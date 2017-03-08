Barca on its crazy comeback: “We saw it in the Super Bowl”

A team needs good fortune to overcome a four-goal first leg deficit. It also needs a heck of a lot of skill.

Barcelona has that in droves, and the La Liga giants turned a 4-0 first leg deficit into a 6-5 aggregate win with a 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Match recap ]

It must be mentioned that Barca was awarded a late minute penalty thanks to what can only be described as a Luis Suarez dive, but scoring three goals in seven minutes takes some doing (even for Barcelona).

Can you explain it, Ivan Rakitic? From the BBC:

“It was really impossible. 15-20 minutes after the game, it is crazy and unbelievable. “The first game in Paris was hard for us, a lot of people spoke hard with our team but the reaction was special. It is history. We want to keep going on. “We had to believe. 4-0 was hard, but it is football. We saw it in the Super Bowl, what is possible in sport. Today was crazy. This is Barcelona, the best team in the world and we want to continue our dream in the Champions League.”

What a moment. When you’re saying something is unforgettable for the legacy of a club as legendary as Barcelona, you know you’re talking about something truly special.

Follow @NicholasMendola