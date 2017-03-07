France wins SheBelieves Cup by waxing USWNT (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s national team ended the SheBelieves Cup on a very sour note, falling 3-0 to France on Tuesday at RFK Stadium.

The loss gives France the SheBelieves Cup after the Yanks won the first edition of the tournament last season.

Camile Abily scored twice for France, while Eugenie Le Sommer had the other goal.

After going unbeaten in 2016, the U.S. has lost back-to-back matches. The three-goal setback is the USWNT’s worst loss since a 4-0 semifinal defeat against Brazil in the 2007 World Cup.

Goal differential drops the USWNT to last place in the tournament, two goals of difference behind England. France finished with a 2W-1D mark, while Germany finished second with four points.

The 2017 #SheBelievesCup has come to a close. Tough ending. We're ready to get back to work. 🇺🇸🆚🇫🇷 match report: https://t.co/6OmKLCH94I pic.twitter.com/QmORx7wCGG — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) March 8, 2017

