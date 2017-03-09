More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Wenger says mood of fans will factor in contract decision

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 7:53 AM EST

Arsene Wenger has been speaking about his future at Arsenal.

The 67-year-old Frenchman has a two-year contract extension on the table but won’t announce whether or not he will sign it until this summer when his current deal expires.

Hundreds of Arsenal fans took part in “Wenger Out” protests ahead of, and during, the 5-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday which saw the Gunners lose 10-2 on aggregate and they were knocked out of the UCL at the last 16 stage for the seventh-straight season.

Asked if the opinions of those fans, and future protests, would have an impact on his decision, Wenger said the following.

“Yes. Of course you consider everything. It won’t be the most important factor, but I will consider it of course,” Wenger said. “I work very hard for 25 years to make the fans happy. I understand they are not when we lose. I don’t want to judge that. I am not able to. I’ve said many times you have to accept different opinions.

“I don’t work for my image. I work for the club with full commitment. How will I be judged? It’s not too much my problem. I think I have shown since I am here that I love this club, that I’m loyal to this club and I make the right decisions for this club, and I will continue to do that, in respecting the values that are vital to me.”

It will be intriguing to see if these protests now not only carry on but grow larger. Of course, results on the pitch will likely dictate that and an FA Cup quarterfinal at home against fifth-tier Lincoln City this Saturday will be a good gauge of how widespread this fan unrest really is. If Arsenal are struggling to break down the minnows, they’ll soon hear disdain from a set of supporters desperate for success and feel like they deserve more than finishing in the top four for 20-straight seasons.

With Wenger admitting he will factor the mood of fans in his decision to stay or leave, it could also quell the protests as many Arsenal fans still appear either unsure about their long term boss leaving or are totally against it with a suitable replacement tough to find.

Wenger has put his cards on the table. If a large number of Arsenal’s fans get behind these protests and want him to leave, he probably will.

Manchester United draws at Rostov in UEL first leg

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2017, 3:36 PM EST

Manchester United picked up a valuable away goal at Rostov in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash, doing so with a big of class.

The match, which would finish 1-1, was still scoreless when Phil Jones sent a diagonal ball in the direction of Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgian controlled and then distributed to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who worked toward the end line. Rostov sucked toward the big Swede, who found returning Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the goal.

Jose Mourinho was surprised to see his side concede, but was happy overall. From the BBC:

“It was a very good performance in relation to the conditions. It was impossible to play better, impossible to play a passing game.

“We played what the game demanded and we played well. We made one defensive mistake.”

Mkhitaryan was bitter at United conceding an equalizer, and tempered his reply when asked about the pitch. From the BBC:

“I do not want to speak about the pitch because it was awful for both. For those watching, it was not a very interesting game.”

Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 5

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 2:40 PM EST

The Premier League is littered with star strikers who are on fire right now.

Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa have all score 15 or more goals in the PL this season to lead their teams.

Who's the pick of the bunch?

Click play on the video above to see the latest top five players in the Premier League player Power Rankings as key men from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all feature.

It's not just strikers getting all the plaudits too you know…

Men In Blazers podcast: Fuchs, MLS, Alexis and Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 2:17 PM EST

Rog and Davo scratch their bald heads at the benching of Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal's loss to Liverpool, marvel at high flying Spurs, and talk with GFOP and Leicester City left back Christian Fuchs. Plus, MLS Opening Weekend

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Previews of every Premier League game this weekend

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

Due to the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend there are just four Premier League games on the schedule.

Still, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham are all in action with a big relegation battle between Hull and Swansea set to take center stage.

Below is a look at all four games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Hull City vs. Swansea City

Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion