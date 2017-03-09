More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ranking the greatest comebacks ever after Barcelona’s crazy win

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 11:42 AM EST

On Wednesday night at the Nou Camp Barcelona led 3-1 but trailed Paris Saint-Germain 5-3 on aggregate in the 88th minute.

Barca stun PSG with late show

By full time they’d won 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate to spark wild celebrations as Luis Enqriue’s men completed the greatest comeback in UEFA Champions League history and made the quarterfinals at PSG’s expense.

Was it the greatest comeback in the history of the game though?

"We saw it in the Super Bowl"

Here’s a look at the top six greatest comebacks, including the madness last night. Let us know in the comments section below if you agree or if there are any others comebacks which deserve recognition.

1. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (Liverpool win 3-2 on PKs) – May 25, 2005

This night in Istanbul will never be forgotten. Trailing 3-0 at half time in the UEFA Champions League final and completely ripped apart by Milan’s stars such as Kaka, Pirlo and Crespo, Liverpool surged back with three goals early in the first half to make it 3-3 with captain and hometown hero Steven Gerrard the driving force. They then managed to hang on throughout extra time despite an onslaught from Milan and were then victorious on penalty kicks to win their fifth European Cup. Incredible scenes for Rafael Benitez’s side.

2. Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Barca win 6-5 on aggregate) – March 8, 2017

As Enrique said, it’s a night that every kid in Barcelona will never forget. Trailing 4-0 for the first leg in Paris, Barcelona knew they’d have to launch the greatest ever comeback in UCL history to advance. They led 3-0 early in the second half to make the hostile home crowd believe it was possible, but then Edinson Cavani scored for PSG to make it 3-2 on the night and that meant Barcelona needed three more goals to advance. In the 88th minute it was still 3-1 but then Neymar scored a free kick to make it 4-1 and then he scored a PK in the 91st minute to make it 5-1. Then, with almost the last kick of the game, substitute Sergi Roberto scored to make it 6-1 and send Barca past PSG 6-5 on aggregate.

3. Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich – May 26, 1999

Another wild final in the Champions League saw Manchester United dead and buried with 90 minutes on the clock. They trailed Bayern 1-0 at the Nou Camp and that looked to be it for Sir Alex Ferguson‘s side. Not so far. First Teddy Sheringham equalized and then Ole Gunnar Solksjaer popped up in stoppage time to score the winner as United scored twice in two minutes to win 2-1 and be crowned Champions of Europe for the first time since 1968. Pandemonium in Manchester and in the stands in Barcelona as Fergie’s boys completed the famous treble.

4. Manchester City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers – May 13, 2012

Heading into stoppage time Man City trailed QPR 2-1 on the final day of the season. A win meant they’d win the Premier League, their first in 44 years. A draw or defeat meant their bitter rivals Manchester United would be crowned PL champions. Edin Dzeko made it 2-2 in the 92nd minute to give City hope and then in the 95th minute Sergio Aguero got free in the box and hammered home to win Man City the title on goal difference and leave United heartbroken just when they thought they’d won the crown. Martin Tyler’s call of “Aguerooooooo! I swear you will never see anything like this ever again” made the moment even more incredible. The best finish to perhaps the best PL season in history.

5. Tottenham Hotspur 3-4 Manchester City – February 4, 2004

Manchester City, once again, have a penchant for the spectacular as they trailed 3-0 at Tottenham in an FA Cup and were down to 10-men after Joey Barton was sent off. No chance of a comeback… Sylvain Distin pulled one back just after half time and then Paul Bosvelt made it 3-2 with 20 minutes to go. Shaun Wright-Phillips then scored a stunner to make it 3-3 with 10 minutes to go and although Spurs had a man advantage, they were broken. City sealed the incredible 4-3 win in stoppage time as Jon Macken headed home. Quite possibly the greatest comeback in the illustrious history of the FA Cup.

6. Newcastle United 4-4 Arsenal – February 5, 2011

Arsenal were 4-0 up after 26 minutes and Newcastle were stunned. They looked stunned until the 68th minute when Joey Barton pulled a goal back from the penalty spot and then something happened as Leon Best made it 4-2 with 15 minutes to go and then Barton added another PK in the 83rd minute to make things interesting. The ball then fell to Check Tiote and he hammered home from distance to make it 4-4 in the 87th minute and send St. James’ Park wild. Arsenal were stunned, while Newcastle’s fans will still mark this down as one of the most memorable games in their history. It has rightly gone down in PL folklore.

Manchester United draws at Rostov in UEL first leg

AP Photo/Denis Tyrin
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 3:36 PM EST

Manchester United picked up a valuable away goal at Rostov in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash, doing so with a big of class.

The match, which would finish 1-1, was still scoreless when Phil Jones sent a diagonal ball in the direction of Marouane Fellaini.

Ranking the greatest comebacks

The Belgian controlled and then distributed to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who worked toward the end line. Rostov sucked toward the big Swede, who found returning Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the goal.

Jose Mourinho was surprised to see his side concede, but was happy overall. From the BBC:

“It was a very good performance in relation to the conditions. It was impossible to play better, impossible to play a passing game.

“We played what the game demanded and we played well. We made one defensive mistake.”

Mkhitaryan was bitter at United conceding an equalizer, and tempered his reply when asked about the pitch. From the BBC:

“I do not want to speak about the pitch because it was awful for both. For those watching, it was not a very interesting game.”

Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 5

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

The Premier League is littered with star strikers who are on fire right now.

Stream every PL game live

Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa have all score 15 or more goals in the PL this season to lead their teams.

Who’s the pick of the bunch?

Latest Premier League player Power Rankings, Top 20

Click play on the video above to see the latest top five players in the Premier League player Power Rankings as key men from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all feature.

It’s not just strikers getting all the plaudits too you know…

Men In Blazers podcast: Fuchs, MLS, Alexis and Spurs

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

Rog and Davo scratch their bald heads at the benching of Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool, marvel at high flying Spurs, and talk with GFOP and Leicester City left back Christian Fuchs. Plus, MLS Opening Weekend

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Previews of every Premier League game this weekend

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

Due to the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend there are just four Premier League games on the schedule.

Stream every PL game live

Still, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham are all in action with a big relegation battle between Hull and Swansea set to take center stage.

PL schedule | Standings

Below is a look at all four games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Hull City vs. Swansea City

Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion