Playback: Why Sanchez will leave Arsenal

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

WHAT NOW FOR SANCHEZ?

Alexis Sanchez’s benching in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool was one of the most bizarre decisions in Premier League history.

Sanchez, 28, is Arsenal’s leading scorer and has been involved in more goals than any other PL player this season. He was fully fit and Arsene Wenger was also without his other star man, Mesut Ozil, who was back in London after falling ill.

Wenger gambled and it backfired badly. Now, both he and Arsenal will pay the consequences.

[ MORE: 3 things learned ]

Citing “tactical reasons” for dropping Sanchez and instead starting Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud, it was pretty inconceivable that Sanchez (even though he’s been in mixed form of late) wouldn’t have helped Arsenal had he been on the pitch. They were 2-0 down at Liverpool at half time and Wenger had to hold his hands up. He brought on Sanchez at half time and he set up Welbeck’s goal, caused Liverpool countless problems and had a shot blocked in stoppage time which could’ve rescued a point before Liverpool’s late clincher.

His situation at Arsenal seems past the point of rescuing.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Talk of a training ground bust-up between Sanchez and his teammates came after the defeat but Wenger has since brushed that off (see above) and called those rumors “completely false” in an angry statement.

All of this bluster aside, it all points to one impending factor: Sanchez will not be at Arsenal next season.

Following the mass speculation, the fiery Chilean forward — we’re talking about a guy who pounded the floor after Arsenal secured a miraculous point at Bournemouth when they trailed 3-0 late in the second half, is often told to stop training so hard and almost cried when subbed out in a routine win at Swansea — could have nipped it all in the bud.

Instead, he said the following on Instagram.

“The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him. Let’s go Gunners. The only failure is not trying,” Sanchez said.

That was it.

With Wenger saying that Arsenal Football Club will decide the future of Sanchez, and Ozil, regarding new contracts, it seems ominous that Arsenal’s star man has 15 months to go and there doesn’t seem to be any new contract announcement in sight.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

He will likely leave this summer for a fee below $30 million as he’ll have just 12 months left on his contract. That will be a steal for whoever buys him and selfishly I hope he stays in the Premier League. Of course, Arsenal will do their utmost to sell Sanchez to Spain, France or Italy if they can but with his former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City there’s a real danger that the Gunners are set to lose another star to a PL rival for the prime of their career.

Think Robin Van Persie to Manchester United. Cesc Fabregas to Chelsea, via Barcelona. To a lesser extent Samir Nasri, Gael Clichy, Kolo Toure and Bacary Sagna to Manchester City. Heck, even Marc Overmars, Emmanuel Petit and Patrick Vieira before these guys, but that trio all went overseas.

In the current climate, with six heavyweights all scrapping for the top four and all capable of challenging for the title, Arsenal can’t afford to strengthen a rival. That’s what they will do if Sanchez joins Man City.

Until something changes at Arsenal and they’re willing to break the bank to not only keep but attract the biggest names in the world, they’ll be destined for top four finishes, getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League last 16 and winning the FA Cup. That’s not something to scoff at. It’s also why Wenger will likely sign the two-year extension gathering dust on his desk before this season is over.

Still, the most important man for Arsenal’s immediate future looks even more likely to move on after this weekend. You can file this article away and dust it off every four or five years when the Gunners are in contract negotiations with a star player about remaining in north London.

It’s the same outcome. But this time with Wenger and Ozil’s future up in the air too it could be incredibly damaging for Arsenal’s ambition of a top four finish. Not just for this season but for the next generation.

CHELSEA UNSTOPPABLE

10 points clear with 11 games to play, Chelsea look imperious as Antonio Conte‘s men march towards the Premier League title.

[ MORE: Chelsea record breakers?

Many things are helping the Italian coach with N'Golo Kante running the show in midfield and a solid defensive unit thriving in the 3-4-3 system he introduced in September, but the form of Eden Hazard has somewhat flown under the radar.

