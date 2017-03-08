Premier League player Power Rankings: Top 20, right now

The business end of the season is here and that’s when the superstars start to show their worth.
It’s also when the strain starts to show and that’s certainly the case for last weeks numero uno, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. What a difference seven days can make…
There are some steady eddies hanging around in our top five and just five new entries into the top 20.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 11
- Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – New entry
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 1
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 1
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 2
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Even
- Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – Down 5
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 1
- David Luiz (Chelsea) – Up 5
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Up 7
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 2
- Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – Down 2
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 5
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
- Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – New entry
- Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 3