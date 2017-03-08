LIVE: UCL, last 16 – Barca vs. PSG; Dortmund host Benfica

Two UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs take place on Wednesday and Barcelona are hoping for a miracle.

Trailing 4-0 from their first leg disaster at Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique’s side need all of their offensive powers to fire to have any chance of overturning the massive deficit. It is time for Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez to step up and for the Catalans to keep the door closed in defense. Oh, and to pray. Surely PSG can’t let this slip as they finally look set to get past the Spanish giants and reach the quarterfinal stage for a fifth-straight season.

In the other UCL last 16 second leg tie, Borussia Dortmund (USMNT wonderboy Christian Pulisic klaxon) host Benfica at the Westfalenstadion looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in the Portuguese capital. Thomas Tuchel’s young side have been ripping it up in the Bundesliga with Pulisic having a goal and an assist off the bench in the demolition of Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. Still, Benfica will go to Germany looking to defend and hit Dortmund on the counter. Intriguing.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s clashes with the first leg scores in brackets.

Wednesday’s UCL Round of 16, second legs

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain (0-4) – 2:45 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica (0-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET

