VIDEO: Christian Pulisic talks big UCL win, repping U.S.

At 18, Christian Pulisic is building quite a name for himself.

Well-known in America and emerging in the Bundesliga, the Borussia Dortmund attacker is garnering acclaim everywhere after a star run in BVB’s 4-0 UEFA Champions League defeat of Benfica on Wednesday.

Pulisic had a pair of UCL assists coming into Wednesday’s second leg, and BVB entered the match down 1-0. But he flicked a corner back post for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener before scoring the eventual tie-winner.

“It’s incredible,” Pulisic said. “To score a goal is always a delight but especially in a big game like this is even better.”

“I saw Pisczek with the ball and I know I just have to make those runs in behind. He slipped a perfect ball. The goalie came out strong and I kinda flipped it over. It was so much relief. What a feeling.

Pulisic was also asked about how Americans react when he does well abroad.

“I’m always proud to represent being from the United States of America where they look for these soccer stars, and they want to see it in Europe. But really today the performance was just for me and it really felt good to just go out there and be confident and be myself out there and come out with a good result.”

.@cpulisic_10: – Really excited to see who we get to play in the quarterfinals. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/VPdeAdcGI1 — Viasat Fotball (@ViasatFotball) March 8, 2017

