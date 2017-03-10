More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Dybala nets controversial winner to push Juventus past AC Milan

By Matt ReedMar 10, 2017, 4:56 PM EST

AC Milan looked like it was on its way to holding the Serie A leaders to a point on Friday afternoon, but Paulo Dybala’s late finish from the penalty spot kept the points away from the visitors.

Juventus picked up a controversial 2-1 victory over AC Milan at the Juventus Stadium after Dybala converted from 12 yards out deep in second-half stoppage time.

The Argentine international netted his seventh goal of the season in the 97th minute after Mattia De Sciglio was called for a handball inside the Milan penalty area. However, the call appeared to be questionable at best upon replay.

Nonetheless, the goal stood and Juventus now moves 11 points clear of Roma at the top of Serie A following Friday’s win, while Milan sits in seventh place on 50 points.

AC Milan found an equalizer prior to halftime when Carlos Bacca broke through in the 43rd minute.

The hosts opened the scoring on a half hour after Medhi Benatia timed his run in the penalty area to perfection before smashing home a close-range shot past AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old shot stopper came up big time and time again against Juve, making nine saves throughout the match.

Ligue 1: Monaco win again, now five points clear in title race

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 8:40 PM EST

PARIS (AP) French league leader Monaco prepared for its Champions League showdown with Manchester City by beating Bordeaux 2-1, a win overshadowed by an injury to top scorer Radamel Falcao on Saturday.

Falcao, who has 24 goals this season, went to ground clutching his ribs late on after a heavy challenge from Bordeaux defender Nicolas Pallois.

The striker got back up, only to go straight down to his knees again. Although he did not need the stretcher that went on for him, preferring to hobble off, it was unclear if the injury will rule him out of Wednesday’s last-16 return leg.

“He received a violent blow to his right side,” coach Leonardo Jardim said. “I hope it’s not serious.”

Monaco’s win moved it five points clear of Nice and – although Monaco’s formidable goal tally reached 123 this season – it was a labored win against a resilient side chasing a place in the Europa League.

Teenage striker Kylian Mbappe pounced midway through the second half with his fourth goal in three games and midfielder Joao Moutinho scored a brilliant curling shot.

After good work from Falcao, the 18-year-old Mbappe finished with a crisp low shot from just inside the penalty area in the 68th minute for his 16th goal of the season.

Six minutes later, Moutinho collected a pass from Portuguese compatriot Bernardo Silva some 25 meters out to the right of the penalty area and curled a superb first-time shot into the top left without breaking stride.

“I saw it coming, but it was magnificent. The ball dipped at the last moment,” Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso said. “Sometimes you just have to appreciate a great goal.”

Moutinho’s goals for Monaco are as rare as they are for Portugal, and this was only his eighth in 117 league games.

Next week in the Champions League, Monaco has to overturn a 5-3 deficit from the first leg to advance, and will need goalkeeper Danijel Subasic to start concentrating again.

He let in a sloppy goal against City three weeks ago and an even worse one on Saturday – gifting Bordeaux a lifeline with six minutes left.

After a Monaco attack broke down, Bordeaux hopefully lofted the ball forward. There was no immediate danger as defender Jemerson collected the ball near the halfway line. But his hurried back pass was under-hit and forced Subasic to come out of the area to clear it.

But the goalkeeper waited too long. When he did clear, the ball struck Bordeaux striker Diego Rolan and then bounced back off Subasic’s face into the path of Rolan, who ran through and tapped into an empty net.

Jardim refused to criticize him.

“I said to Suba: `How many important saves have you made for us?'” Jardim said. “A lot, so stop thinking about it.”

Monaco is six points clear of third-placed Paris Saint-Germain. The defending champion travels to last-placed Lorient on Sunday.

There were plenty of goals elsewhere.

Guingamp moved up to eighth place with different scorers on target in a 5-0 home romp against relegation candidate Bastia.

Striker Emiliano Sala netted a last-minute winner as Nantes won at Montpellier 3-2 to move up to 10th.

Another late winner from midfielder Rony Lopes earned Lille a 2-1 win at Nancy, easing the club’s relegation fears. But Nancy dropped to 18th.

Ninth-placed Rennes drew 1-1 at home to Dijon.

MLS (afternoon) roundup: Chicago on Fire; TFC lose Giovinco to injury

By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2017, 7:05 PM EST

The second MLS Saturday of 2017 is just about about halfway complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

Chicago Fire 2-0 Real Salt Lake

Two weeks into an MLS season is absolutely too early to make bold predictions based off of 180 minutes of soccer, but since I said it before the season started, I’m going to ride this pony until it keels over: Chicago’s going to the playoffs. Last week, they came from behind to rescue a point on the road against Columbus Crew SC. On Saturday, the blitzed RSL in the opening 15 minutes, took care of business defensively, saw out a mostly comfortable 2-0 win in their 2017 home opener.

