Pique after Barca comeback: “Tonight I am going to party”

Ivan Rakitic compared Barcelona’s comeback to the Super Bowl, while manager Luis Enrique made a Harlem Globetrotters reference in thanking fans.
Gerard Pique? He just wants to party.
The veteran Barca center back and partner of Shakira was feeling pretty romantic after Barca erased a 4-0 first leg loss to PSG and advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 6-1 win at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.
Pique compared the win to another famous Barcelona goal before moving on to… other things. From The Telegraph:
“I have lived the goal of (Andres) Iniesta (in the last minute of the Champions League semi-final) at Stamford Bridge (against Chelsea in 2009) but it does not compare to today.
“It’s one thing to score a goal in the 95th minute, three in seven minutes. One can speak of miracle. Tonight I am going to party even though I have training tomorrow… They hire many nurses in hospitals for these times because today you’re going to make love a lot.”
So December 8, 2017, could be the birth day of a lot of Sergis, Robertos, and Neymars. Either way, let’s hope Shakira enjoyed the win just as much as her fella.