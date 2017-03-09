More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Premier League Power Rankings: Stoke, Spurs, Reds rise

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 10:07 PM EST

Chelsea’s unfettered advantage over most opponents through N'Golo Kante and Antonio Conte has made for some boredom when it comes to No. 1, but the race to stay in the Top Ten has been a fun part of our weekly power rankings.

[ MORE: Top PL story lines — Week 28 ]

Mark Hughes‘ Potters are the latest to make a move, while Liverpool and Tottenham also dance a bit higher this week. It’s the opposite direction for Hull City, Bournemouth, and Burnley.

TEAM RANKING
20 (20) Sunderland: This is the kind of season the Black Cats have had: After Southampton, Everton, and Man City, they had a shot at struggling Middlesbrough in a Northeast Derby this week only to see the match postponed. Fortunately, Burnley is next.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 19 (19) Middlesbrough: Aitor Karanka‘s side needed the week off badly, but a visit from Manchester United is next.
Hull City logo
 18 (17) Hull City: Looking improved only means so much, and the Leicester loss could be followed by another 6-point loss to Swansea City. Time to pony up, Tigers.
source: 17 (16) Bournemouth: Winless in 2017
source: 16 (18) Crystal Palace: Big Sam may have led the Eagles into the drop zone, but he’s also guided them to two big wins and an escape… for now.
source: 15 (15) Swansea City: Fate (or officiating) nearly conspired to rob Swans of a win versus Burnley, but the Welsh side overcame the bad fortune. Now they can really pad their status by beating Hull.
Leicester City logo
 14 (14) Leicester City: Two in a row, but it just feels so hollow given the players clearly weren’t playing for a manager who led them to the heights. No, this isn’t about 2015-16 Chelsea.
burnley fc crest 13 (10) Burnley: No wins in five across all competitions, including losses to Watford, Swansea, and Lincoln City. I’d hate to be on Sean Dyche‘s bad side during this stretch. Also, how is Tyrone Mings not banned for the season?
source: 12 (13) Watford: A thrilling loss to Saints is still a loss, and a third in a row.
source: 11 (12) Southampton: Finally putting it together. Nathan Redmond and Manolo Gabbiadini are tactical issue for opponents.

source: 		10 (7) West Brom: After losing a court case against Crystal Palace, you know Tony Pulis wanted to heap misery on the lowly Eagles. Instead, he managed a 2-0 home loss. Woof.
source: 9 (9) West Ham United: No shame in losing to Chelsea. We might put that sentence in each team’s column at some point this season.
source: 8 (11) Stoke City: Handled Sunderland before holding Man City to a draw at the Etihad Stadium. Geoff Cameron’s return has helped Mark Hughes’ side, for sure.
source: 7 (6) Arsenal: It’s bad, relatively speaking.
source: 6 (8) Liverpool: Ah, the side that loses to bad teams and “gets healthy” against bigger sides. So odd, but that’s how it was for Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, too. Gotta be a coincidence, right? Right?
5 (5) Everton: 3-2 loss to Spurs shows that Ronald Koeman‘s side needs a few more pieces to contend for Europe.
source: 4 (4) Manchester United: A frustrating draw does have a silver lining in the fact that Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s head wasn’t caved in by Tyrone Mings’ stamp.
Logo_Manchester_City 3 (2) Manchester City: Surely Pep Guardiola didn’t see a 0-0 against Stoke at home as a likely result.
source: 2 (3) Tottenham Hotspur: Really showing mettle this year, and would have to fall apart to finish below Arsenal. Spurs supporters, I swear I’m not jinxing you.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: Another day, another three points for Conte and Kante, who really should get some Ballon d’Or love.

 

FIFA says still waiting for info on Russian doping cases

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 10:45 PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) FIFA is still waiting for details on players implicated in an investigation of doping in Russian soccer, secretary general Fatma Samoura said on Thursday.

WADA investigator Richard McLaren published hundreds of pages of documents in December alleging widespread drug use and cover-ups in Russian sports. Some cases appear to involve the Russia Under-17 and Under-21 soccer teams.

“We are waiting for proof and also names of football players concerned,” Samoura said during a visit to Russia, adding that FIFA wants “WADA or other stakeholders” to send the names.

[ MORE: Top PL story lines — Week 28 ]

Other major sports federations, particularly in winter sports, have started disciplinary proceedings after WADA supplied unredacted files on possible dopers. Athletes’ identities were concealed with code numbers in the public version of McLaren’s report.

However, WADA spokesman Ben Nichols said FIFA received names and summaries of evidence “a couple of days after” the McLaren report was published in December.

“What they might be referring to is that they’re awaiting updated translations” of documents originally written in Russian, Nichols said.

Asked to clarify the issue, FIFA didn’t explain the apparent contradiction in Samoura’s and WADA’s comments, saying only that it was “gathering further information” and the issue was not closed.