Nemanja Nikolic bagged his first MLS goal to opening the scoring, only 11 minutes on the clock, and Arturo Alvarez made it 2-0 barely four minutes later.

The final score would have been extremely lopsided if not for the (typical) heroics of Nick Rimando. With four points from their first two games of the season, Veljko Paunovic’s side has already matched its haul from the first month of 2016 (four games).

Philadelphia Union 2-2 Toronto FC

Philadelphia and Toronto drew 2-2 but — who are we kidding? — the real story here is the health and well-being of Sebastian Giovinco. The tiny Italian was subbed off in the 45th minute, after Oguchi Onyewu destroyed the 2015 MLS MVP in a collision of knees at midfield. The official diagnosis from TFC was a “leg contusion.”

As for the other 89 minutes, 55 seconds: Jozy Altidore is off the mark for 2017, converting a penalty kick moments after Giovinco left the field after Jay Simpson scored his first MLS goal to put Philadelphia ahead in the 11th minute. TFC took the lead — ever so briefly as it was — in the 71st minute, as Justin Morrow fired past Andre Blake. Two minutes later, C.J. Sapong rounded Clint Irwin and made it 2-2, which is how the game would end.

New York Red Bulls 1-0 Colorado Rapids

Tim Howard played out-of-his-mind amazing on his 2017 debut (WATCH HERE), but Colorado were ultimately undone by an own goal, scored by Eric Miller, in the 45th minute. On the plus side, Colorado haven’t conceded a goal scored by their opponents through two games. They’re equally stingy, and annoying to watch and play against, this year as they were in 2016, which is to say, they’ll be involved in lots of 1-0 games these next eight months. Through two games: a 1-0 win, and a 1-0 loss.

La Liga roundup: Atleti win, Sevilla draw; gap in race for 3rd shrinks

By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2017, 6:10 PM EST

Barcelona and Real Madrid will undoubtedly battle to the death for the 2016-17 La Liga title, but the race for third is far better this year than in seasons past.

Granada 0-1 Atletico Madrid

For 83 minutes, a stalemate would would have seen Atleti fall seven points back of Sevilla in the race for Spain’s third and final automatic UEFA Champions League place. Then — who else would it be? — Antoine Griezmann saved the day, heading home Koke’s floated cross at the back post.

That’s 13 La Liga goals on the season for the French superstar, and 22 across all competitions. What’s worse, a draw would have seen Real Sociedad with every chance in the world to overthrow Atleti for fourth on Sunday, when they host Athletic Bilbao. As it were, Sociedad remain four points off their heels.

Sevilla 1-1 Leganes

Gabriel Pires fired Leganes into the lead after three minutes, but Stevan Jovetic pulled third-place Sevilla level two minutes before halftime, and their advantage would shrink by only two points, down to five.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Barcelona 26 18 6 2 76 21 55 9-3-1 9-3-1 60
 Real Madrid 25 18 5 2 67 26 41 10-3-0 8-2-2 59
 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 20 10-2-1 7-4-3 57
 Atlético Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 27 9-2-2 6-5-3 52
 Real Sociedad 26 15 3 8 42 36 6 7-3-3 8-0-5 48
 Villarreal 26 12 9 5 38 19 19 8-3-3 4-6-2 45

Elsewhere in La Liga

Valencia 1-1 Sporting Gijon
Malaga 1-2 Alaves

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao — 7 a.m. ET
Deportivo La Coruña vs. Barcelona — 11:15 a.m. ET
Celta Vigo vs. Villarreal — 1:30 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis — 3:45 p.m. ET

VIDEO: Tim Howard is back from injury, and ready to start for USMNT

By Andy EdwardsMar 11, 2017, 5:10 PM EST

Tim Howard is back from a groin injury that ended his 2016 season prematurely last November, and with just 13 days before the U.S. national team hosts Honduras in a de facto must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier in San Jose, Calif., the 38-year-old looks ready to resume his role as USMNT no. 1.

Through 23 minutes of his 2017 debut for the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Howard showed he’s still as sharp as ever, denying Bradley Wright-Phillips on two occasions the New York Red Bulls striker found himself one-on-one with the American goalkeeper. Tell me if the below miracles look at all familiar…

With Brad Guzan relegated to Cup ‘keeper’s duties at Middlesbrough for the majority of the 2016-17 Premier League season — he’ll join MLS expansion side Atlanta United in the summer — Howard has every chance in the world to impress Bruce Arena this week and next.

Howard’s so en fuego that only his teammates can score against him right now, apparently. That’s Eric Miller, Rapids right back, poking the ball past Howard in the first half’s waning moments, and the Rapids trail 1-0 at halftime.

UPDATE: He’s at it again. Poor BWP…