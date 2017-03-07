UCL Wednesday: Barca, Borussia Dortmund look to come back

Two of the world’s loudest arenas will be at full volume during Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs.

[ MORE: USMNT learns Gold Cup draw ]

Westfalenstadion is the spot for Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica, while the Camp Nou will hope to see a borderline miracle when Unai Emery leads PSG into Spain for a match with Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica — 2:45 p.m. EDT

Benfica leads 1-0

A road goal would’ve been nice, but Thomas Tuchel and BVB will feel decent about the minimal damage inflicted by Benfica in Portugal.

Dortmund has been humming since the first leg, blowing out Wolfsburg, Freiburg, and Bayer Leverkusen. The latter was a 6-2 beatdown that saw USMNT teen Christian Pulisic register a goal and an assist.

Benfica is unbeaten in six, five of which are wins in the less challenging Primera Liga, and has only allowed one goal during that stretch. That’ll be well-tested at Signal Iduna Park.

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain — 2:45 p.m. EDT

PSG leads 4-0

The French side didn’t just beat Barcelona at the Parc des Princes; PSG ran riot over Barcelona in complete and dominant fashion.

But if there’s any team that’s going to flip the script on 4-0, it’s Barcelona. With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar, winning by four isn’t the problem; It’s keeping PSG off the scoresheet.

Keep in mind that Emery has plenty of experience at the Camp Nou and won’t be shrinking at the opportunity. Players like Angel Di Maria and Thiago Motta have been at Barca as opponent and home participant, too. Look for PSG to get the job done on the road.

Follow @NicholasMendola