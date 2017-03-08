Breaking down Arsene Wenger’s record at Arsenal

It’s time to look at the facts.

With the protests growing among Arsenal’s fans to oust Arsene Wenger following the 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, the man who’s been at the helm for the Gunners for two decades seems to be nearing the end.

Wenger, 67, has been offered a two-year extension on his current deal which runs out this summer but he has yet to annouce what he will do at the end of the 2016-17 season. With Arsenal still in the FA Cup and battling for a 21st consecutive top four finish under Wenger, there’s still plenty to play for.

That doesn’t mean these protests won’t get louder in the final weeks of the season as Arsenal’s fans watch on enviously across the capital with rivals Chelsea cantering towards a third Premier League title.

Wenger has delivered three Premier League titles and six FA Cups in his time in charge of the Gunners, while also taking them to the final of the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League but they lost on both occasions. He has also won the Community Shield six times.

He has been in charge for 7,464 days and 1,160 games in all competitions.

When all is said and done he’ll be a hero at Arsenal but right now it doesn’t feel that way at all as “Wenger Out” banners and chanting against the Frenchman were commonplace before and after their latest humiliating defeat to Bayern on Tuesday.

No matter whether you think he should stay or go, here’s a look at exactly what Arsenal has achieved each season since Wenger took charge a few months into the 1996-97 campaign.

1996-97

Premier League: Third

FA Cup: 4th round

League Cup: 4th round

Europe: UEFA Cup, first round

1997-98

Premier League: Winners

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Semifinal

Europe: UEFA Cup, first round

1998-99

Premier League: Runners up

FA Cup: Semifinal

League Cup: 4th round

Europe: Champions League, group stage



1999-00

Premier League: Runners up

FA Cup: 4th round

League Cup: 4th round

Europe: Champions League, group stage (UEFA Cup, runners up)

2000-01

Premier League: Runners up

FA Cup: Runners up

League Cup: 3rd round

Europe: Champions League, quarterfinals

2001-02

Premier League: Winners

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Quarterfinal

Europe: Champions League, second group stage

2002-03

Premier League: Runners up

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: 3rd round

Europe: Champions League, second group stage

2003-04

Premier League: Winners

FA Cup: Semifinal

League Cup: Semifinal

Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal

2004-05

Premier League: Runners up

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Quarterfinal

Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal

2005-06

Premier League: Fourth

FA Cup: 4th round

League Cup: Semifinal

Europe: Champions League, runners up

2006-07

Premier League: Fourth

FA Cup: 5th round

League Cup: Runners up

Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2007-08

Premier League: Third

FA Cup: 5th round

League Cup: Semifinal

Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal

2008-09

Premier League: Fourth

FA Cup: Semifinal

League Cup: Quarterfinal

Europe: Champions League, semifinal

2009-10

Premier League: Third

FA Cup: 4th round

League Cup: Quarterfinal

Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal

2010-11

Premier League: Fourth

FA Cup: Quarterfinal

League Cup: Runners up

Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2011-12

Premier League: Third

FA Cup: 5th round

League Cup: Quarterfinal

Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2012-13

Premier League: Fourth

FA Cup: 5th round

League Cup: Quarterfinal

Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2013-14

Premier League: Fourth

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: 4th round

Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2014-15

Premier League: Third

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: 3rd round

Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2015-16

Premier League: Runners up

FA Cup: Quarterfinal

League Cup: 3rd round

Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

