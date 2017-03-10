More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Fiorentina unveils plans for new 40,000-seat stadium

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 9:00 PM EST

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Fiorentina unveiled plans Friday for a new stadium, which it hopes to be playing in by 2021.

The new stadium will seat 40,000 people, with the closest fans being only seven meters from the field.

The 420 million euro ($447 million) project will regenerate an area in a northwestern suburb of Florence and also includes a shopping center, a hotel and new transport links.

“It’s a historic moment. We’re presenting an important project for Florence and for all of Italy. It will be a sort of Purple Renaissance,” Fiorentina owner Andrea Della Valle said.

Purple is the color of Fiorentina, which is nicknamed the Viola.

The first brick is expected to be laid in 2019, with construction taking two years.

“We are resolving the last small problems. I imagine that we’ll need four years to finish everything,” said Della Valle, who added that the club is still looking for financial investors for the project.

Only three other Italian teams have their own stadiums. The Juventus Stadium was the first when it was inaugurated on Sept. 8, 2011. Sassuolo owner Giorgio Squinzi’s company bought his team’s stadium in 2013, while Udinese opened its own ground earlier this year.

Roma’s long-delayed stadium plans were given the green light by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi recently, prompting Lazio to say it wanted its own stadium, too.

“Many clubs are trying and that’s a good thing. We’re one of them and we’re moving forward quickly,” Della Valle said. “People are talking about Roma’s new stadium. We’re even further ahead and this is a great opportunity for change for Italian football, which is very behind in this aspect.

“Between the stadium and the surrounding area, it’s a project of hundreds and hundreds of millions. We really wanted to do something for this city, which deserves it.”

Also at the presentation were Italian sports minister Luca Lotti, Fiorentina President Mario Cognigni and Florence Mayor Dario Nardella.

“The stadium will not be a cathedral in the desert,” Nardella said. “The redevelopment of the northwestern area will be total.

“It will also create 3,000-4,000 jobs. There’s a nine-out-of-10 chance it’ll be completed.”

Balotelli on target as Nice draws with Caen in French league

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 10:13 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Mario Balotelli struck his 10th league goal of the season to lead the fightback as French title contender Nice drew at home with Caen 2-2 on Friday.

With Nice trailing 2-0 with 20 minutes left, Balotelli ended a four-game goal drought with a close-range finish from defender Dante’s headed pass.

Seven minutes later, substitute Anastasios Donis – on loan this season from Italian champion Juventus – netted the equalizer when his shot hit the right post and the left before rolling over the line.

Nice has been the surprise of the season and moved up to second place, one point above defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and two behind leader Monaco heading into this weekend’s games.

Coach Lucien Favre was delighted with the response from his players, but warned them to be more focused.

“We never give up, because we keep playing and we believe,” Favre said. “We sometimes forget how to play. You should attack but also defend.”

Striker Mickael Le Bihan missed a late chance to win the game when he swiveled and volleyed over.

Balotelli hit the target early into the game with a stinging half-volley from 25 meters out but was then quiet until his goal. By the end, he was strolling around and this prompted Favre to yell at him from the sidelines.

Caen hit the home side on the break when striker Ivan Santini jumped above Dante to firmly head in Vincent Bessat’s looping cross from the left for his 12th league goal.

Shortly after halftime, forward Yann Karamoh netted his sixth to make it 2-0.

Le Bihan galvanized Nice when he came off the bench in the 56th to replace midfielder Wylan Cyprien, who went off injured.

Cyprien has been one of Nice’s best players this season and his absence will be a blow.

“I’m not a doctor, but it’s the knee and that’s never very good news,” Favre said. “We need to see the (medical) results.”

Later Friday, improving Marseille hosted Angers.

MLS reveals at least 22 matches will be shown via Facebook Live

By Matt ReedMar 10, 2017, 7:27 PM EST

The more ways to watch a soccer match the better, right?

Major League Soccer announced on Friday that at least 22 matches this season will be streamed on Facebook Live as part of an agreement with Spanish television network Univision Deportes.

Univision holds the league’s rights to hosting Spanish broadcasts through the MLS season, while ESPN and Fox Sports have shared the English-language rights since 2015.

This season, Univision Deportes is slated to have 24 matches broadcasted across its networks, including last weekend’s match between FC Dallas and the LA Galaxy.

Facebook Live has become a fixture for several other competitions over the past year, particularly within the ranks of CONCACAF, which has streamed tournaments at both the club and international levels on the social media platform.

Five things to watch in MLS: Week 2

By Matt ReedMar 10, 2017, 6:58 PM EST

The Major League Soccer season hits Week 2 on Saturday with a full slate of matches, however, one fixture has already been postponed due to inclement weather up in New England.

PST takes a look at some of the most intriguing storylines as MLS heads into the second week of the season.

Battle of the expansion sides

Week 1 was a tale of two completely different teams, however, both Atlanta United and Minnesota United ended up with the same outcome on opening weekend.

Atlanta held a 1-0 lead over the New York Red Bulls heading into the final quarter hour, but a pair of goals from the visitors and an unnecessary red card prevented Tata Martino’s side from even grabbing a share of the points.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was simply played off the pitch at Providence Park last Friday evening as Diego Valeri and co. attacked and attacked and attacked some more. Adrian Heath’s side looked gassed as the Timbers continued to press, but now the Loons can turn their attention to Atlanta.

The question is: which expansion side will get a victory first?

How does NYCFC click offensively?

When you think of New York City FC’s attack, David Villa is the first name that comes to mind and rightfully so. However, with Frank Lampard no longer at the helm in the Bronx, there are some questions as to whom will be the heir apparent as Villa’s number two up front.

Second-year attacker Jack Harrison and cult hero Tommy McNamara are likely candidates to pick up the slack left by the recently-retired Lampard, but filling that void is much easier said than done.

In Week 1, NYCFC had its share of chances in the Orlando City half of the field, but Patrick Vieira’s group wasn’t sharp enough in front of net. Some of that will certainly be chalked up to the fact that it was opening weekend but there are still legitimate questions about finding a player or combination of players to bag at least 12 goals in 2017 — which is the number Lampard registered a season ago.

Timbers backline in shambles

Caleb Porter’s attack put on an absolute show against Minnesota with the Timbers’ five-goal performance, and while the frontline will surely be among the league’s best in 2017, there are some concerns at the back.

Already thin defensively, the Timbers will likely be without defenders Liam Ridgewell and Alvas Powell as the club prepares for the LA Galaxy on Sunday night. That leaves Chance Myers, Roy Miller and Marco Farfan likely in the mix to fill the two starting roles for the Timbers’ back four.

Despite the Galaxy’s struggles against Dallas last weekend, the Timbers will have to be wary of Giovani dos Santos and co. in the attack, particularly if Porter’s group is shorthanded defensively.

New-look Dynamo hope to build off of Week 1

It’s hard to put a ton of stock into one match, but the Houston Dynamo had a swagger about them in their opening weekend win over the defending champion Seattle Sounders.

Goals were hard to come by a season ago for the Dynamo, however, the Texas club looked more dynamic in their movement up front last weekend. Erick Torres found the back of the net, which has been a rare occurence in his time with the Dynamo.

Meanwhile, offseason signing Romell Quioto is somebody to take notice of this season for both the Dynamo and Honduras as he hopes to help his country reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Galaxy remain undermanned due to injuries/suspensions

There are still familiar faces on the LA Galaxy, but this is a drastically different squad from last season. Already without the departed Robbie Keane, the club has had to battle numerous injuries throughout preseason and into the start of the 2017 campaign.

Now, the club will be without Jermaine Jones and Dave Romney for their meeting with the Timbers after earning suspensions this week from MLS’ Disciplinary Committee.

Giovani dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget and newly-signed midfielder Romain Alessandrini will continue to spearhead the attack while Gyasi Zardes recovers from injury, while the backline features a strong centerback pairing of Jelle Van Damme and Daniel Steres.

Brazil to play Germany next year for 1st time since 7-1 loss

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 5:28 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Germany and Brazil will meet next year on the soccer field for the first time since the 7-1 rout in the World Cup semifinals.

The game, announced by the Brazilian soccer confederation on Friday, is scheduled for the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on March 27, 2018, only a few months before the next World Cup in Russia.

Brazil coach Tite has said he wants his team to play some of the tournament favorites. He also mentioned wanting to play at Italy and at Spain.

Since losing to Germany in 2014, Brazil has rebuilt its national team under the new coach and could become the first team to qualify for the World Cup in the next few weeks.