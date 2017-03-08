Watch Live: Manchester City v. Stoke City

He’s only been in charge at Stamford Bridge for eight months but boy, what an eight months that has been.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is close to signing a new contract with the Premier League leaders despite signing a three-year contract last June.

Conte, 47, has guided the west London club to 21 wins from their opening 27 games of the season and they currently have a 10 point lead atop the table. He has galvanized a squad of players who looked down and out last season into a team on the cusp of winning a second PL crown in three seasons.

Reports from Sky Italia state that Inter Milan have reached out to Conte’s representatives about a move back to Serie A but reports from Italy also claim that Chelsea are in talks with Conte’s agent and a new contract for the former Juventus and Italian national team manager could be signed in the next few days.

Simpy put: Chelsea should do whatever it takes to make Conte their manager for a very, very long time.

The Italian has made a massive difference from top to bottom, making sure the players know his playing philosophy inside out with his preferred 3-4-3 system working treat. But also behind-the-scenes he has embraced life in London and has got to know everyone from the security guard to the tea lady at Chelsea. He is a gentleman and a born winner.

Sure, he’s had the advantage of no European action this season which means he is working with his players day in, day out on the training pitch at Cobham, but the way he’s settled into his first-ever coaching season in England, and his first-ever outside of Italy, has been hugely impressive.

His passion on the sidelines is also impressive. He kicks every ball with his players, barking out orders and gesticulating where to pass and run at almost every moment of the game. Chelsea’s fans sing his name loud and proud and Conte has already become a hero not until with fans of the Blues but also for neutrals.

If anyone deserves a new long-term deal it’s Conte.

