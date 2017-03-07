France wins SheBelieves Cup by waxing USWNT (video)

It’s not a surprise that Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti didn’t have issues with the officiating in his side’s 5-1 demolition of Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but he didn’t think the score line did the Gunners justice.
“It was not a crazy game, more difficult. Until the penalty the game was really difficult,” he told a post-match news conference.
“Arsenal played really well for 50 minutes, putting a lot of pressure in the game. We had difficulty defensively and also with the ball. We did mistakes that we are not used to doing.
“This result doesn’t really respect what happened on the pitch because Arsenal played a really good game.”
It’s very easy to get caught up in how poorly Arsenal fared once they went down a man and a goal, but Ancelotti is right that the Gunners briefly looked like they had a shot to bring some entertainment to a day that started down 5-1. Still, we doubt that brings any relief to Gooners or the “#WengerOut” crowd.
Neither Hannover nor Stuttgart are strangers to American talent. Longtime USMNT fullback Steve Cherundolo captained Hannover and is the current assistant manager, while Stuttgart boasts young American winger Julian Green.
Stuttgart leads the 2.Bundesliga table, while Hannover is in third. The third-place team in the final table will face the third-worst team in the Bundesliga in a playoff for a spot in the top flight.
“It does not surprise me that teams from all over the world are paying attention, and are interested in FC Dallas players,” FCD technical director Fernando Clavijo said in a statement to MLSsoccer.com.
Fulham drew Leeds United 1-1, which isn’t an awful result for the resurgent Cottagers. Leeds’ goal, however, came off the boot of Ream. As we mentioned earlier, he plays for Fulham.
See the goal below. Fulham is seventh in the Championship table, five points back of the final promotion playoff spot with a match-in-hand. Fulham is off to first place Newcastle on Saturday, where Ream could be across from fellow American defender DeAndre Yedlin.