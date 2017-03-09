More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FIFA reminds US about World Cup obligations amid travel ban

Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 10:50 AM EST

LONDON (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reminded the Americans they have to guarantee full access to the country for players, officials and supporters if they bid for the 2026 World Cup.

U.S. President Donald Trump has faced criticism over an executive order that bars new visas for people from six countries and temporarily shuts down America’s refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

FIFA is preparing the rules now for 2026 bids, with the host decided in 2020.

Discussing Trump’s travel ban, Infantino says “any team, including the supporters and officials … who qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup. That is obvious.”

Arsenal release statement on Wenger’s future

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 10:10 AM EST

Arsenal’s Chairman Sir Chips Keswick has spoken out about Arsene Wenger‘s future at the club.

The high-ranking official has broken the clubs silence on Wenger’s current situation as the 67-year-old Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer but it is believed he is considering signing a two-year extension to remain in charge of the Gunners.

Amid protests from fans before and during the 5-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, plus angry reaction to Alexis Sanchez being benched last week following a reported training ground bust-up, Keswick revealed that a decision on Wenger’s future will be a mutual one.

“We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate,” Keswick said. “We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart. Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”

The fact that the club have felt the need to comment on this situation says a lot.

Whether it be Sir Chips or CEO Ivan Gazidis, they rarely speak on the record. However, this is an exceptional circumstance and these comments will act to calm down an angry section of Arsenal supporters — around 200 fans held banners and protested out the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday — who are putting the blame squarely at Wenger for the Gunners not winning a Premier League title for the past 12 seasons.

Not content with 20-straight top four finishes under Wenger, plus three PL titles and six FA Cups, the Arsenal fans are making themselves heard and it appears both Wenger and the board are listening.

Wenger said himself on Thursday that he will take the mood of the fans into consideration when he makes up his mind on what he’ll do beyond this season.

The dilemma for most Arsenal fans in this situation is clear: if Wenger goes, will anything really change?

Arsenal don’t pay the biggest wages in the Premier League and it is unlikely the likes of Alexis Sanchez and even Mesut Ozil will stay at the Emirates even if Wenger decides to remain. With Diego Simeone, Max Allegri and Ronald Koeman suggested as potential replacements for Wenger, it’s unclear if any of those coaches would seriously want to follow on from one of the greatest managers in history. It is also unclear if they can do any better than getting a top four finish, winning a domestic trophy and getting to the knockout stages of the Champions League most seasons.

A healthy dose of perspective seems to be lost among some Arsenal fans. Be careful what you wish for.

USMNT drop in latest FIFA world rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

The U.S. national team have dropped one place to 30th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Bruce Arena’s men are in action in two crucial World Cup qualifiers in two weeks time as they host Honduras (ranked 65th) in San Jose on Mar. 24 and then head to play Panama (ranked 53rd) four days later. The USMNT currently sit bottom of the Hexagonal round of qualifying after losing to Mexico and Costa Rica in November.

The big movers in March’s edition of the rankings are Egypt, the runners up from the recent Africa Cup of Nations 2017 tournament, who are up three places and into the top 20. The only other movement in the to 20 sees Poland jump ahead of England to sit joint-twelfth with Wales.

Familiar CONCACAF foes Mexico remain in 17th, while Costa Rica stay in 19th.

Below is a look at the current top 20 teams in the world.

1. Argentina (1)
2. Brazil (2)
3. Germany (3)
4. Chile (4)
5. Belgium (5)
6. France (6)
7. Colombia (7)
8. Portugal (8)
9. Uruguay (9)
10. Spain (10)
11. Switzerland (11)
12. Wales (12)
12. Poland (14)
14. England (13)
15. Italy (15)
16. Croatia (16)
17. Mexico (17)
18. Peru (18)
19. Costa Rica (19)
20. Egypt (23)

30. USA (29)

Xabi Alonso announces he will retire

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 8:39 AM EST

Xabi Alonso will say goodbye at the end of this season.

The legendary Spanish midfielder, 35, announced Thursday that he’ll bring an end to his glittering career at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign with Bayern Munich.

Capped 114 times for Spain, the fifth-most appearances for the nation, Alonso won the 2010 World Cup and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 with Spain.

He began his club career at Real Sociedad before moving to Liverpool where he won the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup. He then switched to Real Madrid where he won a La Liga title, Copa del Rey and another UCL trophy, before spending the past three seasons at Bayern Munich where he’s won two-straight Bundesliga titles and is on his way to another, plus has a German Cup to his name.

In a statement he admitted the decision was tough but this was the right time to move on.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but I believe it’s the right time. I always thought it would be better to quit sooner rather than later. I still feel good, but I believe this is the right moment. I wanted to end my career still at the highest level, and Bayern is the highest level. I’m incredibly proud and happy to play for FC Bayern and to be a part of this family.”

Alonso will be remembered for his silky passing, set pieces and incredible composure in the holding midfield role — plus a few outrageous long-range goals in the Premier League — as the Spaniard shone for Liverpool before going on to be influential at both Real Madrid and Bayern.

His legacy will live on for many years and he’s bowing out on top.

Respect, Xabi.

Wenger says mood of fans will factor in contract decision

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 7:53 AM EST

Arsene Wenger has been speaking about his future at Arsenal.

The 67-year-old Frenchman has a two-year contract extension on the table but won’t announce whether or not he will sign it until this summer when his current deal expires.

Hundreds of Arsenal fans took part in “Wenger Out” protests ahead of, and during, the 5-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday which saw the Gunners lose 10-2 on aggregate and they were knocked out of the UCL at the last 16 stage for the seventh-straight season.

Asked if the opinions of those fans, and future protests, would have an impact on his decision, Wenger said the following.

“Yes. Of course you consider everything. It won’t be the most important factor, but I will consider it of course,” Wenger said. “I work very hard for 25 years to make the fans happy. I understand they are not when we lose. I don’t want to judge that. I am not able to. I’ve said many times you have to accept different opinions.

“I don’t work for my image. I work for the club with full commitment. How will I be judged? It’s not too much my problem. I think I have shown since I am here that I love this club, that I’m loyal to this club and I make the right decisions for this club, and I will continue to do that, in respecting the values that are vital to me.”

It will be intriguing to see if these protests now not only carry on but grow larger. Of course, results on the pitch will likely dictate that and an FA Cup quarterfinal at home against fifth-tier Lincoln City this Saturday will be a good gauge of how widespread this fan unrest really is. If Arsenal are struggling to break down the minnows, they’ll soon hear disdain from a set of supporters desperate for success and feel like they deserve more than finishing in the top four for 20-straight seasons.

With Wenger admitting he will factor the mood of fans in his decision to stay or leave, it could also quell the protests as many Arsenal fans still appear either unsure about their long term boss leaving or are totally against it with a suitable replacement tough to find.

Wenger has put his cards on the table. If a large number of Arsenal’s fans get behind these protests and want him to leave, he probably will.