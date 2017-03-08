Report: Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to leave Arsenal

A report says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready for the next chapter, regardless of whether Arsene Wenger stays at Arsenal.

The 24-times capped England international has played everywhere but center back and goalkeeper for Arsenal this season, making 35 appearances in all competitions while providing six goals and seven assists.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, arrived from Southampton in 2011 for a price believed to range between $15-18 million.

But he’s grown frustrated with his role at the Emirates and is prepared to leave town, or so says a report from Sky Sports:

Oxlade-Chamberlain feels he has been taken for granted by Arsenal and is frustrated by limited first-team opportunities and a lack of contract talks, despite having only 15 months left on his present deal.

Given his versatility and status in the England squad, “Ox” would fetch quite a fee this summer, even with just a year left on his current contract. Perhaps it’s a ploy to get contract talks started, but we imagine bidders will be lining up for the Englishman’s services.

Where would he fit? This is total speculation, of course, but Oxlade-Chamberlain would slide in neatly at Southampton, Everton, West Ham, and even Manchester United. There’s a bit of James Milner utility to his game, and the ceiling’s a bit higher due to his relatively young age.

