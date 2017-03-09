Manchester United draws at Rostov in UEL first leg

Manchester United picked up a valuable away goal at Rostov in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash, doing so with a big of class.
The match, which would finish 1-1, was still scoreless when Phil Jones sent a diagonal ball in the direction of Marouane Fellaini.
The Belgian controlled and then distributed to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who worked toward the end line. Rostov sucked toward the big Swede, who found returning Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the goal.
Jose Mourinho was surprised to see his side concede, but was happy overall. From the BBC:
“It was a very good performance in relation to the conditions. It was impossible to play better, impossible to play a passing game.
“We played what the game demanded and we played well. We made one defensive mistake.”
Mkhitaryan was bitter at United conceding an equalizer, and tempered his reply when asked about the pitch. From the BBC:
“I do not want to speak about the pitch because it was awful for both. For those watching, it was not a very interesting game.”
Is CONCACAF about to send another young star to a big-named European club?
Well-connected Metro reporter Kristian Dyer has the story, saying that Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are among several sides chasing Alphonso Davies.
Watch him for a few minutes and it’s not hard to see why. The 16-year-old Canadian is already featuring for the Vancouver Whitecaps, and has a silky skill set and an effervescent attitude on the pitch.
Davies has two goals and two assists in 18 appearances with the ‘Caps first team, and another two goals in eight matches for Whitecaps FC 2.
It’s still so early, but the idea of Canada, with Davies, and the USMNT, with Pulisic, rounding into their career apexes around the same time is dynamite.
How long can Lyon hold onto Alexandre Lacazette if he keeps this up?
The French striker, often linked with this biggest names in Europe, continues to bury goals with authority. Thursday’s performance in a 4-2 Europa League win over Roma isn’t going to stop that.
As for the cherry on top of his dominant performance, this hammer of a goal? Wow. He’s hot even for his lofty standards, and Lacazette belted this one about as hard as shots get hit. And that celebration!
Lacazette has 22 goals in 23 Ligue 1 matches this year, including 11 in his last 11.
Sergi Roberto doesn’t score often for Barcelona, but that matters little when it comes to the versatile player’s finish to complete Wednesday’s massive UEFA Champions League comeback versus PSG.
By now you know the story: Trailing 4-0 after one leg and 5-3 on aggregate with a minute to play, Barcelona scored thrice to advance to the quarterfinals.
The last was Sergi’s lunging goal, and it set off bedlam. Even the relatively reserved Lionel Messi launched himself onto the barrier between field and fan, celebrating the glory of it all.
It’s notable that usual right back Roberto was functioning in the center of the park on Thursday, as only three of his 35 appearances this season came in the midfield.
Roberto has never scored a goal in La Liga, with all six of his goals spread between the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.
But the first five didn’t have much that was consequential; His trio of Copa goals came in blowouts over two legs, while his other UCL goals were in group stages (The outlier was an equalizer moments before Luis Suarez won a match versus Bayer Leverkusen).
Here’s what Roberto had to say about the moment:
“When I woke up, I wasn’t sure if it hadn’t all been a dream” he said.
“I didn’t see a thing until the ball went in. I could see that Piqué hadn’t reached it and I threw everything at it. It went in and we all went crazy.”
“We could feel that the Camp Nou was buzzing. We could really feel the fans’ support … I simply have no words to explain how it felt.”
The Premier League is littered with star strikers who are on fire right now.
Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa have all score 15 or more goals in the PL this season to lead their teams.
Who’s the pick of the bunch?
Click play on the video above to see the latest top five players in the Premier League player Power Rankings as key men from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all feature.
It’s not just strikers getting all the plaudits too you know…