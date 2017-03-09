Premier League Power Rankings: Stoke, Spurs, Reds rise

Chelsea’s unfettered advantage over most opponents through N'Golo Kante and Antonio Conte has made for some boredom when it comes to No. 1, but the race to stay in the Top Ten has been a fun part of our weekly power rankings.
[ MORE: Top PL story lines — Week 28 ]
Mark Hughes‘ Potters are the latest to make a move, while Liverpool and Tottenham also dance a bit higher this week. It’s the opposite direction for Hull City, Bournemouth, and Burnley.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|20 (20)
|Sunderland: This is the kind of season the Black Cats have had: After Southampton, Everton, and Man City, they had a shot at struggling Middlesbrough in a Northeast Derby this week only to see the match postponed. Fortunately, Burnley is next.
|19 (19)
|Middlesbrough: Aitor Karanka‘s side needed the week off badly, but a visit from Manchester United is next.
|18 (17)
|Hull City: Looking improved only means so much, and the Leicester loss could be followed by another 6-point loss to Swansea City. Time to pony up, Tigers.
|17 (16)
|Bournemouth: Winless in 2017
|16 (18)
|Crystal Palace: Big Sam may have led the Eagles into the drop zone, but he’s also guided them to two big wins and an escape… for now.
|15 (15)
|Swansea City: Fate (or officiating) nearly conspired to rob Swans of a win versus Burnley, but the Welsh side overcame the bad fortune. Now they can really pad their status by beating Hull.
|14 (14)
|Leicester City: Two in a row, but it just feels so hollow given the players clearly weren’t playing for a manager who led them to the heights. No, this isn’t about 2015-16 Chelsea.
|13 (10)
|Burnley: No wins in five across all competitions, including losses to Watford, Swansea, and Lincoln City. I’d hate to be on Sean Dyche‘s bad side during this stretch. Also, how is Tyrone Mings not banned for the season?
|12 (13)
|Watford: A thrilling loss to Saints is still a loss, and a third in a row.
|11 (12)
|Southampton: Finally putting it together. Nathan Redmond and Manolo Gabbiadini are tactical issue for opponents.
|10 (7)
|West Brom: After losing a court case against Crystal Palace, you know Tony Pulis wanted to heap misery on the lowly Eagles. Instead, he managed a 2-0 home loss. Woof.
|9 (9)
|West Ham United: No shame in losing to Chelsea. We might put that sentence in each team’s column at some point this season.
|8 (11)
|Stoke City: Handled Sunderland before holding Man City to a draw at the Etihad Stadium. Geoff Cameron’s return has helped Mark Hughes’ side, for sure.
|7 (6)
|Arsenal: It’s bad, relatively speaking.
|6 (8)
|Liverpool: Ah, the side that loses to bad teams and “gets healthy” against bigger sides. So odd, but that’s how it was for Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, too. Gotta be a coincidence, right? Right?
|5 (5)
|Everton: 3-2 loss to Spurs shows that Ronald Koeman‘s side needs a few more pieces to contend for Europe.
|4 (4)
|Manchester United: A frustrating draw does have a silver lining in the fact that Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s head wasn’t caved in by Tyrone Mings’ stamp.
|3 (2)
|Manchester City: Surely Pep Guardiola didn’t see a 0-0 against Stoke at home as a likely result.
|2 (3)
|Tottenham Hotspur: Really showing mettle this year, and would have to fall apart to finish below Arsenal. Spurs supporters, I swear I’m not jinxing you.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: Another day, another three points for Conte and Kante, who really should get some Ballon d’Or love.