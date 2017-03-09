LIVE: Europa League last 16 – Rostov v Man United; Roma, Ajax, Schalke in action

The UEFA Europa League has reached the last 16 and the first legs take place on Thursday.

Manchester United are the only Premier League team who remain in the tournament and Jose Mourinho’s men are away in Russia to play FC Rostov on a far from splendid pitch. That’s putting it kindly, according to Jose.

Below is the teams news for Rostov vs. United, as Mourinho has picked Zlatan Ibrahimovic up top with the striker serving a three-match ban in domestic games for his elbow on Tyrone Mings last weekend.

Starting lineups

Rostov: Medvedev; Kalachev, Mevlja, Navas, Granat, Kudryashov; Noboa, Erokhin, Gatskan; Poloz, Bukharov. Subs: Terentjev, Kireev, Bayramyan, Azmoun, Prepelita, Goshev

Manchester United: Romero; Young, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Rojo; Pogba, Fellaini, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic. Subs: De Gea, Valencia, Carrick, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Rashford

Elsewhere there are some huge games as Bundesliga clubs Schalke and ‘Gladbach clash, while there are big battles between Lyon and Roma, Olympiacos and Besiktas and an all-Belgian affair between Gent and Genk.

Below is the schedule for the eight first legs on Thursday, while you can click on the link above to keep up to date with all the scores from across the Europa League.

UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 first leg

FC Rostov vs. Manchester United – 1 p.m. ET

FC Copenhagen vs. Ajax – 1 p.m. ET

APOEL Nicosia vs. Anderlecht – 1 p.m. ET

Schalke vs. Borussia Monchengladbach – 3:05 p.m. ET

Lyon vs. Roma – 3:05 p.m. ET

Gent vs. Genk – 3:05 p.m. ET

Olympiacos vs. Besiktas – 3:05 p.m. ET

Celta Vigo vs. FC Krasnodar – 3:05 p.m. ET

