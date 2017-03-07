More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Leicester offer job to Craig Shakespeare

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 7:58 AM EST

Multiple reports state Leicester City have offered their vacant managers job to current interim boss Craig Shakespeare.

Shakespeare, an assistant at Leicester for the past six seasons, has led the Foxes to two-straight 3-1 win against Liverpool and Hull City since standing in for Claudio Ranieri after the Italian coach was fired 12 days ago.

Sky Sports are reporting that Leicester’s owners have met with Shakespeare in Dubai — where the reigning Premier League champions are currently on a warm weather training break — and have told the Englishman they want him to take charge until the end of the season.

It is believed that more formal talks will be held between the owners and Shakespeare on Wednesday when the squad return from Dubai.

The 53-year-old has galvanized the struggling Foxes as he took over when they had dropped into the relegation zone last week but has now got them back to basics with two impressive displays which suggest the title-winning form of last season wasn’t a fluke.

It is understood Shakespeare wants to know more details about the length of the contract as he still has 15 months to run on his current deal as an assistant, but given the huge turnaround in Leicester’s performances over the past two games both the board and Shakespeare will be confident he can at least secure PL status for another season.

This seems like the smart move for now and then Leicester’s board can reassess things in the summer and potentially go for a bigger name coach. With Roberto Mancini not interested in the position, plus Roy Hodgson’s name mooted as a potential candidate, the Foxes should take their time to get this appointment correct.

Conte hails Eden Hazard as world-class form returns

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 9:38 AM EST

LONDON — Amid the euphoria surrounding Chelsea’s title charge, Eden Hazard‘s play has flown under the radar all season long.

The 26-year-old Belgian winger is hitting peak form at just the right time as Antonio Conte‘s men have opened up a 10-point lead atop the Premier League table with 11 games to go.

In the 2-1 London derby win at West Ham United on Monday, Hazard was awarded the Man of the Match award as his opener from a lightning fast counter attack showcased exactly why this Chelsea team is running away with the league.

Following his impressive display, Pro Soccer Talk asked Conte about Hazard’s devastating ability on the counter and just how important he is to this Chelsea team.

“Eden is really important for us; we all know that. He’s a really good player with great technique and talent,” Conte said. “It’s better when he plays between the lines to score on the counter-attack. It’s not his specialty but he’s very good at receiving the ball, going one v one and beating his opponent to score the goal. We also have other options of scoring a goal on the counter-attack, people like Willian and Pedro and Costa, and this is also good.”

Even if Conte also said that he wants more goals from Hazard (he has 11 PL goals and four assists this season ) it’s clear to see just how important he is to this Chelsea team and it’s also unsurprising to once again hear transfer links with Real Madrid after another magical display.

With passes off his back, clever flicks into strikers and electric pace on the counter, Hazard has it all. He is regaining the form which saw him lead Chelsea to the title in 2014-15 as he was crowned as the PFA Player of the Year in the process.

When he gets the ball it is almost like a trigger for the other attacking players and midfielders to spring into life. In the 3-4-3 system he has been given more license to attack and Conte has allowed Hazard and his forward partners to express themselves in the final third. We’ve seen that in recent weeks, no more so than when he scored a sublime individual goal in the 3-1 home win against Arsenal in February.

With N'Golo Kante an interception machine in midfield, Hazard has the freedom to stay out wide and then drift inside to launch counters before combining with Pedro and Diego Costa, just like he did on Monday.

Hazard’s form last season was heavily criticized with Chelsea finishing in 10th place and Jose Mourinho being fired, but Chelsea’s fans know their Belgian ace is now back to his best and he’s one of the most important players, if not the most important, for the west London club.

For most of this season Costa has got the headlines for his goals, Kante for his incredible industry and Chelsea’s switch to a 3-4-3 which led to defensive solidity has also been widely lauded, but Hazard’s return to world-class form has gone a little unnoticed.

Until now.

Arena will be cautious with players for World Cup qualifying

Associated PressMar 7, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

MILLBRAE, Calif. (AP) Bruce Arena is preparing for a pair of critical World Cup qualifiers this month uncertain about the availabilities of forward Clint Dempsey, defender Geoff Cameron and goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Arena spoke Monday with Cameron, who told him he was a bit sore after playing a full match for Stoke on Saturday for the first time since injuring a knee in October. While Arena is thrilled Dempsey has returned to the field for Seattle after dealing with an irregular heartbeat, the U.S. coach will be “very cautious” in determining Dempsey’s national team status before the March 24 qualifier against Honduras at the San Jose Earthquakes’ Avaya Stadium.

After losing their first two games in the final round of World Cup qualifying, the Americans fired Jurgen Klinsmann and brought back Arena, their coach from 1998-2006. His first competitive match is against the Catrachos, and the U.S. plays four days later at Panama.

“Well, I don’t think we’re hanging on by a fingernail yet, but we’re getting close,” Arena said Monday. “I don’t think we’re there yet, but I think they’re getting a plier out.”

Arena might lean toward using more players who have been abroad and are deeper into their seasons than those in Major League Soccer, whose seasons began last weekend, though the roster might be close to an even split of players from abroad and MLS.

