WATCH: Pulisic puts BVB ahead with deft finish

Christian Pulisic’s flick to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Borussia Dortmund level in an attempt to reach the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinals, and then he scored himself to give the hosts the lead.
Benfica led 1-0 after one leg, but the Westfalenstadion has seen BVB equalize within four minutes of the home leg.
A corner kick zipped to Pulisic at the near post, and the USMNT teenager flicked the ball toward the back post where the Gabonese striker was waiting to head home for 1-1.
Pulisic, 18, now has three UCL assists, adding this helper to group stage efforts against Real Madrid and Legia Warsaw.
He then added his first UCL goal to make it 2-1 on aggregate, with this handy bit of work in the second half. Aubameyang has since added a second to make it 3-1.
Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City wasted many chances in its scoreless draw with visiting Stoke City on Wednesday.
In a vacuum, these matches happen all the time and drawing a stingy side isn’t a big deal. With 11 matches left in a Premier League season and a long-odds goal of catching Chelsea, well, that’s another story.
So what happened at the Etihad Stadium, Pep?
“They are a good team, strong team, so physical,” Guardiola said of Stoke. “We missed the last pass, the last action, but created enough chances to win the game. Unfortunately we could not. But we keep going. In two days we have our quarterfinal at Middlesbrough.”
“They defended 10 players there. We tried but we were not able to overcome the situation they have.”
Guardiola also said, “Frustrated is a tough word. We didn’t win but we didn’t lose.”
That’s also called a draw, Pep, though we catch your draft. A manager’s job is not to overreact to a match, and it had to be hard for him to contain his frustration on Wednesday because this one stings.
A team needs good fortune to overcome a four-goal first leg deficit. It also needs a heck of a lot of skill.
Barcelona has that in droves, and the La Liga giants turned a 4-0 first leg deficit into a 6-5 aggregate win with a 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
It must be mentioned that Barca was awarded a late minute penalty thanks to what can only be described as a Luis Suarez dive, but scoring three goals in seven minutes takes some doing (even for Barcelona).
Can you explain it, Ivan Rakitic? From the BBC:
“It was really impossible. 15-20 minutes after the game, it is crazy and unbelievable.
“The first game in Paris was hard for us, a lot of people spoke hard with our team but the reaction was special. It is history. We want to keep going on.
“We had to believe. 4-0 was hard, but it is football. We saw it in the Super Bowl, what is possible in sport. Today was crazy. This is Barcelona, the best team in the world and we want to continue our dream in the Champions League.”
What a moment. When you’re saying something is unforgettable for the legacy of a club as legendary as Barcelona, you know you’re talking about something truly special.
Never, ever, ever, ever, ever rule out Barcelona.
Barcelona 6-1 (6-5 agg.) Paris Saint-Germain
Unai Emery could only watch as Barcelona made UCL history. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored markers sandwiched around a PSG own goal to move the hosts to within a goal of forcing extra time.
It looked over when Barcelona’s defense lost track of Edinson Cavani. Forget the how, here’s the result:
But it wasn’t over. No, not at all.
Part of it is due to foul play. After Neymar scored in the 88th minute, Luis Suarez dove to earn a penalty kick moments later. Neymar scored again to make it 5-5 on aggregate.
They still needed to overcome Cavani’s away goal, and did it. Holy cow. They did it. Sergi Roberto darted past the PSG back line to flick a ball behind Kevin Trapp, and Barcelona had a comeback unlike any other.
Celebrate, they would.
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 (4-1 agg.) Benfica
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored three and Christian Pulisic provided a goal and an assist as the Westfalenstadion saw its favored sons overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit.
Aubameyang completed his hat trick in the 85th minute.
On any other day, Pulisic would be the lead story here in America. Watch his assist and goal here.
Could it be one-and-done for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United?
Moreover, will it be thanks to an American club?
The BBC is reporting that the LA Galaxy are willing to make Ibrahimovic the best-paid player in Major League Soccer history.
It’s not out of character for the Galaxy, who essentially started the Designated Player Rule by luring David Beckham to the West Coast.
Ibrahimovic, 35, has had an outstanding season at Old Trafford and United would love for the big striker to elect his contracted option of a second year in town.
He has 26 goals across all competitions for United this season, including 15 in the Premier League. Ibrahimovic’s league total is four behind PL pace setter Harry Kane.
There is no question the physical and dynamic Ibrahimovic would be a dominant force in MLS, especially teamed with Giovani Dos Santos. Would he really elect to call it a day on his European career?