Breaking down Arsene Wenger’s record at Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

It’s time to look at the facts.

With the protests growing among Arsenal’s fans to oust Arsene Wenger following the 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, the man who’s been at the helm for the Gunners for two decades seems to be nearing the end.

Wenger, 67, has been offered a two-year extension on his current deal which runs out this summer but he has yet to annouce what he will do at the end of the 2016-17 season. With Arsenal still in the FA Cup and battling for a 21st consecutive top four finish under Wenger, there’s still plenty to play for.

That doesn’t mean these protests won’t get louder in the final weeks of the season as Arsenal’s fans watch on enviously across the capital with rivals Chelsea cantering towards a third Premier League title.

Wenger has delivered three Premier League titles and six FA Cups in his time in charge of the Gunners, while also taking them to the final of the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League but they lost on both occasions. He has also won the Community Shield six times.

He has been in charge for 7,464 days and 1,160 games in all competitions.

When all is said and done he’ll be a hero at Arsenal but right now it doesn’t feel that way at all as “Wenger Out” banners and chanting against the Frenchman were commonplace before and after their latest humiliating defeat to Bayern on Tuesday.

No matter whether you think he should stay or go, here’s a look at exactly what Arsenal has achieved each season since Wenger took charge a few months into the 1996-97 campaign.

1996-97
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: 4th round
League Cup: 4th round
Europe: UEFA Cup, first round

1997-98
Premier League: Winners
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Semifinal
Europe: UEFA Cup, first round

1998-99
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Semifinal
League Cup: 4th round
Europe: Champions League, group stage

1999-00
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: 4th round
League Cup: 4th round
Europe: Champions League, group stage (UEFA Cup, runners up)

2000-01
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Runners up
League Cup: 3rd round
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinals

2001-02
Premier League: Winners
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, second group stage

2002-03
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: 3rd round
Europe: Champions League, second group stage

2003-04
Premier League: Winners
FA Cup: Semifinal
League Cup: Semifinal
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal

2004-05
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal

2005-06
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: 4th round
League Cup: Semifinal
Europe: Champions League, runners up

2006-07
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Runners up
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2007-08
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Semifinal
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal

2008-09
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: Semifinal
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, semifinal

2009-10
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: 4th round
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal

2010-11
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: Quarterfinal
League Cup: Runners up
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2011-12
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2012-13
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2013-14
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: 4th round
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2014-15
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: 3rd round
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

2015-16
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Quarterfinal
League Cup: 3rd round
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16

Preview: Manchester City v. Stoke City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 10:36 AM EST
  • City aiming for fifth-straight win
  • Stoke haven’t beaten any of top six this season
  • Aguero has 23 goals this season

Manchester City host Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a game which was pushed forward from this weekend due to Man City’s involvement in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Pep Guardiola‘s side are on a fine run of forming, winning four-straight games in the Premier League heading into this clash as they look to cut Chelsea’s lead atop the PL to eight points.

Stoke beat Middlesbrough 2-0 last time out to cement their spot in the top 10 of the table and Mark Hughes will be hoping to cause an upset as he heads back to one of his former clubs.

In team news City could have captain Vincent Kompany back in the starting lineup but both Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus are long-term absentees. For Stoke, they are sweating on the fitness of Marko Arnautovic, Bruno Martins Indi and Glen Johnson but Xherdan Shaqiri is fit to play some part.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on his transfer plans and expensive English players: “I would like to have English players, believe me, but they are so expensive. I would like to play with English players. When I was in Barcelona I liked to play with locals because they feel something special, but sometimes it is not possible.”

Hughes on Guardiola settling into life in England: “They had a great start, and maybe everybody thought that it was going to be plain sailing for Guardiola and he was making it look easy. But I think everybody in the game felt that maybe there were more challenges round the corner. You can’t underestimate anybody here. I’m not saying he has, but he’s probably been surprised by the challenge that every team presents, no matter where they are in the league.”

Prediction

City will have too much to overpower a banged up Stoke defense. Expect Guardiola’s boys to keep the pressure up on Chelsea. 3-1.

Premier League Best XI of the Season, so far

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 9:47 AM EST

Okay, we are still in early March, but there’s less than a third of the 2016-17 Premier League season to go.

Players from across the Premier League will be asked to select their best XI from their colleagues and opponents — plus the individual awards for the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year — with voting due to open soon.

With that in mind, lets preempt how things may go.

Below is a look at my own best XI from the stars of the Premier League season so far and I’ve opted for the very hip (at least right now) 3-4-3 formation. Hey, if it’s good enough for Chelsea and Antonio Conte it’s good enough for me. I’ve also included a seven-man bench.

Let us know who would be in your XI in the comments section below…

JPW’s Premier League Best XI, so far

—– De Gea —–

— Azpilicueta — Luiz — Van Dijk —

—- Lallana — Kante — Herrera — Alli —-

—- Mane —- Kane —- Sanchez —-

Subs: Courtois, Cahill, Bertrand, Hazard, De Bruyne, Ibrahimovic, Diego Costa

Mourinho slams pitch in Russia ahead of Europa League tie

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 7:52 AM EST

Jose Mourinho is far from impressed about the pitch Manchester United have to play on in Russia on Thursday.

United are in Rostov-on-Don to face FC Rostov in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash and the quality of the pitch at Olimp-2 Stadium leaves much to be desired.

On Wednesday Mourinho and his players attended the stadium for a training session and many laughed when they saw the bumpy surface which was rock solid. Mourinho said he complained to the UEFA officials about the quality of the playing surface and the response he got was simple: your players are insured.

“It is hard for me to believe that we are going to play on that field, if you can call it a field,” Mourinho told reporters. “I don’t know what team to play, really. I don’t know if Henrikh Mkhitaryan is going to play, I don’t know. I have now a lot to think (about) because I was expecting something more playable.

“In a very similar pitch in the summer in China, we and Manchester City decided not to play. But it looks like we have to play.”

United’s grueling 4,000 mile round-trip journey hasn’t started in the best manner as they face three games in the next seven days with an FA Cup quarterfinal at Premier League leaders Chelsea sandwiched in-between the home and home games against Rostov for a spot in the Europa League quarterfinals. 238 hardy United fans have made the journey to Russia for the clash.

Below are some photos and videos of the current pitch conditions around 24 hours before kick off in what’s expected to be a packed and partisan home crowd.

You can see why Mourinho and his players are far from impressed…

France wins SheBelieves Cup by waxing USWNT (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2017, 11:52 PM EST

The United States women’s national team ended the SheBelieves Cup on a very sour note, falling 3-0 to France on Tuesday at RFK Stadium.

The loss gives France the SheBelieves Cup after the Yanks won the first edition of the tournament last season.

Camile Abily scored twice for France, while Eugenie Le Sommer had the other goal.

[ MORE: USMNT learns Gold Cup draw ]

After going unbeaten in 2016, the U.S. has lost back-to-back matches. The three-goal setback is the USWNT’s worst loss since a 4-0 semifinal defeat against Brazil in the 2007 World Cup.

Goal differential drops the USWNT to last place in the tournament, two goals of difference behind England. France finished with a 2W-1D mark, while Germany finished second with four points.