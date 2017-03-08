Report: Galaxy hope to make Zlatan top-paid MLS star

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Could it be one-and-done for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United?

Moreover, will it be thanks to an American club?

The BBC is reporting that the LA Galaxy are willing to make Ibrahimovic the best-paid player in Major League Soccer history.

It’s not out of character for the Galaxy, who essentially started the Designated Player Rule by luring David Beckham to the West Coast.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has had an outstanding season at Old Trafford and United would love for the big striker to elect his contracted option of a second year in town.

He has 26 goals across all competitions for United this season, including 15 in the Premier League. Ibrahimovic’s league total is four behind PL pace setter Harry Kane.

There is no question the physical and dynamic Ibrahimovic would be a dominant force in MLS, especially teamed with Giovani Dos Santos. Would he really elect to call it a day on his European career?

