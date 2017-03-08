Guardiola: “We missed the last pass, the last action” vs Stoke

Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City wasted many chances in its scoreless draw with visiting Stoke City on Wednesday.
In a vacuum, these matches happen all the time and drawing a stingy side isn’t a big deal. With 11 matches left in a Premier League season and a long-odds goal of catching Chelsea, well, that’s another story.
So what happened at the Etihad Stadium, Pep?
“They are a good team, strong team, so physical,” Guardiola said of Stoke. “We missed the last pass, the last action, but created enough chances to win the game. Unfortunately we could not. But we keep going. In two days we have our quarterfinal at Middlesbrough.”
“They defended 10 players there. We tried but we were not able to overcome the situation they have.”
Guardiola also said, “Frustrated is a tough word. We didn’t win but we didn’t lose.”
That’s also called a draw, Pep, though we catch your draft. A manager’s job is not to overreact to a match, and it had to be hard for him to contain his frustration on Wednesday because this one stings.
A team needs good fortune to overcome a four-goal first leg deficit. It also needs a heck of a lot of skill.
Barcelona has that in droves, and the La Liga giants turned a 4-0 first leg deficit into a 6-5 aggregate win with a 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
It must be mentioned that Barca was awarded a late minute penalty thanks to what can only be described as a Luis Suarez dive, but scoring three goals in seven minutes takes some doing (even for Barcelona).
Can you explain it, Ivan Rakitic? From the BBC:
“It was really impossible. 15-20 minutes after the game, it is crazy and unbelievable.
“The first game in Paris was hard for us, a lot of people spoke hard with our team but the reaction was special. It is history. We want to keep going on.
“We had to believe. 4-0 was hard, but it is football. We saw it in the Super Bowl, what is possible in sport. Today was crazy. This is Barcelona, the best team in the world and we want to continue our dream in the Champions League.”
What a moment. When you’re saying something is unforgettable for the legacy of a club as legendary as Barcelona, you know you’re talking about something truly special.
Never, ever, ever, ever, ever rule out Barcelona.
Barcelona 6-1 (6-5 agg.) Paris Saint-Germain
Unai Emery could only watch as Barcelona made UCL history. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored markers sandwiched around a PSG own goal to move the hosts to within a goal of forcing extra time.
It looked over when Barcelona’s defense lost track of Edinson Cavani. Forget the how, here’s the result:
But it wasn’t over. No, not at all.
Part of it is due to foul play. After Neymar scored in the 88th minute, Luis Suarez dove to earn a penalty kick moments later. Neymar scored again to make it 5-5 on aggregate.
They still needed to overcome Cavani’s away goal, and did it. Holy cow. They did it. Sergi Roberto darted past the PSG back line to flick a ball behind Kevin Trapp, and Barcelona had a comeback unlike any other.
Celebrate, they would.
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 (4-1 agg.) Benfica
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored three and Christian Pulisic provided a goal and an assist as the Westfalenstadion saw its favored sons overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit.
Aubameyang completed his hat trick in the 85th minute.
On any other day, Pulisic would be the lead story here in America. Watch his assist and goal here.
Could it be one-and-done for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United?
Moreover, will it be thanks to an American club?
The BBC is reporting that the LA Galaxy are willing to make Ibrahimovic the best-paid player in Major League Soccer history.
It’s not out of character for the Galaxy, who essentially started the Designated Player Rule by luring David Beckham to the West Coast.
Ibrahimovic, 35, has had an outstanding season at Old Trafford and United would love for the big striker to elect his contracted option of a second year in town.
He has 26 goals across all competitions for United this season, including 15 in the Premier League. Ibrahimovic’s league total is four behind PL pace setter Harry Kane.
There is no question the physical and dynamic Ibrahimovic would be a dominant force in MLS, especially teamed with Giovani Dos Santos. Would he really elect to call it a day on his European career?
- Man City has 12-5 shot edge
- Stoke limited to one corner
- MCFC 10 pts back of first
It was one of those days for Manchester City, flustered and annoyed by missed chances and dogged Stoke City in a scoreless draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
The 0-0 result means Man City sits third, level on points with second place Spurs and 10 points back of Chelsea.
Stoke remains ninth with 35 points.
Manchester City was the better side in the first half, but Mame Biram Diouf perhaps the star player. Nearly scoring at one end, he surprisingly denied Leroy Sane with a tackle inside the Stoke 18. Unfortunately, Diouf was injured before the half-hour mark.
Phil Bardsley scooped up a yellow card on a Sergio Aguero dive about midway through the first half.
Stoke looked more intent on attacking to start the second half, and Man City had a few chances to exploit that. But Leroy Sane blazed over the bar amongst a couple opportunities, and it remained 0-0 at the hour mark.
Yaya Toure put a chance over the bar in the 69th minute, too. Man City had heads lowered at the wasted chances as the game edged into its final 20 minutes.
Ryan Shawcross then thwarted an Aguero flick in what should’ve been a home corner but was ruled a goal kick. Then David Silva found a sliver of space and hit a left-footed shot just wide of goal.
Silva missed the other post with a deflected offering in the 76th minute, and Nicolas Otamendi headed the ensuing corner just over the crossbar.