Lacazette’s non-celebration of this rocket goal is amazing (video)

Sergi Roberto doesn’t score often for Barcelona, but that matters little when it comes to the versatile player’s finish to complete Wednesday’s massive UEFA Champions League comeback versus PSG.

By now you know the story: Trailing 4-0 after one leg and 5-3 on aggregate with a minute to play, Barcelona scored thrice to advance to the quarterfinals.

The last was Sergi’s lunging goal, and it set off bedlam. Even the relatively reserved Lionel Messi launched himself onto the barrier between field and fan, celebrating the glory of it all.

It’s notable that usual right back Roberto was functioning in the center of the park on Thursday, as only three of his 35 appearances this season came in the midfield.

Roberto has never scored a goal in La Liga, with all six of his goals spread between the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

But the first five didn’t have much that was consequential; His trio of Copa goals came in blowouts over two legs, while his other UCL goals were in group stages (The outlier was an equalizer moments before Luis Suarez won a match versus Bayer Leverkusen).

Here’s what Roberto had to say about the moment:

“When I woke up, I wasn’t sure if it hadn’t all been a dream” he said. “I didn’t see a thing until the ball went in. I could see that Piqué hadn’t reached it and I threw everything at it. It went in and we all went crazy.” “We could feel that the Camp Nou was buzzing. We could really feel the fans’ support … I simply have no words to explain how it felt.”

