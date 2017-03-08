UCL: Barcelona erases four-goal deficit to flatten PSG

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Never, ever, ever, ever, ever rule out Barcelona.

Barcelona 6-1 (6-5 agg.) Paris Saint-Germain

Unai Emery could only watch as Barcelona made UCL history. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored markers sandwiched around a PSG own goal to move the hosts to within a goal of forcing extra time.

It looked over when Barcelona’s defense lost track of Edinson Cavani. Forget the how, here’s the result:

But it wasn’t over. No, not at all.

Neymar scored in the 89th minute to make it 5-4 on aggregate, and took it level with a penalty kick in the first minute of stoppage time.

They still needed to overcome Cavani’s away goal, and did it. Holy cow. They did it. Sergi Roberto darted past the PSG back line to flick a ball behind Kevin Trapp, and Barcelona had a comeback unlike any other.

Celebrate, they would.

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 (4-1 agg.) Benfica

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored three and Christian Pulisic provided a goal and an assist as the Westfalenstadion saw its favored sons overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit.

Aubameyang completed his hat trick in the 85th minute.

On any other day, Pulisic would be the lead story here in America. Watch his assist and goal here.

Follow @NicholasMendola