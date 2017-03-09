More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Ranking the greatest comebacks ever after Barcelona’s crazy win

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 11:42 AM EST

On Wednesday night at the Nou Camp Barcelona led 3-1 but trailed Paris Saint-Germain 5-3 on aggregate in the 88th minute.

[ MORE: Barca stun PSG with late show

By full time they’d won 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate to spark wild celebrations as Luis Enqriue’s men completed the greatest comeback in UEFA Champions League history and made the quarterfinals at PSG’s expense.

Was it the greatest comeback in the history of the game though?

[ MORE: “We saw it in the Super Bowl”

Here’s a look at the top six greatest comebacks, including the madness last night. Let us know in the comments section below if you agree or if there are any others comebacks which deserve recognition.

1. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (Liverpool win 3-2 on PKs) – May 25, 2005

This night in Istanbul will never be forgotten. Trailing 3-0 at half time in the UEFA Champions League final and completely ripped apart by Milan’s stars such as Kaka, Pirlo and Crespo, Liverpool surged back with three goals early in the first half to make it 3-3 with captain and hometown hero Steven Gerrard the driving force. They then managed to hang on throughout extra time despite an onslaught from Milan and were then victorious on penalty kicks to win their fifth European Cup. Incredible scenes for Rafael Benitez’s side.

2. Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Barca win 6-5 on aggregate) – March 8, 2017

As Enrique said, it’s a night that every kid in Barcelona will never forget. Trailing 4-0 for the first leg in Paris, Barcelona knew they’d have to launch the greatest ever comeback in UCL history to advance. They led 3-0 early in the second half to make the hostile home crowd believe it was possible, but then Edinson Cavani scored for PSG to make it 3-2 on the night and that meant Barcelona needed three more goals to advance. In the 88th minute it was still 3-1 but then Neymar scored a free kick to make it 4-1 and then he scored a PK in the 91st minute to make it 5-1. Then, with almost the last kick of the game, substitute Sergi Roberto scored to make it 6-1 and send Barca past PSG 6-5 on aggregate.

3. Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich – May 26, 1999

Another wild final in the Champions League saw Manchester United dead and buried with 90 minutes on the clock. They trailed Bayern 1-0 at the Nou Camp and that looked to be it for Sir Alex Ferguson‘s side. Not so far. First Teddy Sheringham equalized and then Ole Gunnar Solksjaer popped up in stoppage time to score the winner as United scored twice in two minutes to win 2-1 and be crowned Champions of Europe for the first time since 1968. Pandemonium in Manchester and in the stands in Barcelona as Fergie’s boys completed the famous treble.

4. Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers – May 13, 2012

Heading into stoppage time Man City trailed QPR 2-1 on the final day of the season. A win meant they’d win the Premier League, their first in 44 years. A draw or defeat meant their bitter rivals Manchester United would be crowned PL champions. Edin Dzeko made it 2-2 in the 92nd minute to give City hope and then in the 95th minute Sergio Aguero got free in the box and hammered home to win Man City the title on goal difference and leave United heartbroken just when they thought they’d won the crown. Martin Tyler’s call of “Aguerooooooo! I swear you will never see anything like this ever again” made the moment even more incredible. The best finish to perhaps the best PL season in history.

5. Tottenham Hotspur 3-4 Manchester City – February 4, 2004

Manchester City, once again, have a penchant for the spectacular as they trailed 3-0 at Tottenham in an FA Cup and were down to 10-men after Joey Barton was sent off. No chance of a comeback… Sylvain Distin pulled one back just after half time and then Paul Bosvelt made it 3-2 with 20 minutes to go. Shaun Wright-Phillips then scored a stunner to make it 3-3 with 10 minutes to go and although Spurs had a man advantage, they were broken. City sealed the incredible 4-3 win in stoppage time as Jon Macken headed home. Quite possibly the greatest comeback in the illustrious history of the FA Cup.

6. Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal – February 5, 2011

Arsenal were 4-0 up after 26 minutes and Newcastle were stunned. They looked stunned until the 68th minute when Joey Barton pulled a goal back from the penalty spot and then something happened as Leon Best made it 4-2 with 15 minutes to go and then Barton added another PK in the 83rd minute to make things interesting. The ball then fell to Check Tiote and he hammered home from distance to make it 4-4 in the 87th minute and send St. James’ Park wild. Arsenal were stunned, while Newcastle’s fans will still mark this down as one of the most memorable games in their history. It has rightly gone down in PL folklore.

FIFA reminds US about World Cup obligations amid travel ban

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 10:50 AM EST

LONDON (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reminded the Americans they have to guarantee full access to the country for players, officials and supporters if they bid for the 2026 World Cup.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

U.S. President Donald Trump has faced criticism over an executive order that bars new visas for people from six countries and temporarily shuts down America’s refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

FIFA is preparing the rules now for 2026 bids, with the host decided in 2020.