“I’ve always felt the team would qualify for the next World Cup,” said Arena, the Bay Area for CONCACAF’s announcement Tuesday of Gold Cup groups. “Now, it’s obviously a little bit more challenging, but it can be done.”

Howard is still recovering from leg surgery in November and missed Colorado’s opener last weekend.

“I’ll follow their lead,” Arena said of the Rapids, “as well as following the lead of Seattle with Clint.”

“Between now and when the players report, there’s going to be a lot of issues, so we have a Plan A, a B and a C, and in a lot of cases we’re probably going to go to Plan C,” Arena said. “Two players, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard, may not be available. It may be the case with Geoff. They’ve all been good players for the U.S. team. We’d like to have them all. The reality of the situation is that that’s not likely.”

The Americans will be without Timmy Chandler and Jermaine Jones for the Honduras match, both suspended because of yellow-card accumulation. In the November qualifiers, the Americans lost to Mexico 2-1 at home and 4-0 at Costa Rica.

“If they got a result against Mexico and lost to Costa Rica, then you’d believe everything’s not so tense? That’s the way it is,” Arena said. “There are eight games left. If there were two games left, I’d really be concerned. But I think we can close the gap real quick, or we can continue to, I guess then, start hanging on by our fingernails.”

Fabian Johnson scored two goals Saturday for Borussia Moenchengladbach and has been playing midfield, yet Arena is unsure whether he will be better suited at there or left back for the qualifiers.

Arena has been traveling regularly to get to know almost everyone from a pool of about 40 players from which the U.S. will build its roster. The roster announcement is likely March 15.

“I’ve visited all the countries you can visit,” he said before specifying Germany, England, Mexico and parts of the U.S.

Arena expects the Americans to have no issues once they reconvene – focused on one goal and not whether they are U.S.-born.

“All I know is they have that U.S. passport,” he said, while noting in the current political climate “today, everything’s crazy, what are you going to do?”

Howard raised concern in January about the national pride of American players born elsewhere.

“Those are the little games we don’t get involved in. We get together as a team and we’re a team when we show up,” Arena said. “Inside teams it’s a lot different than you think. I don’t think they’re having little verbal wars with each other. They’re going to be a team. They want to win. They’re going to all do their job and play for each other and represent our country in the right way. That’s what I’m anticipating.”

NOTES: The U.S. Soccer Federation announced last weekend that its membership adopted a limit of three four-year terms for president and vice president and four four-year terms for directors, with the provision current officers can run one more time. Arena figures Sunil Gulati, elected to a third four-year term in 2014, will seek one more. “I would think that he’ll give it strong consideration. I think he loves his job, I think he loves the responsibility,” Arena said. “The federation has grown tremendously under the leadership of Sunil and (secretary general) Dan Flynn. I don’t see any reason why it’ll change.”

Barcelona brewery honors Ronald Koeman with his own beer

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 10:15 PM EST

When Ronald Koeman buried an extra time free kick at Wembley Stadium to give the 1992 European Cup to Barcelona, little did he know he’d be living in England a quarter century later.

And now he can celebrate the goal’s anniversary, in England, with a beer brewed in his honor.

A Barcelona brewery, La Lenta, is saluting the goal with a citrus-tinged ale called Golden Koeman, which incredibly works as a pun “Gol d’En Koeman”. The beer, which fits nicely in the springtime flavor period, and has a very FC Barcelona promotional plan.

From Marca:

As part of the beer promotion, it will be sold with collectable orange t-shirts and posters, while the slogan is borrowed from Johan Cruyff, the coach of the ‘Dream Team’, who told his players to ‘go out and enjoy’. ”

The ‘Golden Koeman’ will even be entered into the Barcelona Beer Festival, a fact Doncel is incredibly proud of.

The Everton boss, 53, was just 29 on that May day when he did this:

Fun facts: three Barcelona players from that match went on to manage in the Premier League. Koeman, Michael Laudrup (Swansea City), and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City). Additionally, Sampdoria striker Roberto Mancini went on to lead Man City as well.

Orlando City loses Kaka for six weeks

By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2017, 9:28 PM EST

Orlando City’s acquisition of Giles Barnes looks particularly prescient right about now.

Kaka is set to miss six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in Sunday’s season-opening 1-0 win over New York City FC.

While Barnes isn’t a like-for-like replacement for the former Ballon d’Or winner, he was the focal point of an MLS attack for several years in Houston before a midseason trade to Vancouver last season.

From The Orlando Sentinel:

“He’s a great player and he’s a loss, certainly, but Giles [Barnes] came in and did extremely well,” Lions centerback Jonathan Spector said. “That’s one of the great things about this team, we have so much strength and depth. When someone like Kaká goes down and someone like Giles Barnes comes in. . . . I think we are in a really good position.”

Kaka has 19 goals and 15 assists in 55 MLS appearances, and will certainly be missed, but the England-born Barnes has 19 caps for Jamaica, and brings 33 MLS goals to the lineup.

Orlando City faces a short respite of schedule with New England, Columbus, and Philadelphia before the Red Bulls, Galaxy, and New York City (again).