USMNT drop in latest FIFA world rankings

The U.S. national team have dropped one place to 30th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.
Bruce Arena’s men are in action in two crucial World Cup qualifiers in two weeks time as they host Honduras (ranked 65th) in San Jose on Mar. 24 and then head to play Panama (ranked 53rd) four days later. The USMNT currently sit bottom of the Hexagonal round of qualifying after losing to Mexico and Costa Rica in November.
The big movers in March’s edition of the rankings are Egypt, the runners up from the recent Africa Cup of Nations 2017 tournament, who are up three places and into the top 20. The only other movement in the to 20 sees Poland jump ahead of England to sit joint-twelfth with Wales.
Familiar CONCACAF foes Mexico remain in 17th, while Costa Rica stay in 19th.
Below is a look at the current top 20 teams in the world.
1. Argentina (1)
2. Brazil (2)
3. Germany (3)
4. Chile (4)
5. Belgium (5)
6. France (6)
7. Colombia (7)
8. Portugal (8)
9. Uruguay (9)
10. Spain (10)
11. Switzerland (11)
12. Wales (12)
12. Poland (14)
14. England (13)
15. Italy (15)
16. Croatia (16)
17. Mexico (17)
18. Peru (18)
19. Costa Rica (19)
20. Egypt (23)
30. USA (29)