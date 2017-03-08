What are biggest threats to Chelsea? Can Spurs, Man City catch them?

It’s time to look at the facts.
With the protests growing among Arsenal’s fans to oust Arsene Wenger following the 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, the man who’s been at the helm for the Gunners for two decades seems to be nearing the end.
[ MORE: Fans vent anger at Wenger ]
Wenger, 67, has been offered a two-year extension on his current deal which runs out this summer but he has yet to annouce what he will do at the end of the 2016-17 season. With Arsenal still in the FA Cup and battling for a 21st consecutive top four finish under Wenger, there’s still plenty to play for.
That doesn’t mean these protests won’t get louder in the final weeks of the season as Arsenal’s fans watch on enviously across the capital with rivals Chelsea cantering towards a third Premier League title.
Wenger has delivered three Premier League titles and six FA Cups in his time in charge of the Gunners, while also taking them to the final of the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League but they lost on both occasions. He has also won the Community Shield six times.
He has been in charge for 7,464 days and 1,160 games in all competitions.
When all is said and done he’ll be a hero at Arsenal but right now it doesn’t feel that way at all as “Wenger Out” banners and chanting against the Frenchman were commonplace before and after their latest humiliating defeat to Bayern on Tuesday.
No matter whether you think he should stay or go, here’s a look at exactly what Arsenal has achieved each season since Wenger took charge a few months into the 1996-97 campaign.
1996-97
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: 4th round
League Cup: 4th round
Europe: UEFA Cup, first round
1997-98
Premier League: Winners
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Semifinal
Europe: UEFA Cup, first round
1998-99
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Semifinal
League Cup: 4th round
Europe: Champions League, group stage
1999-00
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: 4th round
League Cup: 4th round
Europe: Champions League, group stage (UEFA Cup, runners up)
2000-01
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Runners up
League Cup: 3rd round
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinals
2001-02
Premier League: Winners
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, second group stage
2002-03
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: 3rd round
Europe: Champions League, second group stage
2003-04
Premier League: Winners
FA Cup: Semifinal
League Cup: Semifinal
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal
2004-05
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal
2005-06
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: 4th round
League Cup: Semifinal
Europe: Champions League, runners up
2006-07
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Runners up
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16
2007-08
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Semifinal
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal
2008-09
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: Semifinal
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, semifinal
2009-10
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: 4th round
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, quarterfinal
2010-11
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: Quarterfinal
League Cup: Runners up
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16
2011-12
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16
2012-13
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: 5th round
League Cup: Quarterfinal
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16
2013-14
Premier League: Fourth
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: 4th round
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16
2014-15
Premier League: Third
FA Cup: Winners
League Cup: 3rd round
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16
2015-16
Premier League: Runners up
FA Cup: Quarterfinal
League Cup: 3rd round
Europe: Champions League, Round of 16