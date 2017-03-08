Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City: Potters fluster hosts

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Man City has 12-5 shot edge

Stoke limited to one corner

MCFC 10 pts back of first

It was one of those days for Manchester City, flustered and annoyed by missed chances and dogged Stoke City in a scoreless draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The 0-0 result means Man City sits third, level on points with second place Spurs and 10 points back of Chelsea.

Stoke remains ninth with 35 points.

Manchester City was the better side in the first half, but Mame Biram Diouf perhaps the star player. Nearly scoring at one end, he surprisingly denied Leroy Sane with a tackle inside the Stoke 18. Unfortunately, Diouf was injured before the half-hour mark.

Phil Bardsley scooped up a yellow card on a Sergio Aguero dive about midway through the first half.

Man City 0-0 Stoke HT: Shots: 3-3

Pass accuracy: 82%-68%

Clearances: 18-7

Chances created: 2-2

Possession: 58%-42% pic.twitter.com/rK0PQGEOzR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2017

Stoke looked more intent on attacking to start the second half, and Man City had a few chances to exploit that. But Leroy Sane blazed over the bar amongst a couple opportunities, and it remained 0-0 at the hour mark.

Yaya Toure put a chance over the bar in the 69th minute, too. Man City had heads lowered at the wasted chances as the game edged into its final 20 minutes.

Ryan Shawcross then thwarted an Aguero flick in what should’ve been a home corner but was ruled a goal kick. Then David Silva found a sliver of space and hit a left-footed shot just wide of goal.

Silva missed the other post with a deflected offering in the 76th minute, and Nicolas Otamendi headed the ensuing corner just over the crossbar.