Hazard, 26, is back to his best and is putting the horrors of the 2015-16 campaign behind him. Many thought he would never recover from a horrendous season which saw him look a shadow of the PFA Player of the Year in 2014-15 who led Chelsea to the crown.

[ MORE: 3 things learned

He has 11 goals and four assists in the PL and his latest strike in the 2-1 win at West Ham on Monday summed up Chelsea’s brilliantly incisive play this season. Kante intercepted the ball and gave it to Hazard and that was the trigger for Pedro‘s run. The duo darted forward together, leaving West Ham’s defenders bamboozled as Hazard slotted home the opener after rounding goalkeeper Darren Randolph following a devastating 11-second counter-attack.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Following the victory, Pro Soccer Talk asked Conte about Hazard’s ability on the counter and just how important he is to this Chelsea team.

“Eden is really important for us; we all know that. He’s a really good player with great technique and talent,” Conte said. “It’s better when he plays between the lines to score on the counter-attack. It’s not his specialty but he’s very good at receiving the ball, going one v one and beating his opponent to score the goal. We also have other options of scoring a goal on the counter-attack, people like Willian and Pedro and Costa, and this is also good.”

They have so many ways to hurt teams — on the counter, from set pieces, by dominating possession, you name it — and it is clear Chelsea will win the PL.

Only seven teams in PL history have had 66 or more points after 27 games of the season. Every single one of them has gone on to win the title. Chelsea currently has 66 points after 27 games.

Even if Man City beat Stoke in midweek to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top to eight points, it seems like the pressure isn’t getting to Chelsea and all of their players are rested and ready each week.

Not having European action has been pivotal in their run of just one defeat in their last 21 games, but so has the brilliance of individuals such as Diego Costa, Kante, David Luiz and the forgotten man: Hazard.

FA GET ZLATAN, MINGS SPOT ON

The officials don’t often get praise, and they didn’t get much this weekend in the Premier League with an impromptu bachelor party muddying the criticism around officials, but in the end the English Football Association got the main point of contention spot on.

[ MORE: Ibra accepts three-game ban ]

On Monday both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings were charged with alleged violent conduct for their ongoing spat during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic accepted the charge and has a three-game ban, while Mings is set to contest what is reported to be a six-game ban for his stamp on Zlatan’s head which then led to the an elbow in his face by the veteran Swede.

Kevin Friend and his officials didn’t see the incidents clearly at the time and took no action. With the retrospective action coming in to save the day, it’s a system which works well. Even though Zlatan and Mings both came out and said they didn’t mean to injure one another after the game, they had the look of guilty men plastered across their faces.

Both men will have to take their punishment for a bruising battle. We will also cherish another gem from Zlatan when he tried to explain what happened.

“With the stamp, I don’t see it. I just felt something hit me behind my neck,” Ibrahimovic said. “With the elbow I see it clearly. I jump up, I jump high to protect myself. At the same time I jump for the ball and he jumps into my elbow. Hopefully he didn’t get injured or something. My intention was not to injure, it was the opposite, to protect myself to go for the ball. It was unlucky he jumped into the elbow. This happens many times.”

Okay, Zlatan…

KING KANE

“One season wonder, he’s just a one season wonder!” sang Tottenham’s fans after Harry Kane belted in the opening goal of Spurs’ 3-2 win against Everton on Sunday.

The Englishman, still just 23, added another to take his tally to 19 for the season as he leads the PL in goals and he’s now scored 24 times in 28 games in all competitions for Tottenham. That’s getting to the Ronaldo and Messi-esque bracket of a goal a game or better.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Before the weekend all the talk was about the Kane vs. Romelu Lukaku battle. Give me Kane all day long. He creates goals, drops deep, is a pure finisher and you always know he is going to leave everything out on the pitch. He is one of the most complete forwards in the game and Mauricio Pochettino was correct to say he can go on to become a Spurs legend. With Tottenham in second place, they’re 10 points off Chelsea and it’s destined to be another case of “close, but no cigar” for the second season running in their title hopes.

Their talisman will keep on trucking away though.

Don’t forget, Kane was out for over six weeks this season too through injury. Imagine if he was fit throughout October. Where would Spurs be had Kane been on hand as they dropped points against Leicester, Bournemouth and West Brom during his absence?

Probably challenging Chelsea for the title.

Still, with no defeats at home all season and a record nine-straight home wins in the PL they are looking nailed on for a top four finish as they only have two of the top four (Arsenal and Manchester  United) left to play. Both at home. That will please Pochettino as he kicks on the project to the next step ahead of the stadium move and with his young squad all committed to the vision.

Plus, their goal celebrations are as awesome as they are elaborate…

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST’s Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend. Read the full archive, here.

Manchester United name squad for trip to Rostov

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Manchester United are making the long trip to Rostov with 20 first team players.

[ MORE: Conte hails Eden Hazard

Jose Mourinho and his squad departed Manchester Airport on Tuesday ahead of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg in Russia on Thursday as they continue their grueling run of fixtures.

After their 4,000 mile round-trip journey to play against the Russian Premier League side they then head to Chelsea on Monday to play an FA Cup quarterfinal. 72 hours after that clash they host Rostov in the second leg at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule

With Mourinho’s men without Zlatan Ibrahimovic for their next three domestic games following his suspension for elbowing Tyrone Mings — he is available to play in both of their European clashes — there should be a chance for Marcus Rashford to step into the starting lineup.

You would think Wayne Rooney would also be front and center in Mourinho’s plans but United’s captain hasn’t traveled to Russia and neither has Luke Shaw who started alongside Rooney in the disappointing 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

Below is the squad in full for the long trip as Mourinho’s men aim to keep their hopes alive of winning three trophies in the 2016-17 season (they already have the EFL Cup in the cabinet) while also coping with challenging for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Quite the juggling act for Mourinho and his players.

Manchester United squad – Europa League Round of 16 first leg at FC Rostov

Goalkeepers

David De Gea
Sergio Romero
Kieran O’Hara

Defenders

Antonio Valencia
Phil Jones
Marcos Rojo
Chris Smalling
Daley Blind
Matteo Darmian
Ashley Young

Midfielders

Michael Carrick
Ander Herrera
Marouane Fellaini
Paul Pogba
Juan Mata
Jesse Lingard

Forwards
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Top Premier League goals – Week 27

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

From Harry Kane‘s long-ranger to Nathan Redmond finishing off a wonderful team move, there was a great variety of fine strikes in the Premier League on Matchday 27.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chuck in some surging runs and clever set-up play down the left flanks which resulted in goals for Wilfried Zaha, Danny Welbeck and Martin Olsson and you have a wonderful mixture of poise and power.

Click play on the video above to see the best strikes from this week.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets three-game ban after elbow

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 10:13 AM EST

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be missing for three games after accepting a violent conduct charge from the English Football Association.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Ibrahimovic, 35, was involved in two separate incidents with Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last weekend and was charged retrospectively after referee Kevin Friend missed his elbow on Mings’ head in the first half.

The incident took place moments after Zlatan appeared to have his head stamped on by Mings, as the Bournemouth defender was also charged with violent conduct but it is believed he will contest his charge as his punishment could be up to six games.

After United and Ibrahimovic accepted his charge, the FA released the following statement confirming he will miss the next three domestic games against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarterfinal, plus the Premier League games against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty.

“It follows an incident in or around the 44th minute of the game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (4 March 2017). The misconduct was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video.”

United will likely bring Marcus Rashford into the starting lineup in place of Ibrahimovic as the veteran Swedish striker copes with the highs and lows of life at the top.

Just over a week ago he was the hero for scoring twice, including a late winner, at Wembley as United beat Southampton to win the first major trophy of the Jose Mourinho era.

Now, he’ll be watching on from the sidelines as United head to the runaway PL leaders in the FA Cup and then come up against two gutsy opponents who they must beat to keep them top four hopes alive.