Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Klopp reacts to critics: “Yes, we know how to play”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 8:23 AM EST

As covered in our top PL story lines, Liverpool has a lot to prove when it comes to its attitude against league lesser lights.

The Reds are unbeaten against the top teams in the Premier League, but have lost to several teams in the relegation battle.

One of those teams is Burnley, who beat Liverpool at Turf Moor way back in August. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has certainly heard his critics grow louder since that 2-0 decision, those who say his gegenpressing is his only tactical idea.

It’s no surprise that he has some thoughts on the matter. From Sky Sports:

“People say I don’t have a Plan B or whatever [but] yes, we know how to play,” Klopp said.

“We have to cover specific spaces and make the right decisions. We can’t just say we can only concentrate on counter attacks, set pieces, whatever. It’s an all-round challenge.”

Klopp came to the Premier League with much acclaim, and few doubt his skills and tactical genius as a manager. Yet there’s little doubt the Reds have failed to find answers from perceived low motivation matches, and that’s down to a mix of players and manager.

The Reds need a solution, and Saturday can exorcise several demons.

Payet: “I was bored” with West Ham game plan

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Dimitri Payet is opening up about his West Ham wrong turn.

A Hammers hero last season, Payet engineered his exit from the club this year. Refusing to play for the club led to derision in the media and — allegedly — amongst teammates, and reports came out that his family wanted to be closer to home.

Now back with Marseille, where he has three goals in eight appearances, Payet says that family played a role in his decision to leave London. But, in a bit of honesty, the playmaker says there were bigger issues at play.

Payet claims he told them he wanted to leave in August. He respected their decision to keep him around, but he did not enjoy the way the club played moving forward.

The player said, “You could say I was bored.”

Sky Sports has the translation of a L’Equipe interview:

“The choice was quick. If I waited six months I would lose six months.

“With West Ham at home against Hull, we won 1-0 and they hit the post four times, In the changing room everyone was happy, but the the man of the match that day was the post.

“I thought that I would not have room for improvement. On the contrary, I risked regressing. I need another challenge.”

The Payet situation was a problem, and you can see how a player so talented has at times worn out his welcome at clubs and his national team.

Of course, it’s easy to see why he keeps getting chances. We’re sure this interview isn’t going to do anything to endear Payet to his former fans at West Ham.

Sub-zero wind chills postpone New England vs. Orlando City

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 9:11 AM EST

New England fans’ wait for their home opener is going to wait a couple weeks.

Twenty-three mph winds and negative-10 degree wind chills were on tap for Saturday’s match between the Revolution and Orlando City SC, and the club has decided to move the match.

The new date is Sept. 2, and New England says it will honor all tickets on that date.

From a New England press release:

“All of us involved in this decision believe this is in the best interest of the fans, the players, and the game,” said Revolution President Brian Bilello. “We at the Revolution look forward to seeing all our fans at the Orlando game on September 2.”

It was an off week for both teams, and few were interested in seeing a game in those miserable conditions.

No apologies: Mings digs in after suspension for Zlatan stamp

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2017, 7:39 AM EST

Not sure there’s any middle ground when it comes to the aftermath of a head stamp, but Tyrone Mings is sticking to an extreme.

The Bournemouth back was banned for five matches after stepping on the head of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Saturday’s match at Old Trafford, and Ibrahimovic received three matches for later elbowing Mings in the head.

Mings, who turns 24 on Monday, maintains that he did not step on Ibrahimovic’s head on purpose, and is baffled that the Football Association has banned him for an “accidental collision. The defender goes as far as to say that his foot “did not change course” on the play as he rushed back to defend.

The video is above — start around 1:26 for the incident — and at full speed you did get Mings’ drift. Yet the whole idea of his foot not changing course can also be used to make the opposite point, that Mings decided to step on Ibrahimovic’s head the moment he saw the opportunity.

Do you buy his words? Pardon the cynic in me for rolling my eyes, though Mings’ reasoning is not nearly as bad as Ibrahimovic contending that the defender “jumped into” his elbow.

FIFA says still waiting for info on Russian doping cases

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2017, 10:45 PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) FIFA is still waiting for details on players implicated in an investigation of doping in Russian soccer, secretary general Fatma Samoura said on Thursday.

WADA investigator Richard McLaren published hundreds of pages of documents in December alleging widespread drug use and cover-ups in Russian sports. Some cases appear to involve the Russia Under-17 and Under-21 soccer teams.

“We are waiting for proof and also names of football players concerned,” Samoura said during a visit to Russia, adding that FIFA wants “WADA or other stakeholders” to send the names.

Other major sports federations, particularly in winter sports, have started disciplinary proceedings after WADA supplied unredacted files on possible dopers. Athletes’ identities were concealed with code numbers in the public version of McLaren’s report.

However, WADA spokesman Ben Nichols said FIFA received names and summaries of evidence “a couple of days after” the McLaren report was published in December.

“What they might be referring to is that they’re awaiting updated translations” of documents originally written in Russian, Nichols said.

Asked to clarify the issue, FIFA didn’t explain the apparent contradiction in Samoura’s and WADA’s comments, saying only that it was “gathering further information” and the issue was not closed.

Emails released in December alongside McLaren’s report state there were five suspicious samples in the Russia U17 and U21 teams in 2013 and 2014 for which no action was taken, plus two cases in the Russian league.

WADA previously said building disciplinary cases against individual Russians was difficult because the Moscow laboratory destroyed more than 1,000 samples. That means only documentary records – primarily leaked emails between Russian laboratory and sports officials – remain for some cases identified in McLaren’s report.

Samoura dismissed suggestions the Russian doping scandals could tarnish the 2018 World Cup and the 2017 Confederations Cup.

“The doping has nothing to do with the two events,” Samoura said.

“FIFA takes very seriously every aspect that can negatively impact the holding of events worldwide. Whether we are talking about doping, security and safety or discrimination, xenophobia, we make sure that bad behaviors are not affecting our competition.”

Hooliganism is also “something that we are addressing” in the buildup to the World Cup, Samoura said. That follows violent clashes between England and Russia fans in Marseille during last year’s European Championship, and an attack by Russian fans on English supporters in the stadium itself.

World Cup organizing committee CEO Alexei Sorokin said tight security and a database of information on ticket-holders would prevent disturbances and keep troublemakers away from stadiums.

“There may be occasional incidents (of hooliganism) but it’s not a trend, it doesn’t represent a tendency which is characteristic of our society,” Sorokin said. “We are making everything possible for the fans to feel comfortable and safe in our country.”