Emails released in December alongside McLaren’s report state there were five suspicious samples in the Russia U17 and U21 teams in 2013 and 2014 for which no action was taken, plus two cases in the Russian league.

WADA previously said building disciplinary cases against individual Russians was difficult because the Moscow laboratory destroyed more than 1,000 samples. That means only documentary records – primarily leaked emails between Russian laboratory and sports officials – remain for some cases identified in McLaren’s report.

Samoura dismissed suggestions the Russian doping scandals could tarnish the 2018 World Cup and the 2017 Confederations Cup.

“The doping has nothing to do with the two events,” Samoura said.

“FIFA takes very seriously every aspect that can negatively impact the holding of events worldwide. Whether we are talking about doping, security and safety or discrimination, xenophobia, we make sure that bad behaviors are not affecting our competition.”

Hooliganism is also “something that we are addressing” in the buildup to the World Cup, Samoura said. That follows violent clashes between England and Russia fans in Marseille during last year’s European Championship, and an attack by Russian fans on English supporters in the stadium itself.

World Cup organizing committee CEO Alexei Sorokin said tight security and a database of information on ticket-holders would prevent disturbances and keep troublemakers away from stadiums.

“There may be occasional incidents (of hooliganism) but it’s not a trend, it doesn’t represent a tendency which is characteristic of our society,” Sorokin said. “We are making everything possible for the fans to feel comfortable and safe in our country.”

Top Premier League storylines – Week 28

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 9:17 PM EST

A light weekend for Premier League play doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of intrigue surrounding Matchday 28.

[ MORE: Man Utd draws in Russia ]

Litmus test for Top Six daydreamers

Everton vs. West Brom — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

There aren’t too many sides in the Premier League that aren’t either:

A) Competing for a European place

-or-

B) Battling the drop

Everton and West Brom are two of these teams, and the former sure would like to join category A by toppling the Baggies on Saturday.

The Toffees sit seventh, six points back of fifth-place Arsenal and four points ahead of West Brom. Tony Pulis‘ Baggies dropped the ball big time in losing to Crystal Palace last week, a loss that would’ve irked him on several levels. Will they make amends at Goodison Park?

Can Liverpool expel demons in double?

Liverpool vs. Burnley — Noon EDT Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Burnley stunned the Reds with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Aug. 20, the first of many Liverpool stumbled against lower half sides. So here lies a chance for Jurgen Klopp to assert power over a team that beat him while also exorcising Liverpool’s knack for playing down to its opponents. There’s really a third question here, too: Is this Reds side capable of standing up to a more physical, traditional PL style?

Six-pointer at the KCOM Stadium

Hull City vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com

The hosts and visitors have looked a lot better since making managerial changes, but only Paul Clement‘s Swans have climbed out of the drop zone. The gap between Hull and Swansea sits at six points, and Swans can put the Tigers in the rearview for good, more or less, with a win on Saturday.

Cherries rotting on the tree

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on Premier League Extratime and online via NBCSports.com

Bournemouth had 24 points on New Year’s Day, and has managed just three in eight matches since the calendar hit 2017. That happens to coincide with Nathan Ake heading back to Chelsea — and Antonio Conte isn’t using the influential youngster — and the Cherries have not found an answer for Ake’s departure.

Meanwhile it’s been fits and starts for West Ham, which is playing much better since a horrible start to the season. The Irons need to keep winning matches like this, though, if they are going to make the leap to contender.

Joe Hart talks future, annoying transfer rumors

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 8:26 PM EST

It’s a discussion that has popped up from time-to-time this Premier League season, and Joe Hart wishes it wouldn’t.

The longtime Manchester City and England goalkeeper, currently on loan at Torino, recognizes he probably won’t be going back to the Etihad Stadium to defend the goal for City.

[ MORE: MLS teen wanted by PL giants ]

In a sprawling and interesting interview with the BBC’s Premier League Show, Hart talks about Pep Guardiola, hearing his name in the rumor mill, and his future intentions.

As much as it’s expected that Premier League teams will line up to buy England’s No. 1, Hart doesn’t think he’ll necessarily be back in the PL.

From the BBC:

I’m open. I love the Premier League, I absolutely love Premier League games. Removing myself a footballer, I watch the Premier League. It’s a great league, fantastic football is played in it.

I know it really well but I wouldn’t say it was top of my wish list. Top of my wish list is to play for a club that wants me to be their goalkeeper.

Everton, it is!

Seriously, though, Hart would supplant that the starter at any number of Premier League teams. Perhaps it’d be better to count who wouldn’t have interest provided their No. 1 sticks around: Manchester United, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, Tottenham, Burnley, Leicester, West Brom… maybe Stoke City if Jack Butland finally returns to health.

That leaves three promoted clubs, Everton, Liverpool, Sunderland, Hull City, Swansea City, West Ham, Watford, and Crystal Palace. Three of those could put him in London, and West Ham does kinda seem like a fit, doesn’t it?

There could also be two decent-sized clubs coming up from the Championship and in need of a better keeper next season as well. We expect to see Hart starting PL matches next season.

