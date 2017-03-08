More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Guido Kirchner/dpa via AP

VIDEO: Christian Pulisic talks big UCL win, repping U.S.

By Nicholas MendolaMar 8, 2017, 6:53 PM EST

At 18, Christian Pulisic is building quite a name for himself.

Well-known in America and emerging in the Bundesliga, the Borussia Dortmund attacker is garnering acclaim everywhere after a star run in BVB’s 4-0 UEFA Champions League defeat of Benfica on Wednesday.

[ WATCH: Pulisic’s assist, goal ]

Pulisic had a pair of UCL assists coming into Wednesday’s second leg, and BVB entered the match down 1-0. But he flicked a corner back post for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener before scoring the eventual tie-winner.

“It’s incredible,” Pulisic said. “To score a goal is always a delight but especially in a big game like this is even better.”

“I saw Pisczek with the ball and I know I just have to make those runs in behind. He slipped a perfect ball. The goalie came out strong and I kinda flipped it over. It was so much relief. What a feeling.

Pulisic was also asked about how Americans react when he does well abroad.

“I’m always proud to represent being from the United States of America where they look for these soccer stars, and they want to see it in Europe. But really today the performance was just for me and it really felt good to just go out there and be confident and be myself out there and come out with a good result.”

Watch the full video below.

Report: Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to leave Arsenal

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 8, 2017, 9:27 PM EST

A report says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready for the next chapter, regardless of whether Arsene Wenger stays at Arsenal.

The 24-times capped England international has played everywhere but center back and goalkeeper for Arsenal this season, making 35 appearances in all competitions while providing six goals and seven assists.

[ MORE: Galaxy want Zlatan in L.A. ]

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, arrived from Southampton in 2011 for a price believed to range between $15-18 million.

But he’s grown frustrated with his role at the Emirates and is prepared to leave town, or so says a report from Sky Sports:

Oxlade-Chamberlain feels he has been taken for granted by Arsenal and is frustrated by limited first-team opportunities and a lack of contract talks, despite having only 15 months left on his present deal.

Given his versatility and status in the England squad, “Ox” would fetch quite a fee this summer, even with just a year left on his current contract. Perhaps it’s a ploy to get contract talks started, but we imagine bidders will be lining up for the Englishman’s services.

Where would he fit? This is total speculation, of course, but Oxlade-Chamberlain would slide in neatly at Southampton, Everton, West Ham, and even Manchester United. There’s a bit of James Milner utility to his game, and the ceiling’s a bit higher due to his relatively young age.

Europa League preview: USMNT’s Johnson vs. Schalke; Man Utd has pitch issues

Marius Becker/dpa via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 8, 2017, 8:36 PM EST

Jose Mourinho might not love the substandard pitch at Rostov, but his Manchester United side will have to find a way to perform on it Thursday.

The Red Devils are in Russia, looking to nab some away goals and a bit of comfort in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League tie with Rostov.

A comfortable win won't be easy

A comfortable win won’t be easy, but would mean a lot to a United side that has to contend with a FA Cup match against Chelsea this weekend before hosting Rostov next week.

Marcus Rashford is among the Red Devils unwilling to fret over the long trip to Russia. From ManUtd.com:

“Whatever [competition] the club is in, we’re expected to go far and we as players put the pressure on ourselves to try to win the competitions, so for us that’s what we’ve got in mind. We want to win the competition and whoever we have to play against, wherever we have to travel, we want to go there and win.”

Also on tap for Thursday is a pair of intra-league matches. Belgian sides Gent and Genk square off at Ghelamco Arena in Ghent, while new dad and USMNT winger Fabian Johnson will lead Borussia Monchengladbach into Schalke for a 3:05 p.m. EDT kickoff.

Gladbach beat Schalke this weekend in league play, with Johnson scoring. That means that by March 16, they’ll have faced off thrice in under two weeks.

“We will look to remain central again tomorrow but they have probably already prepared for that because they know our game,” Johnson said. “We will have analysed them in the same way they have studied us. It won’t be easy but it’s very doable.

“We’re playing a clear system at the moment and everyone know what they are doing. That makes us better as a team.”

Elsewhere, Roma will try to nab an away edge in Lyon, while Celta Vigo will hope to ease its competitive issues by handling Krasnodar comfortably at home in leg No. 1.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16

Rostov vs. Manchester United — 1 p.m. EDT
APOEL Nicosia vs. Anderlecht — 1 p.m. EDT
Copenhagen vs. Ajax — 1 p.m. EDY
Celta Vigo vs. Krasnodar — 3:05 p.m. EDT
Olympiacos vs. Besiktas — 3:05 p.m. EDT
Lyon vs. Roma — 3:05 p.m. EDT
Schalke vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 3:05 p.m. EDT
Gent vs. Genk — 3:05 p.m. EDT

Pique after Barca comeback: “Tonight I am going to party”

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
By Nicholas MendolaMar 8, 2017, 7:44 PM EST

Ivan Rakitic compared Barcelona’s comeback to the Super Bowl, while manager Luis Enrique made a Harlem Globetrotters reference in thanking fans.

Gerard Pique? He just wants to party.

[ MORE: Barca 6-1 (6-5 agg.) PSG ]

The veteran Barca center back and partner of Shakira was feeling pretty romantic after Barca erased a 4-0 first leg loss to PSG and advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 6-1 win at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Pique compared the win to another famous Barcelona goal before moving on to… other things. From The Telegraph:

“I have lived the goal of (Andres) Iniesta (in the last minute of the Champions League semi-final) at Stamford Bridge (against Chelsea in 2009) but it does not compare to today.

“It’s one thing to score a goal in the 95th minute, three in seven minutes. One can speak of miracle. Tonight I am going to party even though I have training tomorrow… They hire many nurses in hospitals for these times because today you’re going to make love a lot.”

So December 8, 2017, could be the birth day of a lot of Sergis, Robertos, and Neymars. Either way, let’s hope Shakira enjoyed the win just as much as her fella.

Guardiola: “We missed the last pass, the last action” vs Stoke

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 8, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City wasted many chances in its scoreless draw with visiting Stoke City on Wednesday.

In a vacuum, these matches happen all the time and drawing a stingy side isn’t a big deal. With 11 matches left in a Premier League season and a long-odds goal of catching Chelsea, well, that’s another story.

So what happened at the Etihad Stadium, Pep?

[ RECAP: Man City 0-0 Stoke City ]

“They are a good team, strong team, so physical,” Guardiola said of Stoke. “We missed the last pass, the last action, but created enough chances to win the game. Unfortunately we could not. But we keep going. In two days we have our quarterfinal at Middlesbrough.”

“They defended 10 players there. We tried but we were not able to overcome the situation they have.”

Guardiola also said, “Frustrated is a tough word. We didn’t win but we didn’t lose.”

That’s also called a draw, Pep, though we catch your draft. A manager’s job is not to overreact to a match, and it had to be hard for him to contain his frustration on Wednesday because this one stings.