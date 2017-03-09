USMNT drop in latest FIFA world rankings

The World Cup qualifier between Scotland and England finished in a 2-2 draw in a game that featured a stunning final five minutes that saw three goals.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s 70th minute score the only goal through much of a relatively sleepy game, it burst to life in th final minutes. Scotland suddenly went in front thanks to a pair of Leigh Griffiths free-kicks just two minutes apart, the latter finding the back of the net on the stroke of added time. But Scotland couldn’t hold on as Harry Kane would equalize with just seconds remaining to see England salvage a draw.

The draw keeps England’s 26-match qualifying unbeaten streak alive, but it nearly came to an end.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had England looking strong when he produced a brilliant move to skip past Scott Brown, then cut back onto his left to slide by two more defenders before ripping into the back of the net. The goal had been coming for England as they held possession for much of the game and out-shot Scotland 16-8, 9-3 on target.

However, Gordon Strachan’s side would not give in. Scotland earned a pair of free-kicks, and Leigh Griffiths deposited them both past Joe Hart. First, with the ball positioned well outside the box just a tick to the right of central, Griffiths went over the wall and into the top-right corner to level the match in the 87th minute. Then, just three minutes later, with the ball nearly in the same spot, he went to the other side, leaving Hart again grasping at air.

With England’s backs suddenly against the wall, they pressed through added time, and Harry Kane produced the goal to salvage a point. An absolutely perfect long-ball from Raheem Sterling met Kane at the back post, and the Spurs front-man deposited it with a simple finish before wheeling away to celebrate.

The draw leaves England atop Group F, three points ahead of Slovenia. The draw is brutal for Scotland, who could have jumped into third with the three points, instead now back in fourth a point behind Slovakia and six behind the group leaders.

