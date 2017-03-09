More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines – Week 28

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 9:17 PM EST

A light weekend for Premier League play doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of intrigue surrounding Matchday 28.

[ MORE: Man Utd draws in Russia ]

Litmus test for Top Six daydreamers

Everton vs. West Brom — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

There aren’t too many sides in the Premier League that aren’t either:

A) Competing for a European place

-or-

B) Battling the drop

Everton and West Brom are two of these teams, and the former sure would like to join category A by toppling the Baggies on Saturday.

The Toffees sit seventh, six points back of fifth-place Arsenal and four points ahead of West Brom. Tony Pulis‘ Baggies dropped the ball big time in losing to Crystal Palace last week, a loss that would’ve irked him on several levels. Will they make amends at Goodison Park?

Can Liverpool expel demons in double?

Liverpool vs. Burnley — Noon EDT Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Burnley stunned the Reds with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor on Aug. 20, the first of many Liverpool stumbled against lower half sides. So here lies a chance for Jurgen Klopp to assert power over a team that beat him while also exorcising Liverpool’s knack for playing down to its opponents. There’s really a third question here, too: Is this Reds side capable of standing up to a more physical, traditional PL style?

Six-pointer at the KCOM Stadium

Hull City vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com

The hosts and visitors have looked a lot better since making managerial changes, but only Paul Clement‘s Swans have climbed out of the drop zone. The gap between Hull and Swansea sits at six points, and Swans can put the Tigers in the rearview for good, more or less, with a win on Saturday.

Cherries rotting on the tree

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United — 10 a.m. EDT Saturday on Premier League Extratime and online via NBCSports.com

Bournemouth had 24 points on New Year’s Day, and has managed just three in eight matches since the calendar hit 2017. That happens to coincide with Nathan Ake heading back to Chelsea — and Antonio Conte isn’t using the influential youngster — and the Cherries have not found an answer for Ake’s departure.

Meanwhile it’s been fits and starts for West Ham, which is playing much better since a horrible start to the season. The Irons need to keep winning matches like this, though, if they are going to make the leap to contender.

Joe Hart talks future, annoying transfer rumors

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 8:26 PM EST

It’s a discussion that has popped up from time-to-time this Premier League season, and Joe Hart wishes it wouldn’t.

The longtime Manchester City and England goalkeeper, currently on loan at Torino, recognizes he probably won’t be going back to the Etihad Stadium to defend the goal for City.

[ MORE: MLS teen wanted by PL giants ]

In a sprawling and interesting interview with the BBC’s Premier League Show, Hart talks about Pep Guardiola, hearing his name in the rumor mill, and his future intentions.

As much as it’s expected that Premier League teams will line up to buy England’s No. 1, Hart doesn’t think he’ll necessarily be back in the PL.

From the BBC:

I’m open. I love the Premier League, I absolutely love Premier League games. Removing myself a footballer, I watch the Premier League. It’s a great league, fantastic football is played in it.

I know it really well but I wouldn’t say it was top of my wish list. Top of my wish list is to play for a club that wants me to be their goalkeeper.

Everton, it is!

Seriously, though, Hart would supplant that the starter at any number of Premier League teams. Perhaps it’d be better to count who wouldn’t have interest provided their No. 1 sticks around: Manchester United, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Southampton, Tottenham, Burnley, Leicester, West Brom… maybe Stoke City if Jack Butland finally returns to health.

That leaves three promoted clubs, Everton, Liverpool, Sunderland, Hull City, Swansea City, West Ham, Watford, and Crystal Palace. Three of those could put him in London, and West Ham does kinda seem like a fit, doesn’t it?

There could also be two decent-sized clubs coming up from the Championship and in need of a better keeper next season as well. We expect to see Hart starting PL matches next season.

From glory to humiliation: PSG loses in dramatic style

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 7:38 PM EST

PARIS (AP) The man hired to lead Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory delivered the most embarrassing result imaginable.

PSG became the first team to throw away a 4-0 lead from the first leg in the Champions League, losing to Barcelona 6-1 in the second. The awful outcome was made worse by the calamitous way PSG conceded three late goals.

In the previous four seasons, PSG had reached the quarterfinals. That was insufficient in the eyes of Qatari owners QSI, who fired coach Laurent Blanc – despite Blanc winning back-to-back domestic trebles – and replaced him with Unai Emery.

[ MORE: Barca inspired “by the Super Bowl” ]

When PSG dismantled Barcelona at home with an electric display of attacking soccer three weeks ago, the back-slapping and congratulations were in full swing. There was a growing confidence, if not certainty, that Emery was the perfect man to lead PSG to its first European Cup. He was credited with instilling the breathtaking energy the players showed that night.

Now, he and his players will be known as the ones who threw it all away.

“We had everything in hand and we gave them the game,” PSG right back Thomas Meunier said. “We made an enormous amount of errors.”

On a disastrous night, the club’s initials could have stood for something else: Pathetic. Spineless. Gutless.

The French press let rip.

Shortly after the loss, sports daily L’Equipe’s website carried the headline “A Historic Disaster” along with a picture of midfielder Marco Verratti lying on his back with his hands covering his face. L’Equipe’s newspaper called it “Unqualifiable” – underlining the shock while delivering a scathingly sarcastic verdict on PSG’s inability to progress in the most favorable of circumstances.

“We weren’t worthy of playing for PSG,” Meunier said.