From glory to humiliation: PSG loses in dramatic style

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 7:38 PM EST

PARIS (AP) The man hired to lead Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory delivered the most embarrassing result imaginable.

PSG became the first team to throw away a 4-0 lead from the first leg in the Champions League, losing to Barcelona 6-1 in the second. The awful outcome was made worse by the calamitous way PSG conceded three late goals.

In the previous four seasons, PSG had reached the quarterfinals. That was insufficient in the eyes of Qatari owners QSI, who fired coach Laurent Blanc – despite Blanc winning back-to-back domestic trebles – and replaced him with Unai Emery.

[ MORE: Barca inspired "by the Super Bowl" ]

When PSG dismantled Barcelona at home with an electric display of attacking soccer three weeks ago, the back-slapping and congratulations were in full swing. There was a growing confidence, if not certainty, that Emery was the perfect man to lead PSG to its first European Cup. He was credited with instilling the breathtaking energy the players showed that night.

Now, he and his players will be known as the ones who threw it all away.

“We had everything in hand and we gave them the game,” PSG right back Thomas Meunier said. “We made an enormous amount of errors.”

On a disastrous night, the club’s initials could have stood for something else: Pathetic. Spineless. Gutless.

The French press let rip.

Shortly after the loss, sports daily L’Equipe’s website carried the headline “A Historic Disaster” along with a picture of midfielder Marco Verratti lying on his back with his hands covering his face. L’Equipe’s newspaper called it “Unqualifiable” – underlining the shock while delivering a scathingly sarcastic verdict on PSG’s inability to progress in the most favorable of circumstances.

“We weren’t worthy of playing for PSG,” Meunier said.

Angry fans gathered at the airport to jeer and heckle the players when they arrived back.

LACK OF LEADERS

As the exasperated Emery gesticulated wildly on the sidelines, there was no one on the field to stop the damage.

From the first minute, PSG sat far too deep, inviting Barcelona to overrun midfield and camp around the penalty area. That gave PSG the look of a small, retreating army with a massive one bearing down on it, attacks coming from all sides.

[ MORE: Ranking the greatest comebacks ]

Thiago Motta’s absence in central midfield was sorely missed. A great organizer, strong tackler and neat passer, Motta would have added steel and calmness. The hard-nosed Italian is also a relentlessly competitive character and would have got a response from his flagging teammates.

“We were a bit lost,” Meunier said. “We allowed ourselves to be victims.”

PSG also missed veteran left back Maxwell, with Layvin Kurzawa out of position all game and scoring an own-goal.

CHANGING A WINNING TEAM

When PSG routed Barcelona at Parc des Princes, observers marveled at Emery’s tactical innovation.

His three-pronged attack of Edinson Cavani, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria worked to perfection, while his decision to pick inexperienced center half Presnel Kimpembe paid off as he contained Lionel Messi.

Then he changed a winning team.

[ ROBERTO: I woke up wondering if it was a dream ]

Kimpembe was on the bench for the return leg. Worse, with PSG needing only to see out the last few minutes, Emery kept him there.

Di Maria was overlooked in favor of Brazilian player Lucas. When Di Maria came on, PSG looked sharper going forward and soon pulled a goal back.

If Barcelona had to defend the whole game against Cavani, Draxler and Di Maria, they might have had fewer occasions to charge forward.

SHEER COMPLACENCY

PSG’s lethargic absenteeism on the field was mirrored by a complacent approach before the game.

Two days before the match, the club released a video on YouTube called “Supper Club” with four players sitting around a table.

As they pick at their pizzas and slurp soft drinks, Blaise Matuidi and Verratti are joined in conversation by Draxler and Meunier. They are casually discussing the game ahead.

“The first 20 minutes are going to be tough, eh Marco? The field is really big,” Matuidi says. “(Barcelona) attack, attack, and they leave a lot of spaces.”

Draxler then intervenes, telling Matuidi “you will need to run a lot” and they both laugh when Matuidi retorts “I’ll need you to (run) as well.”

The players certainly appeared to taking Barcelona lightly.

BAD GOALKEEPER

When Emery took over he recalled goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from a loan spell and made him his No. 1. Then, uncertain about Areola’s level, he picked Kevin Trapp.

Against Barcelona, Trapp exposed all of his limitations: Poor composure, weak handling, erratic decision making.

On the first goal, the German keeper came up to claim a looping ball with his fists bunched rather than his hands apart, reducing his own surface area.

Trapp appeared to be terrified and his inability to command his back four made sure that panic set in – and stayed throughout.

WHAT NEXT?

Emery’s future clearly hangs in the balance.

PSG trails Monaco by three points in the French league and Emery’s position will be further undermined if he does not win the title. PSG also faces Monaco in the League Cup final next month.

After the Barcelona match, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked if Emery was still the right man for the job.

“That’s not a question for now,” Al-Khelaifi said.

It will be soon, though.