Premier League Best XI of the Season, so far

Okay, we are still in early March, but there’s less than a third of the 2016-17 Premier League season to go.

Players from across the Premier League will be asked to select their best XI from their colleagues and opponents — plus the individual awards for the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year — with voting due to open soon.

With that in mind, lets preempt how things may go.

Below is a look at my own best XI from the stars of the Premier League season so far and I’ve opted for the very hip (at least right now) 3-4-3 formation. Hey, if it’s good enough for Chelsea and Antonio Conte it’s good enough for me. I’ve also included a seven-man bench.

Let us know who would be in your XI in the comments section below…

JPW’s Premier League Best XI, so far

—– De Gea —–

— Azpilicueta — Luiz — Van Dijk —

—- Lallana — Kante — Herrera — Alli —-

—- Mane —- Kane —- Sanchez —-

Subs: Courtois, Cahill, Bertrand, Hazard, De Bruyne, Ibrahimovic, Diego Costa