Angry fans gathered at the airport to jeer and heckle the players when they arrived back.

LACK OF LEADERS

As the exasperated Emery gesticulated wildly on the sidelines, there was no one on the field to stop the damage.

From the first minute, PSG sat far too deep, inviting Barcelona to overrun midfield and camp around the penalty area. That gave PSG the look of a small, retreating army with a massive one bearing down on it, attacks coming from all sides.

[ MORE: Ranking the greatest comebacks ]

Thiago Motta’s absence in central midfield was sorely missed. A great organizer, strong tackler and neat passer, Motta would have added steel and calmness. The hard-nosed Italian is also a relentlessly competitive character and would have got a response from his flagging teammates.

“We were a bit lost,” Meunier said. “We allowed ourselves to be victims.”

PSG also missed veteran left back Maxwell, with Layvin Kurzawa out of position all game and scoring an own-goal.

CHANGING A WINNING TEAM

When PSG routed Barcelona at Parc des Princes, observers marveled at Emery’s tactical innovation.

His three-pronged attack of Edinson Cavani, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria worked to perfection, while his decision to pick inexperienced center half Presnel Kimpembe paid off as he contained Lionel Messi.

Then he changed a winning team.

[ ROBERTO: I woke up wondering if it was a dream ]

Kimpembe was on the bench for the return leg. Worse, with PSG needing only to see out the last few minutes, Emery kept him there.

Di Maria was overlooked in favor of Brazilian player Lucas. When Di Maria came on, PSG looked sharper going forward and soon pulled a goal back.

If Barcelona had to defend the whole game against Cavani, Draxler and Di Maria, they might have had fewer occasions to charge forward.

SHEER COMPLACENCY

PSG’s lethargic absenteeism on the field was mirrored by a complacent approach before the game.

Two days before the match, the club released a video on YouTube called “Supper Club” with four players sitting around a table.

As they pick at their pizzas and slurp soft drinks, Blaise Matuidi and Verratti are joined in conversation by Draxler and Meunier. They are casually discussing the game ahead.

“The first 20 minutes are going to be tough, eh Marco? The field is really big,” Matuidi says. “(Barcelona) attack, attack, and they leave a lot of spaces.”

Draxler then intervenes, telling Matuidi “you will need to run a lot” and they both laugh when Matuidi retorts “I’ll need you to (run) as well.”

The players certainly appeared to taking Barcelona lightly.

BAD GOALKEEPER

When Emery took over he recalled goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from a loan spell and made him his No. 1. Then, uncertain about Areola’s level, he picked Kevin Trapp.

Against Barcelona, Trapp exposed all of his limitations: Poor composure, weak handling, erratic decision making.

On the first goal, the German keeper came up to claim a looping ball with his fists bunched rather than his hands apart, reducing his own surface area.

Trapp appeared to be terrified and his inability to command his back four made sure that panic set in – and stayed throughout.

WHAT NEXT?

Emery’s future clearly hangs in the balance.

PSG trails Monaco by three points in the French league and Emery’s position will be further undermined if he does not win the title. PSG also faces Monaco in the League Cup final next month.

After the Barcelona match, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was asked if Emery was still the right man for the job.

“That’s not a question for now,” Al-Khelaifi said.

It will be soon, though.

Europa League: Tight first legs in all but one Round of 16 pairing

AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 6:50 PM EST

There weren’t too many surprises in Thursday’s first legs of the UEFA Europa League’s Round of 16.

Just two visitors won, Anderlecht and Genk, leaving every tie but one realistically up for grabs in one week’s time.

[ MORE: MLS teen wanted by PL giants ]

We’ve already dealt with Manchester United’s 1-1 draw in Russia, and Alexandre Lacazette’s virtuoso performance in Lyon’s defeat of Roma.

Elsewhere, the all-Belgian tie between Gent and Genk ended with five away goals. Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta led the way for Genk, bagging a brace in the 5-2 win.

Ageless Esteban Cambiasso scored as Olympiacos only managed a 1-1 home draw against Vincent Aboubakar and Besiktas, while former Cardiff outcast Andreas Cornelius scored the match-winner as Copenhapen scooped up a 2-1 home win over Ajax.

In-form USMNT winger Fabian Johnson was dangerous again as Borussia Monchengladbach notched an away goal through Jonas Hofmann in a 1-1 draw with Schalke. The match is the second between the three sides in two weeks.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League first legs

Schalke 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Lyon 4-2 Roma
Gent 2-5 Genk
Olympiacos 1-1 Besiktas
Celta Vigo 2-1 Krasnodar
Rostov 1-1 Manchester United
APOEL 0-1 Anderlecht
Copenhagen 2-1 Ajax

Report: Whitecaps 16-year-old sought by Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 6:02 PM EST

Is CONCACAF about to send another young star to a big-named European club?

Well-connected Metro reporter Kristian Dyer has the story, saying that Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are among several sides chasing Alphonso Davies.

[ MORE: Man Utd draws Rostov ]

Watch him for a few minutes and it’s not hard to see why. The 16-year-old Canadian is already featuring for the Vancouver Whitecaps, and has a silky skill set and an effervescent attitude on the pitch.

Davies has two goals and two assists in 18 appearances with the ‘Caps first team, and another two goals in eight matches for Whitecaps FC 2.

It’s still so early, but the idea of Canada, with Davies, and the USMNT, with Pulisic, rounding into their career apexes around the same time is dynamite.