Guardiola: “We missed the last pass, the last action” vs Stoke

Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City wasted many chances in its scoreless draw with visiting Stoke City on Wednesday.

In a vacuum, these matches happen all the time and drawing a stingy side isn’t a big deal. With 11 matches left in a Premier League season and a long-odds goal of catching Chelsea, well, that’s another story.

So what happened at the Etihad Stadium, Pep?

“They are a good team, strong team, so physical,” Guardiola said of Stoke. “We missed the last pass, the last action, but created enough chances to win the game. Unfortunately we could not. But we keep going. In two days we have our quarterfinal at Middlesbrough.”

“They defended 10 players there. We tried but we were not able to overcome the situation they have.”

Guardiola also said, “Frustrated is a tough word. We didn’t win but we didn’t lose.”

That’s also called a draw, Pep, though we catch your draft. A manager’s job is not to overreact to a match, and it had to be hard for him to contain his frustration on Wednesday because this one stings.