[ MORE: Mexico hopes win over U.S. will help lift spirits post-Trump election ] 

Discussing Trump’s travel ban, Infantino says “any team, including the supporters and officials … who qualify for a World Cup need to have access to the country, otherwise there is no World Cup. That is obvious.”

Arsenal release statement on Wenger’s future

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 10:10 AM EST

Arsenal’s Chairman Sir Chips Keswick has spoken out about Arsene Wenger‘s future at the club.

[ MORE: Wenger to listen to protests ]

The high-ranking official has broken the clubs silence on Wenger’s current situation as the 67-year-old Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer but it is believed he is considering signing a two-year extension to remain in charge of the Gunners.

Amid protests from fans before and during the 5-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, plus angry reaction to Alexis Sanchez being benched last week following a reported training ground bust-up, Keswick revealed that a decision on Wenger’s future will be a mutual one.

“We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate,” Keswick said. “We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart. Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.”

The fact that the club have felt the need to comment on this situation says a lot.

Whether it be Sir Chips or CEO Ivan Gazidis, they rarely speak on the record. However, this is an exceptional circumstance and these comments will act to calm down an angry section of Arsenal supporters — around 200 fans held banners and protested out the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday — who are putting the blame squarely at Wenger for the Gunners not winning a Premier League title for the past 12 seasons.

Not content with 20-straight top four finishes under Wenger, plus three PL titles and six FA Cups, the Arsenal fans are making themselves heard and it appears both Wenger and the board are listening.

Wenger said himself on Thursday that he will take the mood of the fans into consideration when he makes up his mind on what he’ll do beyond this season.

The dilemma for most Arsenal fans in this situation is clear: if Wenger goes, will anything really change?

Arsenal don’t pay the biggest wages in the Premier League and it is unlikely the likes of Alexis Sanchez and even Mesut Ozil will stay at the Emirates even if Wenger decides to remain. With Diego Simeone, Max Allegri and Ronald Koeman suggested as potential replacements for Wenger, it’s unclear if any of those coaches would seriously want to follow on from one of the greatest managers in history. It is also unclear if they can do any better than getting a top four finish, winning a domestic trophy and getting to the knockout stages of the Champions League most seasons.

A healthy dose of perspective seems to be lost among some Arsenal fans. Be careful what you wish for.

USMNT drop in latest FIFA world rankings

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

The U.S. national team have dropped one place to 30th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Bruce Arena’s men are in action in two crucial World Cup qualifiers in two weeks time as they host Honduras (ranked 65th) in San Jose on Mar. 24 and then head to play Panama (ranked 53rd) four days later. The USMNT currently sit bottom of the Hexagonal round of qualifying after losing to Mexico and Costa Rica in November.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news ]

The big movers in March’s edition of the rankings are Egypt, the runners up from the recent Africa Cup of Nations 2017 tournament, who are up three places and into the top 20. The only other movement in the to 20 sees Poland jump ahead of England to sit joint-twelfth with Wales.

Familiar CONCACAF foes Mexico remain in 17th, while Costa Rica stay in 19th.

Below is a look at the current top 20 teams in the world.

1. Argentina (1)
2. Brazil (2)
3. Germany (3)
4. Chile (4)
5. Belgium (5)
6. France (6)
7. Colombia (7)
8. Portugal (8)
9. Uruguay (9)
10. Spain (10)
11. Switzerland (11)
12. Wales (12)
12. Poland (14)
14. England (13)
15. Italy (15)
16. Croatia (16)
17. Mexico (17)
18. Peru (18)
19. Costa Rica (19)
20. Egypt (23)

30. USA (29)

Xabi Alonso announces he will retire

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 8:39 AM EST

Xabi Alonso will say goodbye at the end of this season.

[ MORE: Wenger to listen to protests

The legendary Spanish midfielder, 35, announced Thursday that he’ll bring an end to his glittering career at the conclusion of the 2016-17 campaign with Bayern Munich.

Capped 114 times for Spain, the fifth-most appearances for the nation, Alonso won the 2010 World Cup and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012 with Spain.

He began his club career at Real Sociedad before moving to Liverpool where he won the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup. He then switched to Real Madrid where he won a La Liga title, Copa del Rey and another UCL trophy, before spending the past three seasons at Bayern Munich where he’s won two-straight Bundesliga titles and is on his way to another, plus has a German Cup to his name.

In a statement he admitted the decision was tough but this was the right time to move on.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but I believe it’s the right time. I always thought it would be better to quit sooner rather than later. I still feel good, but I believe this is the right moment. I wanted to end my career still at the highest level, and Bayern is the highest level. I’m incredibly proud and happy to play for FC Bayern and to be a part of this family.”

Alonso will be remembered for his silky passing, set pieces and incredible composure in the holding midfield role — plus a few outrageous long-range goals in the Premier League — as the Spaniard shone for Liverpool before going on to be influential at both Real Madrid and Bayern.

His legacy will live on for many years and he’s bowing out on top.

Respect, Xabi.