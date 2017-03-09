More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

LIVE: Europa League last 16 – Rostov v Man United; Roma, Ajax, Schalke in action

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 12:42 PM EST

The UEFA Europa League has reached the last 16 and the first legs take place on Thursday.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Manchester United are the only Premier League team who remain in the tournament and Jose Mourinho’s men are away in Russia to play FC Rostov on a far from splendid pitch. That’s putting it kindly, according to Jose.

Below is the teams news for Rostov vs. United, as Mourinho has picked Zlatan Ibrahimovic up top with the striker serving a three-match ban in domestic games for his elbow on Tyrone Mings last weekend.

Starting lineups
Rostov: Medvedev; Kalachev, Mevlja, Navas, Granat, Kudryashov; Noboa, Erokhin, Gatskan; Poloz, Bukharov. Subs: Terentjev, Kireev, Bayramyan, Azmoun, Prepelita, Goshev
Manchester United: Romero; Young, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Rojo; Pogba, Fellaini, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic. Subs: De Gea, Valencia, Carrick, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Rashford

Elsewhere there are some huge games as Bundesliga clubs Schalke and ‘Gladbach clash, while there are big battles between Lyon and Roma, Olympiacos and Besiktas and an all-Belgian affair between Gent and Genk.

Below is the schedule for the eight first legs on Thursday, while you can click on the link above to keep up to date with all the scores from across the Europa League.

UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 first leg

FC Rostov vs. Manchester United – 1 p.m. ET
FC Copenhagen vs. Ajax – 1 p.m. ET
APOEL Nicosia vs. Anderlecht – 1 p.m. ET
Schalke vs. Borussia Monchengladbach – 3:05 p.m. ET
Lyon vs. Roma – 3:05 p.m. ET
Gent vs. Genk – 3:05 p.m. ET
Olympiacos vs. Besiktas – 3:05 p.m. ET
Celta Vigo vs. FC Krasnodar – 3:05 p.m. ET

Manchester United draws at Rostov in UEL first leg

AP Photo/Denis Tyrin
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 3:36 PM EST

Manchester United picked up a valuable away goal at Rostov in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash, doing so with a big of class.

The match, which would finish 1-1, was still scoreless when Phil Jones sent a diagonal ball in the direction of Marouane Fellaini.

[ MORE: Ranking the greatest comebacks ]

The Belgian controlled and then distributed to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who worked toward the end line. Rostov sucked toward the big Swede, who found returning Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the goal.

Jose Mourinho was surprised to see his side concede, but was happy overall. From the BBC:

“It was a very good performance in relation to the conditions. It was impossible to play better, impossible to play a passing game.

“We played what the game demanded and we played well. We made one defensive mistake.”

Mkhitaryan was bitter at United conceding an equalizer, and tempered his reply when asked about the pitch. From the BBC:

“I do not want to speak about the pitch because it was awful for both. For those watching, it was not a very interesting game.”

Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 5

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

The Premier League is littered with star strikers who are on fire right now.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa have all score 15 or more goals in the PL this season to lead their teams.

Who’s the pick of the bunch?

[ MORE: Latest Premier League player Power Rankings, Top 20 ]

Click play on the video above to see the latest top five players in the Premier League player Power Rankings as key men from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all feature.

It’s not just strikers getting all the plaudits too you know…

Men In Blazers podcast: Fuchs, MLS, Alexis and Spurs

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

Rog and Davo scratch their bald heads at the benching of Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool, marvel at high flying Spurs, and talk with GFOP and Leicester City left back Christian Fuchs. Plus, MLS Opening Weekend

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Previews of every Premier League game this weekend

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

Due to the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend there are just four Premier League games on the schedule.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Still, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham are all in action with a big relegation battle between Hull and Swansea set to take center stage.

[ MORE: PL schedule | Standings

Below is a look at all four games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Hull City vs. Swansea City

Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion