Report: Hannover, Stuttgart interested in U.S. center back

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

FC Dallas’ exceptional center back duo could be broken up if a couple German clubs have anything to say about it.

Walker Zimmerman and Matt Hedges have impressed in MLS, both earning call-ups to the United States men’s national team.

[ MORE: USMNT learns Gold Cup draw ]

Zimmerman, 23, is the younger of the two, and Metro New York reporter Kristian Dyer says a source tells him that a pair of Bundesliga hopefuls are on his tail.

Neither Hannover nor Stuttgart are strangers to American talent. Longtime USMNT fullback Steve Cherundolo captained Hannover and is the current assistant manager, while Stuttgart boasts young American winger Julian Green.

Stuttgart leads the 2.Bundesliga table, while Hannover is in third. The third-place team in the final table will face the third-worst team in the Bundesliga in a playoff for a spot in the top flight.

MLSSoccer.com has a response from FCD:

“It does not surprise me that teams from all over the world are paying attention, and are interested in FC Dallas players,” FCD technical director Fernando Clavijo said in a statement to MLSsoccer.com.

Follow @NicholasMendola