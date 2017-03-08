Bournemouth’s Mings gets five-game ban for stamp on Zlatan

Despite protesting his innocence Tyrone Mings has been handed a five-game suspension for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s head.

[ MORE: Zlatan gets three-game ban ]

The incident occurred in the first half of Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United last weekend and was missed by referee Kevin Friend and his officiating crew.

Because it was missed during the game, the FA charged both Mings and Ibrahimovic — the latter sent an elbow into Mings’ head moments after the stamp which resulted in a three-game ban for United’s leading goalscorer — retrospectively with alleged violent conduct. Now, the duo have been punished and this seems like the correct outcome.

[ MORE: Mings says stamp on Zlatan not intentional ]

Mings, 23, had been at it with Zlatan the whole game as United’s striker pushed him to the floor after an earlier exchange. When Zlatan then fell to the floor in a later clash, Mings appeared to hurdle the Swedish attacker.

However, video replays have shown that Mings stood on Ibrahimovic’s head which resulted in an angry response from United’s players and then Zlatan as he swung an elbow at Mings from the resulting corner. If Mings’ actions were accidental, he’s been hard done by and it is tough to determine either way whether or not his stamp was intentional.

[ MORE: Zlatan says Mings “jumped into my elbow” ]

The statement from the FA confirmed that an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing had ruled that Mings had been charged with violent conduct after it is believed he contested the charge.

AFC Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings will serve a five-match suspension, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today. Mings was charged with violent conduct in relation to an incident in or around the 44th minute of the game against Manchester United.

This suspension will now leave Bournemouth woefully short of cover in defense. With Nathan Ake’s loan deal ending as he returned to Chelsea in January and Simon Francis currently injured, youngster Bailly Cargill will likely be thrown in for his full PL debut when the Cherries host West Ham United this Saturday.

Mings’ absence at a crucial time of the season is hardly ideal as Eddie Howe‘s side battle to pull clear of the relegation zone as they’re yet to win a game in 2017.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports