Bournemouth’s Mings gets five-game ban for stamp on Zlatan

Despite protesting his innocence Tyrone Mings has been handed a five-game suspension for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s head.
The incident occurred in the first half of Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United last weekend and was missed by referee Kevin Friend and his officiating crew.
Because it was missed during the game, the FA charged both Mings and Ibrahimovic — the latter sent an elbow into Mings’ head moments after the stamp which resulted in a three-game ban for United’s leading goalscorer — retrospectively with alleged violent conduct. Now, the duo have been punished and this seems like the correct outcome.
Mings, 23, had been at it with Zlatan the whole game as United’s striker pushed him to the floor after an earlier exchange. When Zlatan then fell to the floor in a later clash, Mings appeared to hurdle the Swedish attacker.
However, video replays have shown that Mings stood on Ibrahimovic’s head which resulted in an angry response from United’s players and then Zlatan as he swung an elbow at Mings from the resulting corner. If Mings’ actions were accidental, he’s been hard done by and it is tough to determine either way whether or not his stamp was intentional.
The statement from the FA confirmed that an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing had ruled that Mings had been charged with violent conduct after it is believed he contested the charge.
AFC Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings will serve a five-match suspension, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today. Mings was charged with violent conduct in relation to an incident in or around the 44th minute of the game against Manchester United.
This suspension will now leave Bournemouth woefully short of cover in defense. With Nathan Ake’s loan deal ending as he returned to Chelsea in January and Simon Francis currently injured, youngster Bailly Cargill will likely be thrown in for his full PL debut when the Cherries host West Ham United this Saturday.
Mings’ absence at a crucial time of the season is hardly ideal as Eddie Howe‘s side battle to pull clear of the relegation zone as they’re yet to win a game in 2017.
Could it be one-and-done for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United?
Moreover, will it be thanks to an American club?
The BBC is reporting that the LA Galaxy are willing to make Ibrahimovic the best-paid player in Major League Soccer history.
It’s not out of character for the Galaxy, who essentially started the Designated Player Rule by luring David Beckham to the West Coast.
Ibrahimovic, 35, has had an outstanding season at Old Trafford and United would love for the big striker to elect his contracted option of a second year in town.
He has 26 goals across all competitions for United this season, including 15 in the Premier League. Ibrahimovic’s league total is four behind PL pace setter Harry Kane.
There is no question the physical and dynamic Ibrahimovic would be a dominant force in MLS, especially teamed with Giovani Dos Santos. Would he really elect to call it a day on his European career?
Never, ever, ever, ever, ever rule out Barcelona.
Barcelona 6-1 (6-5 agg.) Paris Saint-Germain
Unai Emery could only watch as Barcelona made UCL history. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored markers sandwiched around a PSG own goal to move the hosts to within a goal of forcing extra time.
It looked over when Barcelona’s defense lost track of Edinson Cavani. Forget the how, here’s the result:
But it wasn’t over. No, not at all.
Neymar scored in the 89th minute to make it 5-4 on aggregate, and took it level with a penalty kick in the first minute of stoppage time.
They still needed to overcome Cavani’s away goal, and did it. Holy cow. They did it. Sergi Roberto darted past the PSG back line to flick a ball behind Kevin Trapp, and Barcelona had a comeback unlike any other.
Celebrate, they would.
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 (4-1 agg.) Benfica
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored three and Christian Pulisic provided a goal and an assist as the Westfalenstadion saw its favored sons overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit.
Aubameyang completed his hat trick in the 85th minute.
- Man City has 12-5 shot edge
- Stoke limited to one corner
- MCFC 10 pts back of first
It was one of those days for Manchester City, flustered and annoyed by missed chances and dogged Stoke City in a scoreless draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
The 0-0 result means Man City sits third, level on points with second place Spurs and 10 points back of Chelsea.
Stoke remains ninth with 35 points.
Manchester City was the better side in the first half, but Mame Biram Diouf perhaps the star player. Nearly scoring at one end, he surprisingly denied Leroy Sane with a tackle inside the Stoke 18. Unfortunately, Diouf was injured before the half-hour mark.
Phil Bardsley scooped up a yellow card on a Sergio Aguero dive about midway through the first half.
Stoke looked more intent on attacking to start the second half, and Man City had a few chances to exploit that. But Leroy Sane blazed over the bar amongst a couple opportunities, and it remained 0-0 at the hour mark.
Yaya Toure put a chance over the bar in the 69th minute, too. Man City had heads lowered at the wasted chances as the game edged into its final 20 minutes.
Ryan Shawcross then thwarted an Aguero flick in what should’ve been a home corner but was ruled a goal kick. Then David Silva found a sliver of space and hit a left-footed shot just wide of goal.
Silva missed the other post with a deflected offering in the 76th minute, and Nicolas Otamendi headed the ensuing corner just over the crossbar.
Christian Pulisic’s flick to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Borussia Dortmund level in an attempt to reach the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinals, and then he scored himself to give the hosts the lead.
Benfica led 1-0 after one leg, but the Westfalenstadion has seen BVB equalize within four minutes of the home leg.
A corner kick zipped to Pulisic at the near post, and the USMNT teenager flicked the ball toward the back post where the Gabonese striker was waiting to head home for 1-1.
Pulisic, 18, now has three UCL assists, adding this helper to group stage efforts against Real Madrid and Legia Warsaw.
He then added his first UCL goal to make it 2-1 on aggregate, with this handy bit of work in the second half. Aubameyang has since added a second to make it 3-1.