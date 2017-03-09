More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Arsenal release statement on Wenger’s future

3 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 10:10 AM EST

Arsenal’s Chairman Sir Chips Keswick has spoken out about Arsene Wenger‘s future at the club.

[ MORE: Wenger to listen to protests ]

The high-ranking official has broken the clubs silence on Wenger’s current situation as the 67-year-old Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer but it is believed he is considering signing a two-year extension to remain in charge of the Gunners.

Amid protests from fans before and during the 5-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, plus angry reaction to Alexis Sanchez being benched last week following a reported training ground bust-up, Keswick revealed that a decision on Wenger’s future will be a mutual one.

“We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate,” Keswick said. “We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart. Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”

The fact that the club have felt the need to comment on this situation says a lot.

Whether it be Sir Chips or CEO Ivan Gazidis, they rarely speak on the record. However, this is an exceptional circumstance and these comments will act to calm down an angry section of Arsenal supporters — around 200 fans held banners and protested out the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday — who are putting the blame squarely at Wenger for the Gunners not winning a Premier League title for the past 12 seasons.

Not content with 20-straight top four finishes under Wenger, plus three PL titles and six FA Cups, the Arsenal fans are making themselves heard and it appears both Wenger and the board are listening.

Wenger said himself on Thursday that he will take the mood of the fans into consideration when he makes up his mind on what he’ll do beyond this season.

The dilemma for most Arsenal fans in this situation is clear: if Wenger goes, will anything really change?

Arsenal don’t pay the biggest wages in the Premier League and it is unlikely the likes of Alexis Sanchez and even Mesut Ozil will stay at the Emirates even if Wenger decides to remain. With Diego Simeone, Max Allegri and Ronald Koeman suggested as potential replacements for Wenger, it’s unclear if any of those coaches would seriously want to follow on from one of the greatest managers in history. It is also unclear if they can do any better than getting a top four finish, winning a domestic trophy and getting to the knockout stages of the Champions League most seasons.

A healthy dose of perspective seems to be lost among some Arsenal fans. Be careful what you wish for.

Manchester United draws at Rostov in UEL first leg

AP Photo/Denis Tyrin
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 3:36 PM EST

Manchester United picked up a valuable away goal at Rostov in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash, doing so with a big of class.

The match, which would finish 1-1, was still scoreless when Phil Jones sent a diagonal ball in the direction of Marouane Fellaini.

[ MORE: Ranking the greatest comebacks ]

The Belgian controlled and then distributed to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who worked toward the end line. Rostov sucked toward the big Swede, who found returning Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the goal.

Jose Mourinho was surprised to see his side concede, but was happy overall. From the BBC:

“It was a very good performance in relation to the conditions. It was impossible to play better, impossible to play a passing game.

“We played what the game demanded and we played well. We made one defensive mistake.”

Mkhitaryan was bitter at United conceding an equalizer, and tempered his reply when asked about the pitch. From the BBC:

“I do not want to speak about the pitch because it was awful for both. For those watching, it was not a very interesting game.”

Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 5

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

The Premier League is littered with star strikers who are on fire right now.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa have all score 15 or more goals in the PL this season to lead their teams.

Who’s the pick of the bunch?

[ MORE: Latest Premier League player Power Rankings, Top 20 ]

Click play on the video above to see the latest top five players in the Premier League player Power Rankings as key men from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all feature.

It’s not just strikers getting all the plaudits too you know…

Men In Blazers podcast: Fuchs, MLS, Alexis and Spurs

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

Rog and Davo scratch their bald heads at the benching of Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool, marvel at high flying Spurs, and talk with GFOP and Leicester City left back Christian Fuchs. Plus, MLS Opening Weekend

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Previews of every Premier League game this weekend

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

Due to the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend there are just four Premier League games on the schedule.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Still, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham are all in action with a big relegation battle between Hull and Swansea set to take center stage.

[ MORE: PL schedule | Standings

Below is a look at all four games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Hull City vs. Swansea City

Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion