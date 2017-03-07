More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets three-game ban after elbow

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 10:13 AM EST

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be missing for three games after accepting a violent conduct charge from the English Football Association.

Ibrahimovic, 35, was involved in two separate incidents with Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last weekend and was charged retrospectively after referee Kevin Friend missed his elbow on Mings’ head in the first half.

The incident took place moments after Zlatan appeared to have his head stamped on by Mings, as the Bournemouth defender was also charged with violent conduct but it is believed he will contest his charge as his punishment could be up to six games.

After United and Ibrahimovic accepted his charge, the FA released the following statement confirming he will miss the next three domestic games against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarterfinal, plus the Premier League games against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty.

“It follows an incident in or around the 44th minute of the game between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth on Saturday (4 March 2017). The misconduct was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video.”

United will likely bring Marcus Rashford into the starting lineup in place of Ibrahimovic as the veteran Swedish striker copes with the highs and lows of life at the top.

Just over a week ago he was the hero for scoring twice, including a late winner, at Wembley as United beat Southampton to win the first major trophy of the Jose Mourinho era.

Now, he’ll be watching on from the sidelines as United head to the runaway PL leaders in the FA Cup and then come up against two gutsy opponents who they must beat to keep them top four hopes alive.

Manchester United name squad for trip to Rostov

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Manchester United are making the long trip to Rostov with 20 first team players.

Jose Mourinho and his squad departed Manchester Airport on Tuesday ahead of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg in Russia on Thursday as they continue their grueling run of fixtures.

After their 4,000 mile round-trip journey to play against the Russian Premier League side they then head to Chelsea on Monday to play an FA Cup quarterfinal. 72 hours after that clash they host Rostov in the second leg at Old Trafford.

With Mourinho’s men without Zlatan Ibrahimovic for their next three domestic games following his suspension for elbowing Tyrone Mings — he is available to play in both of their European clashes — there should be a chance for Marcus Rashford to step into the starting lineup.

You would think Wayne Rooney would also be front and center in Mourinho’s plans but United’s captain hasn’t traveled to Russia and neither has Luke Shaw who started alongside Rooney in the disappointing 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

Below is the squad in full for the long trip as Mourinho’s men aim to keep their hopes alive of winning three trophies in the 2016-17 season (they already have the EFL Cup in the cabinet) while also coping with challenging for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Quite the juggling act for Mourinho and his players.

Manchester United squad – Europa League Round of 16 first leg at FC Rostov

Goalkeepers

David De Gea
Sergio Romero
Kieran O’Hara

Defenders

Antonio Valencia
Phil Jones
Marcos Rojo
Chris Smalling
Daley Blind
Matteo Darmian
Ashley Young

Midfielders

Michael Carrick
Ander Herrera
Marouane Fellaini
Paul Pogba
Juan Mata
Jesse Lingard

Forwards
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Top Premier League goals – Week 27

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

From Harry Kane‘s long-ranger to Nathan Redmond finishing off a wonderful team move, there was a great variety of fine strikes in the Premier League on Matchday 27.

Chuck in some surging runs and clever set-up play down the left flanks which resulted in goals for Wilfried Zaha, Danny Welbeck and Martin Olsson and you have a wonderful mixture of poise and power.

Click play on the video above to see the best strikes from this week.

Conte hails Eden Hazard as world-class form returns

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2017, 9:38 AM EST

LONDON — Amid the euphoria surrounding Chelsea’s title charge, Eden Hazard‘s play has flown under the radar all season long.

The 26-year-old Belgian winger is hitting peak form at just the right time as Antonio Conte‘s men have opened up a 10-point lead atop the Premier League table with 11 games to go.

In the 2-1 London derby win at West Ham United on Monday, Hazard was awarded the Man of the Match award as his opener from a lightning fast counter attack showcased exactly why this Chelsea team is running away with the league.

Following his impressive display, Pro Soccer Talk asked Conte about Hazard’s devastating ability on the counter and just how important he is to this Chelsea team.

“Eden is really important for us; we all know that. He’s a really good player with great technique and talent,” Conte said. “It’s better when he plays between the lines to score on the counter-attack. It’s not his specialty but he’s very good at receiving the ball, going one v one and beating his opponent to score the goal. We also have other options of scoring a goal on the counter-attack, people like Willian and Pedro and Costa, and this is also good.”

Even if Conte also said that he wants more goals from Hazard (he has 11 PL goals and four assists this season ) it’s clear to see just how important he is to this Chelsea team and it’s also unsurprising to once again hear transfer links with Real Madrid after another magical display.

With passes off his back, clever flicks into strikers and electric pace on the counter, Hazard has it all. He is regaining the form which saw him lead Chelsea to the title in 2014-15 as he was crowned as the PFA Player of the Year in the process.

