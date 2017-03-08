WATCH: Pulisic puts BVB ahead with deft finish

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic’s flick to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Borussia Dortmund level in an attempt to reach the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinals, and then he scored himself to give the hosts the lead.

Benfica led 1-0 after one leg, but the Westfalenstadion has seen BVB equalize within four minutes of the home leg.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

A corner kick zipped to Pulisic at the near post, and the USMNT teenager flicked the ball toward the back post where the Gabonese striker was waiting to head home for 1-1.

Pulisic, 18, now has three UCL assists, adding this helper to group stage efforts against Real Madrid and Legia Warsaw.

Dream start for BVB as Pulisic gets the assist, flicking it on to Aubameyang for the early goal. #UCL #BVBSBL https://t.co/gi9ZpX4UbT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2017

He then added his first UCL goal to make it 2-1 on aggregate, with this handy bit of work in the second half. Aubameyang has since added a second to make it 3-1.

PULISIC! What a finish, and what a moment to get your 1st career Champions League goal! @cpulisic_10 #UCL #BVBSLB https://t.co/GADtrg7qBT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2017

