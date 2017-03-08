More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Watch Live: Manchester City v. Stoke City

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 2:20 PM EST

Manchester City host Stoke City on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men can close Chelsea’s lead at the top to eight points and also leapfrog Tottenham into second place.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE 

City have won three of their last four games against Stoke, scoring four times on each occasion, and are looking for their fifth-straight win as they gear up for a big week in cup competitions with an FA Cup quarterfinal at Middlesbrough followed by a trip to Monaco in the UEFA Champions League next week.

For Stoke, they’re all about securing a fourth-straight top 10 finish but Mark Hughes‘ men have a tough schedule to end the season.

In team news Man City start with Jesus Navas out wide and Nicolas Otamendi in defense.

Stoke bring in Sadio Berahino up top as Marko Arnautovic misses out through illness.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy; Fernandinho; Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Stones, Fernando, Toure, Iheanacho, Delph, Nolito

Stoke City: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Diouf, Cameron, Allen, Ramadan; Berahino; Walters. Subs: Given, Muniesa, Whelan, Adam, Afellay, Imbula, Diouf

LIVE: UCL, last 16 – Barca vs. PSG; Dortmund host Benfica

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 1:52 PM EST

Two UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs take place on Wednesday and Barcelona are hoping for a miracle.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Trailing 4-0 from their first leg disaster at Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique’s side need all of their offensive powers to fire to have any chance of overturning the massive deficit. It is time for Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez to step up and for the Catalans to keep the door closed in defense. Oh, and to pray. Surely PSG can’t let this slip as they finally look set to get past the Spanish giants and reach the quarterfinal stage for a fifth-straight season.

In the other UCL last 16 second leg tie, Borussia Dortmund (USMNT wonderboy Christian Pulisic klaxon) host Benfica at the Westfalenstadion looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in the Portuguese capital. Thomas Tuchel’s young side have been ripping it up in the Bundesliga with Pulisic having a goal and an assist off the bench in the demolition of Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. Still, Benfica will go to Germany looking to defend and hit Dortmund on the counter. Intriguing.

Click the link above for live play-by-play, stats and more, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk on both games.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s clashes with the first leg scores in brackets.

Wednesday’s UCL Round of 16, second legs

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain (0-4) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica (0-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET

Premier League player Power Rankings: Top 20, right now

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 1:15 PM EST

The business end of the season is here and that’s when the superstars start to show their worth.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive

It’s also when the strain starts to show and that’s certainly the case for last weeks numero uno, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. What a difference seven days can make…

There are some steady eddies hanging around in our top five and just five new entries into the top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
  2. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 1
  3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 11
  4. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – New entry
  5. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 1
  6. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 1
  7. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 2
  8. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Even
  9. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – Down 5
  10. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 1
  11. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Up 5
  12. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Up 7
  13. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 2
  14. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – Down 2
  15. David Silva (Man City) – Up 5
  16. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  17. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) – New entry
  18. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – New entry
  19. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
  20. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 3

Report: Antonio Conte set to sign new deal at Chelsea

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

He’s only been in charge at Stamford Bridge for eight months but boy, what an eight months that has been.

[ MORE: Record-breaking Chelsea? ]

Multiple outlets are reporting that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is close to signing a new contract with the Premier League leaders despite signing a three-year contract last June.

Conte, 47, has guided the west London club to 21 wins from their opening 27 games of the season and they currently have a 10 point lead atop the table. He has galvanized a squad of players who looked down and out last season into a team on the cusp of winning a second PL crown in three seasons.

[ MORE: Conte hails Eden Hazard ]

Reports from Sky Italia state that Inter Milan have reached out to Conte’s representatives about a move back to Serie A but reports from Italy also claim that Chelsea are in talks with Conte’s agent and a new contract for the former Juventus and Italian national team manager could be signed in the next few days.

Simpy put: Chelsea should do whatever it takes to make Conte their manager for a very, very long time.

The Italian has made a massive difference from top to bottom, making sure the players know his playing philosophy inside out with his preferred 3-4-3 system working treat. But also behind-the-scenes he has embraced life in London and has got to know everyone from the security guard to the tea lady at Chelsea. He is a gentleman and a born winner.

Sure, he’s had the advantage of no European action this season which means he is working with his players day in, day out on the training pitch at Cobham, but the way he’s settled into his first-ever coaching season in England, and his first-ever outside of Italy, has been hugely impressive.

His passion on the sidelines is also impressive. He kicks every ball with his players, barking out orders and gesticulating where to pass and run at almost every moment of the game. Chelsea’s fans sing his name loud and proud and Conte has already become a hero not until with fans of the Blues but also for neutrals.

If anyone deserves a new long-term deal it’s Conte.

Bournemouth’s Mings gets five-game ban for stamp on Zlatan

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2017, 11:47 AM EST

Despite protesting his innocence Tyrone Mings has been handed a five-game suspension for stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s head.

[ MORE: Zlatan gets three-game ban ]

The incident occurred in the first half of Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United last weekend and was missed by referee Kevin Friend and his officiating crew.

Because it was missed during the game, the FA charged both Mings and Ibrahimovic — the latter sent an elbow into Mings’ head moments after the stamp which resulted in a three-game ban for United’s leading goalscorer — retrospectively with alleged violent conduct. Now, the duo have been punished and this seems like the correct outcome.

[ MORE: Mings says stamp on Zlatan not intentional ]

Mings, 23, had been at it with Zlatan the whole game as United’s striker pushed him to the floor after an earlier exchange. When Zlatan then fell to the floor in a later clash, Mings appeared to hurdle the Swedish attacker.

However, video replays have shown that Mings stood on Ibrahimovic’s head which resulted in an angry response from United’s players and then Zlatan as he swung an elbow at Mings from the resulting corner. If Mings’ actions were accidental, he’s been hard done by and it is tough to determine either way whether or not his stamp was intentional.

[ MORE: Zlatan says Mings “jumped into my elbow” ]

The statement from the FA confirmed that an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing had ruled that Mings had been charged with violent conduct after it is believed he contested the charge.

AFC Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings will serve a five-match suspension, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today. Mings was charged with violent conduct in relation to an incident in or around the 44th minute of the game against Manchester United.

This suspension will now leave Bournemouth woefully short of cover in defense. With Nathan Ake’s loan deal ending as he returned to Chelsea in January and Simon Francis currently injured, youngster Bailly Cargill will likely be thrown in for his full PL debut when the Cherries host West Ham United this Saturday.

Mings’ absence at a crucial time of the season is hardly ideal as Eddie Howe‘s side battle to pull clear of the relegation zone as they’re yet to win a game in 2017.