When he gets the ball it is almost like a trigger for the other attacking players and midfielders to spring into life. In the 3-4-3 system he has been given more license to attack and Conte has allowed Hazard and his forward partners to express themselves in the final third. We’ve seen that in recent weeks, no more so than when he scored a sublime individual goal in the 3-1 home win against Arsenal in February.

With N'Golo Kante an interception machine in midfield, Hazard has the freedom to stay out wide and then drift inside to launch counters before combining with Pedro and Diego Costa, just like he did on Monday.

Hazard’s form last season was heavily criticized with Chelsea finishing in 10th place and Jose Mourinho being fired, but Chelsea’s fans know their Belgian ace is now back to his best and he’s one of the most important players, if not the most important, for the west London club.

For most of this season Costa has got the headlines for his goals, Kante for his incredible industry and Chelsea’s switch to a 3-4-3 which led to defensive solidity has also been widely lauded, but Hazard’s return to world-class form has gone a little unnoticed.

Until now.

Arena will be cautious with players for World Cup qualifying

Associated PressMar 7, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

MILLBRAE, Calif. (AP) Bruce Arena is preparing for a pair of critical World Cup qualifiers this month uncertain about the availabilities of forward Clint Dempsey, defender Geoff Cameron and goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Arena spoke Monday with Cameron, who told him he was a bit sore after playing a full match for Stoke on Saturday for the first time since injuring a knee in October. While Arena is thrilled Dempsey has returned to the field for Seattle after dealing with an irregular heartbeat, the U.S. coach will be “very cautious” in determining Dempsey’s national team status before the March 24 qualifier against Honduras at the San Jose Earthquakes’ Avaya Stadium.

After losing their first two games in the final round of World Cup qualifying, the Americans fired Jurgen Klinsmann and brought back Arena, their coach from 1998-2006. His first competitive match is against the Catrachos, and the U.S. plays four days later at Panama.

“Well, I don’t think we’re hanging on by a fingernail yet, but we’re getting close,” Arena said Monday. “I don’t think we’re there yet, but I think they’re getting a plier out.”

Arena might lean toward using more players who have been abroad and are deeper into their seasons than those in Major League Soccer, whose seasons began last weekend, though the roster might be close to an even split of players from abroad and MLS.

“I’ve always felt the team would qualify for the next World Cup,” said Arena, the Bay Area for CONCACAF’s announcement Tuesday of Gold Cup groups. “Now, it’s obviously a little bit more challenging, but it can be done.”

Howard is still recovering from leg surgery in November and missed Colorado’s opener last weekend.

“I’ll follow their lead,” Arena said of the Rapids, “as well as following the lead of Seattle with Clint.”

“Between now and when the players report, there’s going to be a lot of issues, so we have a Plan A, a B and a C, and in a lot of cases we’re probably going to go to Plan C,” Arena said. “Two players, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard, may not be available. It may be the case with Geoff. They’ve all been good players for the U.S. team. We’d like to have them all. The reality of the situation is that that’s not likely.”

The Americans will be without Timmy Chandler and Jermaine Jones for the Honduras match, both suspended because of yellow-card accumulation. In the November qualifiers, the Americans lost to Mexico 2-1 at home and 4-0 at Costa Rica.

“If they got a result against Mexico and lost to Costa Rica, then you’d believe everything’s not so tense? That’s the way it is,” Arena said. “There are eight games left. If there were two games left, I’d really be concerned. But I think we can close the gap real quick, or we can continue to, I guess then, start hanging on by our fingernails.”

Fabian Johnson scored two goals Saturday for Borussia Moenchengladbach and has been playing midfield, yet Arena is unsure whether he will be better suited at there or left back for the qualifiers.

Arena has been traveling regularly to get to know almost everyone from a pool of about 40 players from which the U.S. will build its roster. The roster announcement is likely March 15.

“I’ve visited all the countries you can visit,” he said before specifying Germany, England, Mexico and parts of the U.S.

Arena expects the Americans to have no issues once they reconvene – focused on one goal and not whether they are U.S.-born.

“All I know is they have that U.S. passport,” he said, while noting in the current political climate “today, everything’s crazy, what are you going to do?”

Howard raised concern in January about the national pride of American players born elsewhere.

“Those are the little games we don’t get involved in. We get together as a team and we’re a team when we show up,” Arena said. “Inside teams it’s a lot different than you think. I don’t think they’re having little verbal wars with each other. They’re going to be a team. They want to win. They’re going to all do their job and play for each other and represent our country in the right way. That’s what I’m anticipating.”

NOTES: The U.S. Soccer Federation announced last weekend that its membership adopted a limit of three four-year terms for president and vice president and four four-year terms for directors, with the provision current officers can run one more time. Arena figures Sunil Gulati, elected to a third four-year term in 2014, will seek one more. “I would think that he’ll give it strong consideration. I think he loves his job, I think he loves the responsibility,” Arena said. “The federation has grown tremendously under the leadership of Sunil and (secretary general) Dan Flynn. I don’t see any reason why it’ll change.”