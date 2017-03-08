Watch Live: Manchester City v. Stoke City

Manchester City host Stoke City on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men can close Chelsea’s lead at the top to eight points and also leapfrog Tottenham into second place.
City have won three of their last four games against Stoke, scoring four times on each occasion, and are looking for their fifth-straight win as they gear up for a big week in cup competitions with an FA Cup quarterfinal at Middlesbrough followed by a trip to Monaco in the UEFA Champions League next week.
For Stoke, they’re all about securing a fourth-straight top 10 finish but Mark Hughes‘ men have a tough schedule to end the season.
In team news Man City start with Jesus Navas out wide and Nicolas Otamendi in defense.
Stoke bring in Sadio Berahino up top as Marko Arnautovic misses out through illness.
LINEUPS
Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho; Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Stones, Fernando, Toure, Iheanacho, Delph, Nolito
Stoke City: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Diouf, Cameron, Allen, Ramadan; Berahino; Walters. Subs: Given, Muniesa, Whelan, Adam, Afellay, Imbula, Diouf