AP Photo/Andrew Medichin

UCL: Real Madrid survives early scare thanks to Ramos

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 4:43 PM EST
  • Napoli scores early
  • Ronaldo, Mertens hit posts
  • Ramos puts it to bed
  • Morata adds stoppage time goal

Sergio Ramos scored a pair of second half headers to help overcome Napoli’s early comeback effort and lead reigning champions Real Madrid into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Stadio San Paolo.

Dries Mertens had given Napoli a 1-0 lead to bring the Serie A side to within a goal of advancing, but Ramos’ double restored order as Real won the leg 3-1 and the tie 6-2.

Alvaro Morata scored the third Real Madrid goal.

Mertens’ terrific run was met in class by Marek Hamsik’s deft pass, and Napoli had edged to within one on aggregate.

Cristiano Ronaldo almost had an immediate answer for the visitors, but he slammed a shot off the post.

Mertens hit a post himself before the end of the half.

Ramos then did what he tends to do in seemingly every big game, coming up from the back to bury a goal. The soon-to-be 31-year-old headed Toni Kroos’ cross home to make it 4-2 on aggregate in the 51st minute.

Ramos added another with a header off a corner six minutes later to put it away.

UCL: Arsenal embarrassed, loses 10-2 on aggregate

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
  • Walcott gives early hope
  • Koscielny sent off, 54′
  • Lewandowski converts PK
  • Brace for Vidal
  • Robben, Costa also score

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski eliminated all Arsenal hope when he won and converted a penalty kick in a 5-1 win in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match-up at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal had gone ahead 1-0 through Theo Walcott, but still trailed 5-2 on aggregate, when Laurent Koscielny tripped up Lewandowski in the box. Koscielny was shown red.

The final score was 10-2 on aggregate, and the 5-1 home loss was the worst home blowout in Arsenal’s European history.

A couple of chances went by the wayside before Arsenal went in front through Walcott. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer was prepared for a low shot, and Walcott ripped a high attempt that Neuer could only parry into the goal.

Arturo Vidal fouled Hector Bellerin in nodding a cross at David Ospina, as Bayern looked for a quick answer.

Walcott had a very similar chance from a tighter angle, and blasted the contested shot off the outside of the net.

Robert Lewandowski missed a 38th minute chance to put the tie to bed when he mishit Arjen Robben’s looped pass wide of Ospina’s goal.

For as lopsided a score line as it was, Arsenal had plenty of chances to narrow it. Olivier Giroud nearly headed an Aaron Ramsey cross past Neuer in the 48th minute, putting it just over the bar.

Bayern came close to leveling the leg when Mats Hummels raced onto a free kick to redirect the ball past Ospina, but replays showed he was correctly ruled offside.

Lewandowski then worked Nacho Monreal to get free on goal, and was taken down by Laurent Koscielny. It began as a yellow card but was upgraded to a red for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

Arsenal would be down a man before it went down 6-2, which it did when Lewandowski bested Ospina.

Robben then looked to work a 1-2 with Lewandowski before beating Alexis Sanchez to the business end. Ospina couldn’t stop Robben’s shot, and it was 7-2.

It certainly could’ve gotten worse. Costa roasted Bellerin and squared the ball into the six where Lewandowski’s sliding effort spun off the far post.

Costa got his goal in the 78th minute when he cut around Montreal to beat a flying Ospina. And the goalkeeper was faced with a 2-on-0 when Lewandowski deferred to Vidal for a chipped finish. It wasn’t the last 2-on-0. Costa fed Vidal in the 85th minute to complete the bloodbath.

UCL AT HALF: Arsenal, Napoli nab early goals

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 3:36 PM EST

Both trailing sides struck early in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs, putting Napoli within striking distance of the quarterfinals.

Arsenal still has a mountain to climb, but has begun its attempt at the Emirates.

Arsenal 1-0 (2-5 agg.) Bayern Munich

Theo Walcott‘s blasted goal lit up the Emirates Stadium crowd as Arsenal attempts to claw back from a 5-1 first leg deficit versus Bayern Munich.

The English attacker caught Manuel Neuer preparing for a low shot, and fired above the goalkeeper. Neuer got a small piece before the ball flew around the inside of the goal.

The club entered halftime up 1-0, but down 5-2 on aggregate.

Napoli 1-0 (2-3 agg.) Real Madrid

Elsewhere, Marek Hamsik found red-hot Dries Mertens to pull the hosts to within a goal of eliminating the reigning champs. Both Mertens and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo have put shots off posts in this one.

LIVE: UCL last 16 – Bayern, Real attempt to bury Arsenal, Napoli

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 2:30 PM EST

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have shovels at the ready with the goal of burying the UEFA Champions League dreams of Napoli and Arsenal on Tuesday.

Arsenal’s task is especially daunting, as the Gunners trail 5-1 after one leg. The Emirates Stadium crowd will be hoping their road goal is the difference, though even a clean sheet demands a 4-0 win.

And that mean Tuesday is possibly Arsene Wenger‘s final European match in charge of the Gunners. The stadium atmosphere is worth monitoring all match long, regardless of score.

Meanwhile, Napoli is in a slightly better position than Arsenal, having scored while conceding thrice at Real Madrid. The visitors haven’t been shutout in almost a calendar year, so Napoli may be hoping Lorenzo Insigne can help produce a first leg mirroring 3-1.

Atlanta United addressing anti-gay chant at first match

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United says it is “taking measures internally” to address an anti-gay chant used by some fans attending the team’s first Major League Soccer match.

United spokesman Winkler said Monday the team was aware of the chant during Sunday night’s 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. In a statement to The Associated Press, the team said “inappropriate chants have no place in our matches” and fans participating in those chants will be removed from games.

Some fans complained about Atlanta fans chanting a Spanish word at New York players that is an offensive term for a male prostitute.

Atlanta drew a sellout crowd of 55,297 for its first MLS game. The team made announcements before the game asking fans to avoid abusive behavior.